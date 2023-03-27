Hideo Kojima says the Metal Gear Solid codec is one of his "greatest inventions"

The man, nan myth, nan fable down Konami's Metal Gear Solid series, Hideo Kojima, took to Twitter to stock what is, to his mind, 1 of nan champion things he's travel up pinch successful a game.

"The power connection strategy was 1 of my top inventions," Kojima said successful nan 3rd of a bid of tweets (opens successful caller tab) astir Metal Gear Solid's NPC and buddy system. "Players infiltrate force territory alone. In squad infiltration, it is difficult to power NPCs. So I thought it would beryllium imaginable to support nan subordinate pinch only nan voice, without [the request for a] drawing, and besides to impact a sub-story connected nan power side."

The power comms strategy is group up crossed nan Metal Gear Solid games arsenic a intends for your characteristic to pass pinch NPCs, giving them to supply support and create nan storyline from afar. Kojima intended this to thief nan subordinate accommodate to a "strange and different world," allowing america to "gradually go acquainted pinch nan world while learning nan worldview, objectives, and cognition system." It's what he calls nan "buddy system", coming crossed nan Metal Gear Solid games. It's thing he's proud of to this day, stating that these days, power comms from NPCs is considered a matter-of-fact successful astir action games akin to nan Konami series. We tin spot grounds of this successful Resident Evil 4's power comms strategy betwixt Leon and Hunnigan.

Hideo Kojima besides looks backmost connected nan value of four-legged friends successful nan series, not only arsenic companions but arsenic an replacement to a quality NPC. "It is difficult to make nan NPCs that travel nan subordinate successful nan crippled look [like] quality beings," Kojima says successful different tweet (opens successful caller tab). "Not only [in] dialogue, but posture synchronization pinch nan player, way control, and motion. It is not yet imaginable to make them naturally. This is wherever dogs travel successful handy."

"They are smart, they don't talk, they are loyal, they don't usage tools, they are action-oriented and aggressive," he says. In short, dogs are a acold outcry from nan oftentimes janky AI-operated companions you mightiness find successful immoderate of nan best action games.

It's been 8 years since Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain was released, but it's bully to cognize that nan 36-year-old bid is still caller successful Kojima's mind. He mightiness person near Konami, but who knows – possibly 1 time we'll spot Metal Gear Solid 6.

Here's a look backmost astatine our ceremony of Metal Gear Solid's 35th anniversary.