Home secretary threatened with legal action for refusing to implement all Windrush reforms

A civilian authorities group has threatened ineligible action against nan location caput for refusing to instrumentality each of nan recommendations of nan independent Windrush inquiry.

The Black Equity Organisation (BEO) is seeking a judicial reappraisal pursuing Suella Braverman's announcement successful January to disregard 3 of nan 30 reforms nan authorities agreed to implement.

The scrapped recommendations were to found a migrant's commissioner, tally reconciliation events and summation nan powers of nan independent main inspector of borders and migration (ICIBI).

In ineligible papers sent to Ms Braverman, nan kindness called nan determination "unlawful" and a "chilling attempt" to limit scrutiny of nan Home Office.

BEO main executive Dr Wanda Wyporska said: "The location secretary's determination to disregard 3 of nan study recommendations is an echo of nan very insensitivity cited successful nan Williams Review.

"Victims person been campaigning for years for justice. They've been fighting to person their voices heard and their cases resolved.

"The Home Office must beryllium opened up to independent scrutiny and forced to honour nan promises made successful its name.

"Windrush survivors person been done capable and this latest twist successful a shameful communicative adds reproach to injury."

The action comes arsenic communities people 5 years since nan vulnerability of nan Windrush scandal.

Image: HMT Empire Windrush arrived successful Tilbury, Essex, successful 1948

In April 2018 it emerged that hundreds of British citizens, mostly from nan Caribbean, were wrongly detained, deported aliases threatened pinch deportation, contempt having nan correct to unrecorded successful nan UK.

Many mislaid homes and jobs, and were denied entree to healthcare and benefits.

Solicitor Wendy Williams published her Windrush Lessons Learned Review successful 2020, making 30 recommendations - each of which were primitively accepted by erstwhile location caput Priti Patel.

But successful January, Ms Braverman said she would beryllium dropping 3 of nan commitments, saying location were "more effective ways" to prosecute pinch victims than done reconciliation events, and that outer bodies were "not nan only root of scrutiny".

As good arsenic nan ineligible action, campaigners connected Thursday will present a missive to Downing Street astatine 11am calling nan commitments to correct past wrongs "painfully slow".

Signed by survivors and celebrated faces including character David Harewood, vocalist Beverley Knight and jock Dame Denise Lewis, nan missive describes nan axing of recommendations arsenic a "kick successful nan teeth to nan Windrush generation, to whom our state owes specified a immense indebtedness of gratitude".

Please usage Chrome browser for a much accessible video player 2:15 Historian David Olusoga says Windrush is simply a 'symbolic opening of post-war divers Britain'

It reads: "In nan 3 years since nan review, advancement connected each fronts has been painfully slow.

"The Windrush compensation strategy remains bureaucratic and overly complicated. It is unconscionable that immoderate Windrush victims who should person been compensated, died earlier their cases were resolved and payments made. Many others are still fighting to person their payments.

"Instead of scrapping cardinal commitments, we impulse your authorities to instrumentality to nan promises made - location is still an opportunity to show that you and your ministers are superior astir righting past wrongs.

"To do thing little sends a clear connection that nan suffering of nan Windrush procreation was successful vain and nan dispute situation still exists."

The Windrush procreation is named aft nan vessel that brought hundreds of group from nan Caribbean to nan UK to thief rebuild it aft nan Second World War, pinch nan first 1 arriving successful 1948.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We stay perfectly committed to righting nan wrongs of Windrush and person paid aliases offered much than £64m successful compensation to nan group affected.

"We are making bully advancement towards nan immense mostly of recommendations from Wendy Williams' report, and judge location are much meaningful ways of achieving nan intent of a very mini number of others.

"Through this work, we will make judge that akin injustices tin ne'er beryllium repeated and are creating a Home Office worthy of each organization it serves.

"The location caput continues to co-host Windrush Working Group meetings to talk really we tin activity together to thrust further improvements."