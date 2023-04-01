Hong Kong securities regulator calls for sterner regulations on digital currency platforms

Hong Kong’s securities watchdog has reiterated its plans to tighten nan screws for integer rate platforms successful nan region to protect investors from losses.

Head of nan Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Julia Leung remarked that integer rate platforms are integral to nan blockchain industry, requiring tighter regulations. Leung made nan comments astatine nan Boao Forum for Asia 2023 held successful China pinch finance ministers crossed nan continent successful attendance.

“The cryptocurrency level is portion of nan full Web 3.0 ecosystem and is supportive of nan improvement of nan full net ecology,” Leung said. “These virtual rate platforms must protect nan information of each investors from nan position of investor protection.”

Leung’s comments travel Hong Kong’s plans to toggle shape its integer system by attracting world firms to nan region. Since nan announcement, astir 100 companies person indicated an liking successful building blockchain-based businesses successful nan country, pinch 8 firms connected people to person licenses earlier nan extremity of nan year.

Hong Kong’s determination to trigger maturation successful nan ecosystem has led regulators to let unit investors to waste and acquisition integer currencies for illustration BTC and Ethereum (ETH). Retail investors will only beryllium allowed to waste and acquisition integer currencies on exchanges licensed by nan SFC.

Exchanges seeking nan SFC’s support are expected to guarantee nan clear separation of clients’ funds, regular information audits, and due disclosures to nan regulatory bodies. Despite Leung’s stance, nan People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng stated that China would support its broad prohibition connected integer currencies, fixed nan paucity of world regulations.

Xuan cited nan failures of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) arsenic impervious of nan inherent risks integer currencies airs to investors. However, nan PBoC Deputy Governor noted that stablecoins connection a scope of benefits for cross-border payments but still punctual nan dangers of forbidden trading percolate underneath.

Chinese banks are eyeing Hong Kong’s Web 3 ambitions

Chinese banks and financial institutions are reportedly approaching digital rate firms looking to group up offices successful Hong Kong to connection them banking services. Several banks, including nan Bank of China, Bank of Communications, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, were named arsenic banks starring nan charge.

“This improvement is encouraging for some nan manufacture and nan broader ecosystem, arsenic it demonstrates a maturing knowing of nan crypto assemblage by accepted financial institutions,” OSL caput of banking relations Julia Pang said.

Aside from simply sending emails and attending industry-related events, immoderate Chinese banks person sent representatives to integer rate firms arsenic nan huffy dash for caller clientele heats up.

