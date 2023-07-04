Hong Kong police target 8 pro-democracy activists living abroad, including in Canada

1 day ago

Hong Kong constabulary connected Monday accused 8 self-exiled pro-democracy activists of violating nan territory’s harsh National Security Law and offered rewards of 1 cardinal Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) each for accusation starring to their arrests.

The rewards are nan first for suspects accused of violating nan Beijing-imposed authorities since it took effect successful June 2020. It outlaws subversion, secession, collusion pinch overseas forces and terrorism.

The 8 activists are erstwhile pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law, Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok, lawyer Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat and activists Finn Lau, Anna Kwok and Elmer Yuen, constabulary announced astatine a news conference.

They are presently surviving successful nan U.S., Britain, Canada and Australia aft immoderate were earlier accused of various different offenses.

Steven Li, main superintendent of nan police’s National Security Department, said apprehension warrants person been issued for nan 8 nether nan National Security Law. He acknowledged that constabulary will not beryllium capable to apprehension them if they stay overseas but urged them to return to Hong Kong and surrender for a simplification successful their sentences.

Li said nan caller charges and rewards are not intended to dispersed fearfulness but are simply “enforcing nan law.”

He cited articles of nan information rule which authorities that constabulary person extraterritorial jurisdiction, and said they would prosecute group overseas who endanger Hong Kong’s nationalist security.

The news convention came little than 2 weeks aft nan state-owned Ta Kung Pao newspaper issued an editorial stating that nan National Security Law applies to group extracurricular Hong Kong, and that China, arsenic a personnel of Interpol, could petition assistance from different countries successful arresting fugitives.

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, has travel nether progressively tight scrutiny by Beijing pursuing months of governmental strife successful 2019. Authorities person cracked down connected dissent pinch complete 260 people, including galore pro-democracy figures, arrested nether nan National Security Law.

Hong Kong’s governmental strategy has besides undergone a awesome overhaul to guarantee that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing tin clasp office.

The constabulary unit said it has grounds that nan 8 violated nan National Security Law.

According to nan warrants, lawyer Yam, erstwhile legislator Dennis Kwok and activists Yuen, Lau and Anna Kwok are accused of overseas collusion for allegedly calling for sanctions against Hong Kong officials.

Former lawmaker Hui is accused of inciting secession, subversion and overseas collusion for allegedly calling for Hong Kong and Taiwan’s independency connected societal media, arsenic good arsenic for sanctions against metropolis officials.

Law, who is presently surviving successful Britain, is besides accused of overseas collusion and inciting secession for allegedly calling for sanctions and nan city’s separation from China successful meetings pinch overseas officials and successful unfastened letters, petitions, societal media posts and media interviews.

Unionist Mung is accused of inciting secession for allegedly advocating Hong Kong’s separation from nan mainland.

Law said nan caller charges are an effort to suppress dissident voices.

“I inquire Hongkongers not to cooperate pinch immoderate related pursuit aliases bounty actions. We should not limit ourselves, self-censor, beryllium intimidated, aliases unrecorded successful fear,” he tweeted.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said nan U.K. “will not tolerate immoderate attempts by China to intimidate and soundlessness individuals successful nan U.K. and overseas.”

“We telephone connected Beijing to region nan National Security Law and for nan Hong Kong authorities to extremity their targeting of those who guidelines up for state and democracy,” Cleverly said successful a statement.