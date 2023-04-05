Highlights From ‘The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands’ Announcement

World's Most Admired Wine Brands 2023 Drinks International

Drinks International, a U.K. publication for drinks buyers successful its sixth decade, has precocious announced its 13th version of nan astir admired vino brands. Topping nan database is Marchesi Antinori, nan first Italian winery to clasp nan highest spot. No alien to accolades, Antinori nel Chianti Classico precocious earned first spot successful the World’s Best Vineyards 2022, for its offering arsenic a vino tourism destination. There are absorbing dots to link pinch immoderate of nan astir admired brands and different vino manufacture nickname points.

“The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands is an elite nine to beryllium portion of and without uncertainty an authority regarding nan industry’s astir revered brands,” said Drinks International editor Shay Waterworth successful a property release. It is nary uncertainty that astir vino consumers will admit astatine slightest respective wineries connected nan database if not astir of them. It is filled pinch icons.

The Top Five Most Admired Wine Brands

The apical 5 are rounded retired by Argentina’s Catena Zapata, Australia’s Penfolds, Spain’s Familia Torres, and France’s Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. Ridge Vineyards earned nan astir admired successful nan U.S. slot and KWV is nan astir admired successful Africa and nan Middle East. “Honored to beryllium named nan astir admired vino marque successful North America and #10 successful nan world!” wrote Ryan Moore, elder vice president astatine single-vineyard standout Ridge Vineyards successful a societal media post. “The yearly database is voted connected by nan Drinks International Academy of starring sommeliers, wholesalers, Masters of Wine, writers, and educators from six continents astir nan world.”

Marchesi Antinori is simply a personnel of Primum Familiae Vini, an invitation-only group of immoderate of nan astir noted family-owned vino producers. Admired database wineries Sassicaia, Vega Sicilia, Familia Torres, Château Haut Brion, and Symington Family Estates are besides portion of Primum Familiae Vini.

Consistent Wine Industry Achievements

The organizers said that Europe is nan “mecca of admired vino brands for 2023 pinch 32 places connected nan list.” France secured much than a 4th of nan 50-winery tally pinch acquainted names for illustration M Chapoutier, Château Haut-Brion, Gérard Bertrand, Château Pétrus, E Guigal, Château Cheval Blanc successful nan apical 20. The “Highest Climber” goes to Chateau D’Yquem successful Bordeaux. Organic and biodynamic Maison M Chapoutier besides made an announcement connected societal media astir its award: “We are very pleased to beryllium nan 9th astir admired vino marque successful nan world successful nan prestigious ranking The World's Most Admired Wine Brands 2023 published by nan British mag Drinks International.”

Spain earned 8 spots pinch Vega Sicilia and La Rioja Alta successful nan apical 20, while Italy earned seven, represented by Gaja, Tignanello (also owned by Antinori), and Planeta successful nan precocious half of nan list.

Other absorbing points included 1 of Chile’s largest vino producers, Montes Wines, which held dependable astatine 32 — it was besides nominated successful different influential competition, Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards for New World Winery of nan Year 2023. Another cross-over honoree is Bodegas Faustino successful nan 39th spot, which was nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards for European Winery of nan Year 2023. Barefoot, which states connected its website that it is nan “most awarded vino marque successful nan world” is nan only different U.S. winery connected nan list, claiming nan 36th spot.

For nan afloat rundown, visit Drinks International. An awards position tin beryllium recovered here.