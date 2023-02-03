High durability lets iPhones & Androids maintain their value

iPhone battery

A caller study delves into really iPhone and Android smartphones some enactment successful bully style for years, enabling them to beryllium reused — but Android smartphones fare somewhat amended astatine maintaining bully artillery life.

The mostly of aged iPhones are reused successful immoderate way, whether it's being fixed to a friend aliases personnel of nan family, aliases exchanged for a caller one. Some group besides support their aged iPhones arsenic a spare aliases backup.

The logic is owed to nan iPhone's longevity, according to new information from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). Apple's smartphones clasp their value, not only because nan institution keeps them live pinch package updates for years but besides because of their durability.

The information of aged smartphone displays

The artillery and show are 2 captious factors successful a smartphone's continued use. Four-fifths of customers who purchased an iPhone upgrade from a anterior exemplary person a show that is either "perfect" aliases "scratched but useable." Only 6% of older iPhones had an unusable display.

For artillery life, astir 60% of iPhone users reported that their erstwhile model's artillery lasted each time aliases astir of nan day. Meanwhile, 15% said nan artillery connected nan aged exemplary lasted only a mates of hours.

The business is akin connected nan Android broadside too. For example, astir 15% of iPhone buyers who antecedently had an Android telephone said their displays were successful nan aforesaid information arsenic erstwhile iPhone owners.

The artillery life is somewhat better, arsenic 67% of iPhone users who had an Android telephone said it lasted each aliases astir of nan day. Only 7% said nan artillery lasted a mates of hours.

Apple has gradually improved nan artillery life of its devices complete nan years, specified arsenic by making its chips much efficient. However, nan institution accrued the cost of replacing an iPhone artillery successful March.

While it's keeping nan costs of replacing an iPhone 14 artillery astatine $99, it raised nan artillery work interest by $20 for each iPhone models earlier nan iPhone 14 lineup.

For each supported iPhones pinch a location button, nan costs roseate from $49 to $69. From nan iPhone X to nan iPhone 13, nan value increases from $69 to $89.