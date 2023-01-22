Hoddle names top Man Utd target who would ‘without a doubt’ solve Chelsea problems

Tottenham fable Glenn Hoddle reckons apical Manchester United target Victor Osimhen would lick 1 large problem astatine Chelsea.

The Blues person made 17 caller signings complete nan past 2 transportation windows astatine a costs of conscionable nether £600m but they person received disapproval for nan deficiency of a due centre-forward.

It is apt that Chelsea will yet look astatine signing a apical striker successful nan summertime transportation marketplace pinch Kai Havertz their existent starring goalscorer connected 9 goals successful each competitions.

And, aft watching them tie 0-0 against Liverpool connected Tuesday night, Hoddle has outlined Chelsea’s hopeless request for a caller number nine.

“They do request a No.9, they do request a goalscorer,” Hoddle told Premier League Productions.

“But I’ll show you what, whoever comes successful arsenic a caller head for this squad, usually you’d opportunity erstwhile a caller head comes successful he’s going to want to bring immoderate of his ain players in, I deliberation he only needs a No.9, I deliberation everything [else] is there.

“You request personification who you deliberation is going to people 20 goals for you, a fox successful nan box, personification who wants to beryllium successful that area wherever they’re creating truthful much.

“But that’s nan only subordinate I deliberation they request – they’ve sewage everything else.

“The important point is nan ones they move retired truthful they tin person a much balanced squad, they’ve sewage truthful galore players, that’s what you usage your power for. Any head going successful location and saying, ‘we’ve sewage nary quality, I request to bring successful 5 players’, no, they’re already there.

“You’ve sewage 2 goalkeepers, nan backmost players are beardown capable and bully enough, you’ve sewage your midfield, decent, mightiness fortify 1 location maybe, if you support [Joao] Felix… each you request is simply a No.9 arsenic a caller head going into Chelsea, successful my opinion.

“I’d for illustration to cognize really galore clear and bully chances complete nan play they person made, I stake it outnumbers astir teams, aliases it’s up location pinch nan apical teams, it’s nan conversion complaint that’s really hitting them.

“I’m looking astatine [Kai] Havertz, he’s not a No.9, he wants to float and wants to driblet off, that’s okay, Liverpool astatine their very champion had [Roberto] Firmino coming towards nan ball, Mane and Salah ended up arsenic centre-forwards. To a definite grade that’s happened pinch different teams successful nan past, you person a striker who comes disconnected towards nan shot and you person group arriving successful nan box, making runs from midfield, that equilibrium conscionable needs to beryllium tweaked a bit.

“At nan moment, I deliberation what Chelsea person sewage pinch nan value of their players, they request a No.9, they request personification who wants to get successful nan box. Too galore times you don’t spot that for Chelsea, there’s cipher successful nan container aliases there’s 1 successful nan box.

“They’ve sewage creators there, if you’re a striker coming into that nine you’d fancy your chances.”

Manchester United are besides successful nan marketplace for a caller striker arsenic they still haven’t replaced Cristiano Ronaldo, who left nan nine astatine nan extremity of November pursuing a arguable question and reply pinch Piers Morgan, permanently.

Prolific Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been mooted arsenic a apical target for Man Utd successful nan summertime transportation model but Hoddle reckons Chelsea should spell for him too.

Asked if Osimhen could beryllium nan reply to Chelsea’s issues, Hoddle replied: “Without a doubt, he’s number one, but location are a fewer clubs aft him.

“But if you put him successful a Chelsea garment he will people a load of goals.”

READ MORE: Kai Havertz successful pinch a slug successful apical 10 Premier League finishers owned by their xG