Homemade Labneh Recipe

I've been straining yogurt, aka making labneh, rather a batch lately. Labneh is an Arabic yogurt food often made by draining yogurt. But I started making it much often aft receiving a package from Jaipur, India. The package was cloth-covered and hand-stitched astatine nan seams. My reside was successful monolithic achromatic penmanship. It was nan astir intriguing package I've received via station successful caller memory, sent by my friend Melissa. (Some of you mightiness remember) I met her aft sitting down for luncheon astatine nan Anokhi Cafe. Melissa runs nan cafe, and we deed it disconnected from there.



Special Equipment: A Good Strainer

I retrieve Melissa telling maine astir her favourite strainer. She described it arsenic an unattractive integrative portion of crap, but 1 that does a awesome occupation connected nan yogurt front. She sent maine 1 (pictured below)! And she was right, this strainer has a very fine, double lining, which allows nan liquid whey to travel from nan yogurt leaving a heavy silky achromatic yogurt pick down - cleanable for spreading, rolling, and blending. It is simply a Krishna marque “Marvel/Super Delux" and difficult to find online for immoderate reason.

If you don’t person a friend who will message you 1 for illustration nan strainer pictured below, nary worries! Multiple group successful nan comments emotion this Cuisipro Yogurt Cheese Maker. For example, successful nan comments, Patrice is simply a pro and has immoderate awesome penetration related to this strainer, “I’ve been making labneh for astir 25 years and I perfectly LOVE it! I person 2 of them because I often person much than 1 batch straining. Oh, and I ne'er usage Greek Yogurt for my labneh… nan texture conscionable seems not right. My favourite astatine nan infinitesimal is nan Brown Cow yogurt which I get astatine Whole Foods. I emotion each of nan suggestions for utilizing labneh. I usage it conscionable astir anyplace that pick aliases sour pick is called for, but of course, conscionable arsenic a dip (lots of herbs and oversea salt) is arsenic bully arsenic it gets!”

Lee said, “made my first labneh this week utilizing nan cusipro-donvier strainer that I purchased from Amazon. It was nary muss, nary fuss and nan instrumentality fits easy successful nan refrigerator and cleans up very easily. We had kalamata oliva breadstuff slathered pinch it pinch chopped arugula and immoderate Za’atar I made. It was marvelous !!!”

And galore group simply usage a accepted handkerchief aliases good fabric cloth, a cleanable pillowcase, aliases a mates layers of food cloth. Nitza mentions, “ I conscionable usage a colander lined pinch a insubstantial java select and a vessel underneath to drawback nan liquid. I’ve besides utilized my “Pour over” ceramic java select (with #2 aliases #4 select paper) and nan mug catching nan drippings. I time off it successful nan fridge astatine night, person it successful nan greeting aliases later.” All successful each a spot much messy, but they’ll each do nan job!

What To Do With The Whey?

Before we brainstorm ideas related to labneh, let’s talk astir whey. The liquid that drains disconnected nan yogurt successful nan labneh process is whey. And it is simply a wonderful, nutritious by-product and ingredient. Don’t propulsion it out. You tin do each sorts of things pinch it. You tin support whey successful nan refrigerator for a week aliases so. And beyond that, it freezes well.

Some ideas:

I for illustration to usage leftover whey from nan ricotta making process arsenic well. It tin beryllium utilized arsenic a guidelines for soup, for illustration a broth. Just play and herb it to your liking. I particularly for illustration to make it spicy and past float stuffed pastas aliases dumplings successful it and apical pinch tons of chopped herbs.

In nan comments, Linda mentions, “ I usage nan whey from making goat food for nan liquid successful breadstuff and speedy breadstuff recipes.”

Norma suggests to us, “use it successful cornbread and pancakes, soups and smoothies.”

Love this proposal from Arti, “We operation yoghurt backmost into nan whey ( to nan desired thickness) and adhd salt, immoderate finely chopped cilantro and greenish chillies to get a beautiful spicy buttermilk. However it’s tasty moreover without nan chillies if you don’t for illustration nan spice.”

Kate suggests a thrust down nan fermentation lane, “ make lacto-fermented kimchi, salsa, mustard, and galore different things. Just hunt for “lacto-fermented recipes” and tons of options will popular up.”

Ways To Enjoy Labneh

Ok, let’s do this! There are a cardinal ways to bask labneh. Some traditional, others not truthful much. I’m going to stock each nan things I made pinch my past information of labneh. Then I’ll jump into immoderate of your astonishing ideas. And beyond that, I'll item a fewer ideas from favourite cookbooks and authors.

The supra open-faced sandwich was connected of nan first things I made - a accelerated A+ lunch. Thin toasted bread, a furniture of labneh, pan-fried hedgehog mushrooms, poached egg, shredded radicchio and tarragon, oversea salt.

Smashed a fewer threads of saffron pinch brownish sweetener successful a mortar and pestle added a spot of labneh, and utilized it to capable pitted dates.

Spread crossed a shallow bowl, drizzled generously pinch oliva oil, fragrant Mexican oregano crumbled crossed nan top, served pinch toasted pita wedges.

Shaped into mini balls, rolled successful za'atar , drizzled pinch tons of oliva oil.

Served a dollop alongside an asparagus frittata pinch loads of caller herbs and a drizzle of citrus oliva oil.

Slice of rye toast, spot of salted butter, furniture of labneh, furniture of jam.

I've made it pinch little brackish and utilized it arsenic a beautiful frosting. It benignant of ends up being successful nan realm of a pick food frosting. Sweeten nan labneh pinch honey, sugar, sifted powdered sugar, etc - immoderate your preference.

Labneh Ideas: From nan Comments

There is truthful overmuch awesome inspiration and knowledge successful nan remark conception down below. I’m pulling a fewer to item here, but dive successful for much ideas. And support adding arsenic well! Please springiness a outcry successful nan comments if you make labneh aliases strained yogurt and do absorbing things pinch it!

Nina mentioned, “ One of our favourite ways is spreading connected rye breadstuff (plain aliases toasted), topping pinch thinly sliced cucumbers aliases radishes. It is elemental and wonderful. Great aft a travel to nan gym, particularly successful summertime time.”

If you person entree to goat beverage yogurt, Ioanna enthusiastically weighs in, “ goat Labneh is heavenly! If you tin find goat yogurt aliases make your own, you request to strain it a batch longer and you’ll person nan accepted goat Labneh (here we strain it successful a typical cheesecloth container hung complete nan sink). It is past either shaped successful mini balls dipped successful oliva lipid aliases successful logs. It is very tangy, and usually saltier, blended pinch a generous magnitude of oliva lipid earlier degustation.” Sheep beverage is adjacent crippled arsenic well.

Megan C notes that she likes it arsenic an replacement to ricotta successful lasagna.

Another personification successful nan comments mentioned this, “ by adding onions, yellowish chilli powder, corriander leaves, saffron threads, roasted chick pea flour, sugar, salt, cardamom powder & garam masala to it. Shape them into heavy roundels & shallow fry connected non-stick cookware till aureate brownish connected some sides.”

Labneh Inspiration from My Cookbook

In nan comments Gemma mentioned, “there’s an astonishing look for spiced labneh successful the Moro cookbook. It uses fenugreek seeds, greenish chile, ail and nigella seeds. It’s incredible, I urge you activity it out! I usually make it that measurement but sometimes style immoderate into balls and rotation them successful thing (cumin seeds/rosemary and garlic) and support them covered successful oliva lipid successful a jar successful nan fridge.

Colu Henry caught my attraction successful Easy Fancy Food pinch her Lemon Curd Labneh Popsicles. She calls them, “a tart, lemony reply to a Creamsicle.”

In nan NOPI cookbook Yotam weighs successful pinch a smoked labneh! If you person a stovetop smoker (or a smoker donabe), this is 1 to try. The smoked labneh is served pinch babe carrots and mung beans on pinch crisp pita. Flavors for illustration mint, caraway and thyme besides represent.

If it’s highest summertime and you’re reference this, return nan look connected page 73 of Suzanne Goin’s The A.O.C. Cookbook for a spin. It’s heirloom tomatoes pinch marinated labneh, purslane, and greenish harissa.

There’s a labneh cheesecake successful Sami Tamimi’s Falastin . It features roasted apricots, cardamom, orangish blossom water, and orangish zest.

Diana Henry wrote a book years ago, Crazy Water Pickled Lemons: Enchanting Dishes from nan Middle East, Mediterranean, and North Africa. I’ve been making a labneh-centric look (Bulgar and Spinach Pilaf pinch Labneh and Chili Roast Tomatoes) from it for nan amended portion of 20 years. She has you bring each nan components of this Turkish crockery together complete bulgar, but I’ve enjoyed it complete couscous, stuffed pastas, and orzo.

And, Carla Lalli Music includes a beautiful consequence compote pinch labneh, maple syrup, and oliva lipid successful Where Cooking Begins.

Please fto maine cognize immoderate different labneh faves successful nan comments below! Let's support this going.

More Yogurt Recipes

Mast-o-Khiar Yogurt Dip

Mint Chip Frozen Yogurt

Lentils Folded Into Yogurt, Spinach, and Basil

A Beautiful Bulgar and Spinach Pilaf Recipe

Pluot & Poppy Yogurt Bowl

Pomegranate Yogurt Bowl