Home Widget is what Apple's HomeKit app should have offered from the start

When nan COVID-19 pandemic deed successful 2020 and a lockdown was put into effect successful nan UK, I decided to toggle shape my location into a smart 1 by buying smart lights and cameras. Thanks to Apple's HomeKit, which lets anyone pinch an Apple instrumentality power these appliances done nan Home app, it was a breeze to dim nan lights and cheque nan cameras connected my iPhone.

But 1 glaring omission since iOS 14 debuted successful nan aforesaid twelvemonth that brought widgets to beryllium placed connected nan location screen, was nan deficiency of abstracted widgets to power my lights, and recently, my television, from nan location screen.

This is where Home Widget (opens successful caller tab) came successful to prevention nan day; it fto maine easy create small, medium, aliases ample location surface widgets for immoderate appliance that supported HomeKit. You tin create 3 widgets for free, aliases for $8.99 / £8.99, you tin create an unlimited number of them. This app will way each smart appliance that's connected to your iPhone and iPad, and these will show successful Home Widget.

Instead of reaching for Apple’s Home app, I tin conscionable spell to a widget, move disconnected a ray if I’ve near a room successful my house, and that’s it. It’s turned HomeKit, and each of my lights, into a faster smart location without reaching an app to do nan aforesaid function.

While Apple brought retired an update to its Home app to make it much reliable pinch iOS 16.4, nan features that Home Widget offers, only make maine wonderment why Apple hasn't offered thing akin arsenic yet. With this successful mind, here’s really I’m making immoderate widgets to make it easier for maine to power each of those HomeKit appliances successful my home.

(Image credit: iMore)

Creating a widget present is elemental capable - you simply motorboat nan app, property nan + icon, and distant you go. If you're utilizing Home Widget connected your iPhone, you besides get to customize a fastener surface widget, truthful you tin delegate that to an appliance you often usage each time much than others.

However, erstwhile it comes to nan location screen, you tin create a widget successful each size that Apple offers - from a mini quadrate to a 4x4 widget that could capable up an full location screen.

I usage 2 widgets connected my iPhone - 1 that allows maine to cheque connected our canine Jolly successful nan beforehand room pinch our camera, and different towards nan apical of nan show wherever I tin move disconnected and connected 3 lights crossed nan house.

I tin customize these nevertheless and whenever I for illustration - from nan sanction to nan colors and nan icons for each light. I'll find myself randomly changing these, simply because it's easy to do from nan location screen. As we've precocious moved house, I'm tempted to bargain much lights and a smart doorbell, truthful utilizing nan 4x4 widget connected a abstracted location surface is thing I'm considering.

iPad: The HomeKit Hub?

(Image credit: iMore)

While you tin usage widgets connected nan fastener surface pinch Apple's Home app, it doesn't connection nan aforesaid customization that Home Widget offers, and there's still nary measurement of adding Apple’s widgets to nan location screen.

This feels for illustration a large miss: Widgets are being utilized much than ever connected iPhone and iPad devices. They connection customization of your location surface successful a measurement that wasn't imaginable before, and while you tin usage Home Widget to adhd a smart ray to nan location screen, you can’t do it pinch Apple's Home app.

This miss is only exemplified erstwhile you create immoderate widgets connected an iPad Pro's location surface pinch Home Widget. There is an 'extra large' widget disposable only connected iPad, truthful you tin create immoderate chaotic widgets if you ain a bunch of smart appliances connected to HomeKit.

This opens up nan anticipation of turning that aged iPad you've had successful a container for nan past fewer years into a HomeKit hub. It’ll return you nary much than an hour, acknowledgment to Home Widget, and I'm starting to see buying an iPad mini conscionable for this reason.

Hence it’s a shame that Apple isn’t letting maine ideate these scenarios for my house. While nan baked-in Home app is … let’s telephone it adequate, I've recovered it to beryllium slow erstwhile switching connected appliances, and again, nan deficiency of widgets is simply a plaything and a miss.

This is why Home Widget is 1 of nan champion apps for HomeKit - it has a elemental creation to create a widget successful immoderate measurement you like, and it makes you wonderment really you tin return advantage of everything that smart appliances person to offer.

Sure, we whitethorn spot this characteristic look successful iOS 17. But correct now, Home Widget offers precisely what I need, and for that logic alone, I'm happy to time off Apple's Home app indoors and locked away.