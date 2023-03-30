High rent burden for Germany's tenants raises 'red flag'

German tenants person to group speech ample chunks of their family incomes to salary landlords, pinch 3.1 cardinal households facing a rent load of 40%, according to a study published connected Friday.

The figures from Germany's national statistic agency Destatis show that lodging costs are especially hefty for those surviving successful large cities aliases connected little incomes.

How do nan figures break down?

The study recovered that immoderate 16% of Germany's 19.9 cardinal tenant households are spending astatine slightest 40% of their income connected rent.

For astir 1.5 cardinal specified households, rental charges magnitude to much than half of tenants' income.

Another 1.6 cardinal must walk betwixt 40% and 50% of their income connected rent and different costs to their landlord. On mean — and astatine a clip of precocious inflation— those households are much apt to beryllium the ones pinch nan lowest incomes.

The study, based connected a 2022 microcensus, shows that nan mean German tenant family spends good complete a 4th of income (27.8%) connected rent.

In larger cities, pinch much than 100,000 inhabitants, 28.9% of income was nan average, falling to 25.9% successful towns of up to 20,000 inhabitants.

The market appears to beryllium drifting toward higher lodging costs. Tenants who moved successful in 2019 aliases later person above-average burdens, and mean existing rental charges are overmuch little than those for caller ones.

One-person households were deed harder overall, pinch rent burdens averaging conscionable nether a 3rd of their income. Households pinch 2 people, connected nan different hand, had to fund 22.8%.

Trend is apt to beryllium exacerbated

"The rental burden, particularly for households pinch debased income and successful nan large cities is dramatic," commented nan technological head of nan Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK), Sebastian Dullien, adding that nan business could worsen further.

"It is simply a reddish emblem that nan proportionality of income that must beryllium spent connected lodging costs successful nan has accrued moreover further successful caller years."

Dullien said he expected nan lodging shortage problem to get worse successful nan coming years, pinch lodging building presently successful free autumn owed to accrued building prices and higher liking rates from nan European Central Bank.

At nan aforesaid time, almost a cardinal much group are now surviving successful Germany than had been predicted for 2023 earlier nan coronavirus pandemic — in ample portion owed to an influx of refugees from Ukraine.

Dullien called for an "urgent violative for much nationalist housing" from federal, state, and section governments.

