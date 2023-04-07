Hodgson says Lampard Chelsea return a ‘very wise move’; claims he’s ‘ideal man’ for the job

Crystal Palace caput coach Roy Hodgson has welcomed Chelsea leader Frank Lampard backmost to nan Premier League, describing nan assignment arsenic a ‘wise move’.

Hodgson, 31 years Lampard’s senior, was already managing Swedish broadside Halmstad nan twelvemonth nan Blues leader was born, but some men now find themselves successful a akin position – tasked pinch turning astir their respective clubs’ misfortunes successful a short play of time.

Hodgson is convinced Lampard, group to statesman his 2nd spell astatine Stamford Bridge aft what immoderate saw arsenic a astonishment assignment connected Thursday, will beryllium motivated by unfinished business aft parting ways pinch nan Blues successful January 2021.

“I don’t cognize that it was truthful crazy to bring Frank backmost to Chelsea,” said Hodgson.

“I deliberation that could beryllium a very wise move because he is very keen to get backmost into nan game, he’s a very bully manager, a very bully shot personification and a monolithic Chelsea personification arsenic well, truthful if you’re looking for personification to return complete nan nine during a play of instability earlier you’re 100 per cent definite what you want to do, past Frank is nan perfect man.

“Because rather frankly, pinch their position successful nan array I would conjecture that Champions League now for them is simply a small spot of a utopia, and there’s nary mobility of them getting relegated, truthful I don’t spot immoderate peculiar logic to mobility that determination astatine all, and I’m pleased to spot Frank backmost getting that opportunity.”

Chelsea and Palace are separated by conscionable 1 spot successful nan Premier League table, but nan tasks facing their respective caretaker managers are worlds apart, pinch nan southbound London broadside still locked successful nan relegation battle.

Lampard’s 11th-placed broadside beryllium 9 points clear of nan 12th-placed Eagles, who look a captious trial against 13th-placed Leeds connected Sunday, pinch Hodgson’s broadside still conscionable 3 points clear of Bournemouth successful nan driblet zone.

Hodgson’s first lucifer backmost successful nan Selhurst Park dugout was precisely arsenic Palace ownership envisioned, nan Eagles’ melodramatic 2-1 triumph complete Leicester their first successful 2023.

While Hodgson was pleased pinch that result, he nevertheless warned it was acold excessively soon to commencement celebrating.

He added: “The truth that you play nan crippled and nan players springiness that type of performance, that really is nan icing connected nan cake. The only point is that arsenic a manager, coach, you’re ever concerned that it’s a 1 swallow not making a summer.

“That was a very bully commencement for us, there’s nary question. I don’t want to return thing distant from nan players’ capacity but it’s 1 crippled and it’s 3 points but there’s tons much wins we request to get and tons much performances of precisely that calibre. And it’s easy for maine to opportunity to nan players, ‘go and nutrient that aforesaid capacity again’ but not truthful easy if you’re a subordinate to do that.”