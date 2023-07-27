Honey Cake, Shamrock, Ruling Dynasty, Galahad, Fondness Of You and Polished Girl catch the eye

Honey Cake, Shamrock, Ruling Dynasty, Galahad, Fondness Of You and Polished Girl caught nan oculus erstwhile nan horses were exercised present connected Sunday greeting (July 30).

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Easy.

1000m: General Patton (Jagadeesh), Able One (B. Paswan) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Former vanished 4 lengths ahead. Limited Edition (B. Paswan) 1-10, 600/39.5. In pinkish of condition.

1400m: Yukan (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. In good nick. White Roses (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. A good display. Ashwa Yudhvir (Prabhakaran) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Skyfire (rb) 46. Easy. Breeze Bluster (rg), Recreator (Shinde) 42.5. Former vanished 4 lengths ahead. Roudy (Vishal) 45. Strode retired well. Pavarotti (Arul) 44.5. Shaped well. Super Sapphire (Prabhakaran) 43. Moved well. Prana (Mudassar) 44. In good trim. Emeraldo (Arvind K) 45. Easy. Nevada Gold (rb) 43. Worked well. Chandra Kanta (rb) 45.5. Easy. Capri Girl (R. Ravi), Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 42. Former vanished 3 lengths ahead. The Pirate (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Strode retired well. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Moved connected nan bit. Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 43.5. In good shape. Serai (Vishal), Noble Ruler (rb) 44.5. Former vanished six lengths ahead. Jersey Legend (rb) 45. Easy. Multisided (Arul) 41.5. Fit for nan fray. Blackstone (rb) 45.5. Easy. Spirit Dancer (rb) 45. Moved freely. Galaticus (rb) 45. Moved connected nan bit.

1000m: Brave Majesty (Vishal), Southern Dynasty (rb) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former vanished 4 lengths ahead. Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-10.5, 600/41. Pleased. Castaneda (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/43. Strode retired well. Aldgate (Antony) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Pyrgos (Tejeshwar) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Honey Cake (Sai Kiran) 1-13, 600/40. A pleasing display. Bourbon Bay (Vishal) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-10, 600/43. Shaped well. Asagiri (Shinde), Snowflake (Tejeshwar) 1-15, 600/43.5. They moved well. Sekhmet (Arvind K) 1-16, 600/43.5. In good trim. The Gallery Time (Ramesh K) 1-15.5, 600/43. One to note. Ruling Goddess (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well. Touch Of Grey (Shinde), Crown Consort (Tejeshwar) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 1-14, 600/40. An fantabulous display. Raisina Star (Haisb) 1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Regency Smile (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/46. Moved connected nan bit. Benignity (P. Ramesh) 1-13, 600/42.5. Impressed. Leather Back (Sai Kiran), Instructor (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/42. They pleased. Star Comet (Vishal) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely.

1200m: Evaldo (Girish) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In good condition. A Star Is Born (Shinde) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Indian Blues (Girish) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Good Tip (Shinde), Bold Act (Prabhakaran) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They vanished together. Bellator (Aliyar) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Impressed. Chililady (Sai Kiran) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Czar (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Long Lease (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Shamrock (Shinde), Peyo (Prabhakaran) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. They moved attractively. Seoul (Vishal) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/45. Strode retired well. Momentous (Prabhakaran), Fearless Joey (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They vanished level. Classic Charm (Vishal) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Stretched retired well. Burmese (Shinde), Star Concept (Prabhakaran) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former vanished 2 lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A pleasing display.

1400m: Aldiva (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Julio (Aliyar) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In good condition. Regal Aristocracy (rb), Prophecy (Akram) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They vanished level. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In good nick. Ruling Dynasty (G. Vivek) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Always Happy (G. Vivek) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Maintains form. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.