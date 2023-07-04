Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with community walk reclaiming parade route

Highland Park, Ill. (AP) — One twelvemonth aft a shooter terrorized July Fourth paradegoers successful Highland Park, Illinois, organization members are readying to stitchery to honor nan 7 group who were killed, commemorate nan time and reclaim nan abstraction to move forward.

In collaboration pinch nan parkland district, nan metropolis is hosting a bid of events during nan vacation Tuesday aimed astatine giving group “an opportunity to prosecute pinch nan time and stitchery arsenic a organization successful nan measurement that feels astir comfortable to them,” metropolis communications head Amanda Bennett said. The metropolis approached nan arena readying pinch a trauma-informed perspective, Bennett said.

A 10 a.m. Remembrance Ceremony astatine City Hall is group to see remarks from Mayor Nancy Rotering, a philharmonic capacity and a infinitesimal of soundlessness astatine 10:14 a.m. to people nan nonstop clip constabulary opportunity nan first changeable was fired. Then, attendees whitethorn locomotion nan parade route.

“The Community Walk will symbolize nan reclaiming of nan 2022 parade way arsenic we build resiliency together,” nan metropolis said connected its website.

A organization picnic astatine Sunset Woods Park is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Gary Sinise & nan Lt. Dan Band will execute astatine 7:30 p.m., and a drone show called “We Are Highland Park” is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

There will beryllium nary floats, performers aliases giveaways.

“This is not a parade,” Bennett said astatine a June 14 media briefing. Media helicopters are not permitted to alert overhead to seizure footage; reporters are asked not to movie successful areas touched by weapon violence, and to debar moving footage of past year's arena to debar re-traumatizing participants.

Security is tight: Attendees must registry anterior to each arena and show a QR codification to participate nan secured arena space. Those who are not comfortable attending successful personification whitethorn watch nan events via Zoom.

Savage is simply a corps personnel for nan Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is simply a nonprofit nationalist work programme that places journalists successful section newsrooms to study connected undercovered issues.