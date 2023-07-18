Highest FD interest rates: These two banks offer 9% returns on fixed deposits

1 day ago
  Highest FD interest rates: These two banks offer 9% returns on fixed deposits
1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Unity and Suryoday mini finance banks are offering precocious fixed deposit (FD) liking rates, pinch rates complete 9% connected prime tenures, higher than different finance schemes

Highest FD liking rates: Customers tin now return advantage of higher fixed deposit (FD) liking rates offered by these 2 banks. You tin now person complete 9 per cent liking complaint connected FDs pinch Unity and Suryoday small finance banks. The FD rates offered by these 2 mini finance banks connected prime tenures are measurement higher than astir of nan finance schemes for illustration nan Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), among others.

Here are banks offering 9% liking complaint to wide customers

Unity Small Finance Bank latest FD liking rates

For regular consumers, it offers liking rates betwixt 4.5% to 9%. It presently provides elder citizens pinch an liking complaint of 9.5% p.a. connected fixed deposits invested for position of 1001 days, respectively, while unit investors get 9% for nan aforesaid terms. Senior citizens get an liking complaint ranging from 4.5% to 9.5% connected deposits maturing successful 7 days to 10 years. The deposit liking complaint stands revised from 14th June 2023. The highest liking complaint of 9% is offered connected a tenure of 1001 days.

1001 Days 9.00% (general customers)

1001 Days 9.50% (senior citizens)

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD liking rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank will now supply fixed deposit liking rates betwixt 4% to 9.1% to wide customers connected deposits maturing successful 7 days to 10 years. Senior Citizens will get an liking complaint ranging from 4.5% to 9.6% connected deposits maturing successful 7 days to 10 years. The highest liking complaint of 9.1% is offered connected tenure of 5 years. These rates are applicable from July 5, 2023. "The champion portion is that regular customers tin now get a 9.10% liking complaint connected 5 years deposit, while elder citizens tin get a 9.60% liking rate," saidSuryoday Small Finance Bank successful an charismatic statement.

5 Years 9.10% (general customers)

5 Years 9.60% (senior citizens)

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST

More
