Hiram Boateng scores for Mansfield Town against Swindon Town

53 minutes ago
Hiram Boateng scores for Mansfield Town against Swindon Town

Hiram Boateng scored successful Mansfield Town's 4-2 triumph against Swindon Town connected Friday day successful nan English League Two. 

Within 3 minutes, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy gave Swindon nan lead by nodding past Christy Pym.

In response, nan Stags scored successful nan 13th infinitesimal erstwhile Stephen Quinn, who was unmarked, was recovered by Elliott Hewitt's floated walk to nan backmost post.

Just past nan halfway point, Lucas Akins gave Mansfield nan lead erstwhile he capitalized connected a Quinn transverse to people from a yard, and a infinitesimal later, he switched roles by feeding Rhys Oates, whose deflected changeable gave Mansfield nan lead.

Substitute Hiram Boateng scored 4 minutes later aft intercepting Ronan Darcy successful his ain half and firing a changeable into nan little corner.

Jonny Williams scored a consolation extremity disconnected nan chair aft 86 minutes, slotting his changeable past nan goalie aft sprinting beyond nan Mansfield backline.

Hiram Boateng 27, has made 30 appearances, scored 1 extremity and assisted 4 successful League Two this season.

More
Source Footballghana

