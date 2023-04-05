Higan: Eruthyll guide — Tips and tricks to start building your dream team

Higan: Eruthyll is simply a real-time strategy card-based gacha crippled developed and published by Bilibili. So far, Higan: Eruthyll offers a awesome woody of ocular polish while delivering nan communicative pinch afloat Japanese and English voicework, shaping up to beryllium a great Android game. After previewing and playing done Higan: Eruthyll, nan unsocial premise is simply a activity of caller aerial to nan accustomed mobile gacha games played connected your favorite Android phone. So if you'd for illustration to dabble successful nan communicative and get nan astir retired of your beginner's experience, we've created a guideline breaking down battling, upgrading, and building potent teams to get you done each nan early challenges and hurdles wrong Higan: Eruthyll.

How nan conflict strategy useful successful Higan: Eruthyll

Battling successful Higan: Eruthyll is focused connected manipulating combat travel by selecting cards while characters auto-attack enemies calculated by your conflict formation. You'll determine nan statement of units earlier each conflict while previewing nan character's target patterns and behaviors, yet strategizing really to tackle nan upcoming conflict sequence.

Every characteristic offers a unsocial skill, and you activate these skills by selecting nan due card. It's basal to clip your skills since your power is constricted (actions you take). So you can't conscionable spam each paper successful your hand; otherwise, you won't person capable power near to usage a accomplishment erstwhile it matters. Your characters each transportation a unique eventual skill, and you tin activate this erstwhile nan eventual power gauge is full. You complaint up nan gauge arsenic you activate your paper skills.

Each portion is separated by people and skills that complement a domiciled successful battle. For example, a vessel characteristic tin formed armor for harm absorption, which tin prevention your squad from taking excessively overmuch damage; that way, it won't beryllium overwhelming for your superior support to support up pinch healing.

You tin prime immoderate character/role you'd like, but we recovered bringing successful a tank, and a healer was an absolute must.

Mechanics

As nan communicative progresses, you'll look enemies pinch unsocial mechanics. When you're introduced to caller force mechanics, these often service arsenic hints astatine target prioritization and which actions will guarantee your success.

You'll besides brushwood hexagons (the tiles you guidelines on) that connection adjuvant buffs. Placing immoderate portion connected these hexagons will springiness that characteristic nan corresponding buffs. So support this successful mind erstwhile you're editing your formation.

Roles and classes

Every portion has a preset class, and location are presently six available. You'll request to operation and lucifer your classes to equilibrium your combat power.

Adiutrix (healer and buffer)

Assassin (damage trader and debuffer)

Caster (magic harm trader and utility)

Guardian (tank and buffer)

Hoplite (melee harm dealer)

Ranger (ranged harm dealer)

Outside of characteristic classes, each portion has an individual element: Anemo, Lumino, Pyro, Ice, and Umbra. Not only are you expected to coordinate betwixt a substance of classes, but it's besides advised to incorporated a fewer elements to maximize nan sum during a fight. This way, you're respecting which enemies are anemic against a circumstantial constituent type and which ones highly defy your element.

Building a roster successful Higan: Eruythll

How to get much characters

Acquiring much units requires spending resources connected nan gacha system. Tap connected Wish, and it'll redirect you to nan banners page. Selecting a banner, choosing either a azygous wish, aliases 10 wishes is really you cod characters. But it costs Starlight Revelation to wish connected your banner of choice. Starlight Revelation is earned from clearing stories, earning achievements, and completing your daily/weekly missions.

Some banners are focused connected summoning playable units, while different banners incorporate a supporting formed of characters (your play inspiration) utilized to equip your roster. We urge looking for caller units earlier you dip into nan play complaint characteristic banners.

How to re-roll successful Higan: Eruthyll

Without signing successful arsenic a guest, it will return longer to re-roll your account. But it is still imaginable by deleting your personification relationship data.

Complete nan tutorial and scope nan main communicative section 1-3 .

. Claim your mailbox rewards.

Select a constricted banner and pat Wish x10 .

. Tap Settings (gear icon) > User Center > Delete .

(gear icon) > > . Repeat nan steps until you've acquired nan constricted 3-star character.

You will beryllium tempted to walk instantly connected nan beginner's banner pinch 50% disconnected and a guaranteed 3-star aft 20 wishes (this banner doesn't expire); only do this erstwhile you've received much Star Sigils. You only want to walk Dubriostal if it is for a constricted banner run.

Equipping your units

You tin equip your units pinch your supporting formed of characters. To start, navigate to Roster and past pat connected immoderate unit. For example, nether Play, you'll person 3 unfastened slots to equip your unit: Prologue, Interlude, and Finale. Tap connected immoderate of nan slots to adhd a Play.

You're fundamentally equipping artifacts aliases cogwheel for other stat bonuses and passives. Every play has a 2-set bonus, and immoderate person a 3-set bonus. Equipping nan aforesaid (type of) play connected 2 aliases 3 slots will unlock that other bonus. Tap connected Growth and Upgrade increases nan level of nan selected play.

Two different options connected this paper are utilized for upgrading; accommodate lets you refine your play transcript to gain a level while exalting increases nan prima standing for that copy. Improving nan prima standing increases nan guidelines attributes and nan maximum level cap.

Upgrading your stars

Every characteristic originates pinch an first prima rating. The higher nan guidelines prima rating, nan much potent that portion is. Each portion tin scope six stars, and you tin upgrade your unit's prima powerfulness by selecting Awaken. You must person copy copies of that aforesaid portion to summation nan prima rating; first, you must devour shards to unlock attributes. Once you've learned nan full property line, pat Awaken to complete nan prima standing upgrade.

It whitethorn return a while to upgrade your favourite unit's stars, but it's surely worthy it successful nan agelong tally since these gained attributes supply other power.

Powering up your roster

If you neglect to upgrade your roster, your units autumn during much challenging battles, depriving you of 3-staring missions to gain maximum rewards. We've outlined a summary of basal upgrades and what resources are required:

Upgrading your characters : Simply leveling up your characters tin spell a agelong way, and it only requires utilizing Inspiration materials.

: Simply leveling up your characters tin spell a agelong way, and it only requires utilizing Inspiration materials. Refining your weapons : You unlock caller progressive conflict skills and passive talents. It requires your characteristic level to scope a specified level while building modified parts connected your weapon.

: You unlock caller progressive conflict skills and passive talents. It requires your characteristic level to scope a specified level while building modified parts connected your weapon. Upgrading your progressive skills and ultimates : Raising nan level increases harm dealt, wellness restored, and buff potency. You require 2 materials and immoderate Credits; 1 worldly is based connected nan individual character, and nan different is Basic Combat Technique.

: Raising nan level increases harm dealt, wellness restored, and buff potency. You require 2 materials and immoderate Credits; 1 worldly is based connected nan individual character, and nan different is Basic Combat Technique. Leveling up your equipped play: Increases nan guidelines stats of your play inspiration. Select nan upgrade action and past take a play (choose little levels/rarity for fodder) to sacrifice for acquisition points during Extraction (costs Credits). You unlock Play Resonance by extracting each assembled plays to levels 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30. Exalt nan aforesaid play to summation nan prima standing (raises guidelines property and level cap).

Following nan recommended combat rating

Note connected combat rating, comparing your combat standing pinch nan recommended standing estimates if your squad is fresh to tackle nan conflict aliases nan stage. If you're beneath nan recommended combat rating, your team's powerfulness will commencement tanking, meaning nan harm you crockery retired will beryllium worse than expected.

Maintaining combat people successful early game

You will person constricted ways to raise your combat people (until you've unlocked much features); nan easiest measurement is to level up your 3-star and 2-star units to nan highest level. Note this will costs Wit Potions, which whitethorn require farming by visiting nan Outland. Then, sojourn nan Diorama Battle and walk Eitr to gain much Wit Potions.

Once you've deed nan first level headdress (at 10), ascend these characters and proceed to level. Overall, attraction connected putting levels connected your 3-star units, beforehand liners, and past your main healer. Maintaining your combat people is important to debar receiving immoderate penalties for your harm output.

Don't slumber connected Higan: Eruthyll

Of course, it's early days to opportunity if Higan: Eruthyll will go 1 of nan best Android gacha games. Still, arsenic a gacha RPG pinch a storyline reminiscent of redeeming mislaid souls and diving into altered realities/psyches (think Atlus' Persona series), it leaves intrigue for metaphorical find that'll either unfold pinch nan main communicative aliases during characteristic acts. So beryllium judge to cheque retired nan crippled if these themes liking you.