A recently released instrumentality called “BIP39 Colors” is turning Bitcoin (BTC) and different crypto wallet seed phrases into colors — giving users a perchance caller measurement to clasp their costs successful acold storage.

The developer, only known arsenic Entero Positivo — Spanish for “positive integer” — released BIP39 Colors connected June 25, which helps construe a 12- aliases 24-word wallet seed building into an unassuming and seemingly random array of colors.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Positivo said he created nan instrumentality because seed phrases will ever request to beryllium backed up location physically and personification “seeing thing pinch 12 aliases 24 written words is very obvious. [...] Many group cognize what it means.”

“Where and really do I shop my words? Written connected paper? On a titanium plate? What if a thief thoroughly searches my location and finds nan insubstantial pinch 12 words written connected it?” he said.

Explaining really it works, Positivo said nan instrumentality converts BIP39 words — nan 2,048-long database of words utilized to create seed phrases — into 8 aliases 16 colors alongside their hex codes depending connected if a 12- aliases 24-word building is used.

An illustration of a colour palette generated utilizing 12 random BIP39 words. Source: Enteropositivo.github.io

However, nan hex colour codes don’t conscionable correspond nan BIP39 word, explained Positivo. It besides dictates nan position of that connection successful nan seed phrase.

“The colors are generated successful specified a measurement that they transportation portion of nan accusation of nan position occupied by nan BIP39 words and accusation related to their position,” he explained.

This allows for nan building to beryllium backed up “in a disorderly measurement and successful respective different places,” and arsenic “colors are everywhere,” it tin make storing a seed building “less evident to immoderate hacker aliases thief who gains entree to our location aliases computer.”

AI-generated image depicting what artwork designed utilizing Positivo’s instrumentality could look like. Source: Stability.ai

To guarantee nan utmost safety, Positivo suggested that users should not usage his instrumentality connected an internet-connected device. Rather it should beryllium downloaded and utilized offline, aliases amended yet, nan colour swatch tin moreover beryllium created manually utilizing a calculator.

Though it happens infrequently, crypto users person had their full seed phrases exposed publically before.

In a viral video successful precocious 2022, a Nevada constabulary officer’s assemblage camera footage inadvertently caught a glimpse of a suspect’s seed building written connected a gaffe of paper. The footage later became portion of nan nationalist record, allowing anyone to spot nan phrase.

