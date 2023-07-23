Hernández: Shohei Ohtani says he wants to go to the playoffs with the Angels. Don't trade him

After Shohei Ohtani gave up his 4th homer of nan game, he returned to nan Angels dugout and grabbed a helmet successful lawsuit his move to bat came up.

He was smiling.

Ohtani had ne'er antecedently allowed arsenic galore location runs successful a azygous game, but he didn’t look to mind. The Angels were ahead.

“A triumph is simply a win,” Ohtani later said successful Japanese.

In nan wake of an 8-5 victory complete nan Pittsburgh Pirates connected Friday night, nan Angels were only 4 games down nan Toronto Blue Jays for nan 3rd and last chaotic paper spot.

Owner Arte Moreno has a small much than a week to determine whether to speech Ohtani for a mini service of prospects, but his prime should already beryllium made.

Short of a complete cave-in betwixt now and nan Aug. 1 waste and acquisition deadline, nan Angels can’t waste and acquisition Ohtani.

They can’t propulsion successful nan towel connected their play — because Ohtani hasn’t.

“This is my sixth year,” he said. “My feelings haven’t changed astir wanting to spell to nan playoffs pinch this squad and triumph erstwhile we’re there.”

With. This. Team.

Angels starting pitcher and two-way prima Shohei Ohtani is congratulated by teammates successful nan dugout during a crippled against nan Pirates astatine Angel Stadium connected Friday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ohtani didn’t opportunity he wanted to conscionable spell to nan playoffs. He said he wanted to spell to nan playoffs pinch nan Angels.

He went connected to adhd a bid of qualifiers, astir really nan determination wasn’t his, astir really he has nary thought what nan Angels are thinking, astir really he doesn’t moreover cognize whether they will beryllium buyers aliases sellers.

Still, successful his postgame media scrum connected this night, he conveyed nan aforesaid feelings he has successful caller weeks done his play connected nan field.

He wants to play October shot pinch nan Angels.

“I deliberation we’re successful a position wherever we tin still make it,” he said.

He said earlier that he wanted to play meaningful games successful September. The Angels aren’t location yet, but they’re now playing meaningful games successful July. Their triumph connected Friday was their 4th successful a row.

“Last twelvemonth and nan twelvemonth before, by this time, we were wholly sellers,” Ohtani said. “Honestly, we were connected nan broadside of watching cardinal players getting traded. The team’s morale is wholly different, of course. Being successful nan benignant of position we’re successful this twelvemonth and being successful a position wherever we person perfectly nary chance, I deliberation there’s a quality successful nan team’s strength connected a play-by-play basis.”

None of this assures nan Angels that Ohtani will re-sign pinch them erstwhile he becomes a free supplier this winter. Ohtani said he hadn’t told nan squad he would beryllium unfastened to signing a caller woody pinch them.

But this isn’t astir nan future. This is astir nan present.

The Angels person a chance of making nan playoffs. They person Ohtani and they could person Mike Trout backmost successful different month.

Isn’t this what nan Angels ever wanted?

The Angels had a 15.1% anticipation of reaching nan postseason aft their series-opening triumph complete nan Pirates, according to FanGraphs Baseball.

The number crunchers successful nan crippled opportunity nan Angels would beryllium smart to punt connected their season and commencement building toward a much sustainable future. They opportunity holding onto Ohtani would beryllium stupid, particularly erstwhile there’s a very existent anticipation they could suffer him for thing successful nan winter.

But nan Angels aren’t poker players aliases bankers. They’re successful nan intermezo business and portion of what their business sells is nan anticipation of nan impossible, of nan chance nan eventual World Series champions will beryllium a squad pinch a 15.1% probability of reaching nan playoffs.

Fans cheer arsenic they get a close-up position of Angels two-star Shohei Ohtani during a crippled against nan Pirates astatine Angel Stadium connected Friday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

There’s nary guarantee nan Angels will beryllium a chaotic paper squad pinch Ohtani, but there’s besides nary guarantee nan prospects they would person for him will beryllium effect players successful nan awesome leagues. Last year, nan Angels were offered a package of prospects from nan New York Yankees that included Jasson Dominguez. The hotshot imaginable entered this play batting .216 successful double A.

And if nan Angels waste and acquisition Ohtani, they mightiness arsenic good besides waste and acquisition person Carlos Estevez and 2nd baseman Brandon Drury. Estevez and Drury could besides supply important returns connected nan waste and acquisition market, arsenic some are nether statement for adjacent play astatine below-market rates. Estevez will gain conscionable $6.75 cardinal successful 2024, Drury $8.5 million. But if nan Angels hold until correct earlier nan waste and acquisition deadline to determine what to do pinch Ohtani, they mightiness not person nan basal clip to onslaught nan champion deals imaginable for Estevez and Drury.

The Angels mightiness arsenic good play retired nan play pinch nan players they have. They beryllium it to their fans, they beryllium it to themselves and they beryllium it to Ohtani.

The team’s position connected nan fringes of nan chaotic paper title has brought retired nan type of Ohtani that dominated nan World Baseball Classic this year.

When he deed a game-tying two-run homer successful an eventual extra-innings triumph complete nan Yankees past week, he flipped his bat precocious successful nan aerial and howled arsenic he rounded nan bases.

Against nan Pirates connected Friday, he scored from first guidelines connected a fourth-inning double by Mickey Moniak, leaping successful nan aerial and sliding feet-first to home. An inning later, he reached guidelines connected a strikeout erstwhile catcher Endy Rodriguez grounded to artifact pitcher José Hernández’s chaotic pitch.

The Pirates walked him 3 times, but Ohtani said he has learned to judge not being sounded to.

“They’re starring to results and they’re starring to wins for nan team. The much I score, nan much we person those kinds of chances [to win]. I deliberation that’s good.

“Of course, you want to get a hit. If you play baseball, it’s much nosy to get a deed than a walk. Of course, a location tally is much fun. But for me, arsenic a hitter, I deliberation walks could beryllium 1 of nan 2 astir important things complete nan people of an full year.”

Ohtani sounded for illustration he was doing immoderate he could to win. He’s played for illustration it, too. Moreno and nan Angels’ shot operations section should person nan aforesaid mentality.