Horizon Forbidden West DLC Bringing Back Tribe from the Base Game

42 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Horizon Forbidden West DLC Bringing Back Tribe from the Base Game

The upcoming Horizon Forbidden West DLC will research much of nan Quen, a sea-faring people that Aloy antecedently met connected her past adventure.

A screenshot of Aloy successful her caller cogwheel successful Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC.

The upcoming Burning Shores DLC will characteristic an expanded look astatine 1 of nan tribes from Horizon Forbidden West. A post-game description to Horizon Forbidden West was confirmed during December’s Game Awards 2022 event, pinch nan Burning Shores DLC trailer featuring Aloy exploring a vulnerable caller conception of nan world filled pinch progressive volcanoes, perilous heights, and monolithic Machines beardown capable to destruct nan iconic Hollywood sign.

Of course, nan world of Horizon Forbidden West contains much than conscionable feral robots, arsenic a caller procreation of humanity has settled into various, unsocial tribes amid nan ruins of a post-apocalyptic America. Much of Aloy’s struggles crossed some Horizon games travel from uniting these differing and astatine times conflicting groups against a greater threat for illustration HADES aliases Far Zenith, and each caller installment adds much clans pinch their ain lore and cultures for players to study astir correct alongside her.

Now, Guerrilla Games has conscionable revealed nan newest people Aloy will meet connected her latest adventure: nan Quen. According to Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Lead Writer Annie Kitain, these sea-fairing group hail from crossed nan Pacific Ocean and person built their location among nan wreckage of Los Angeles. Aloy meets them while searching for different part of nan terraforming GAIA program, and is amazed to study that they tin usage Horizon's holographic Focus conscionable for illustration her. The knowledge gained from these devices has allowed nan Quen to build a powerful empire - and they are fiercely protective of nan fewer Focuses successful their possession.

However, nan Focuses nan Quen usage tin only entree accusation up to a definite constituent successful nan aged world’s history, meaning that they person a very constricted position of nan world and person built a belief of sorts centered astir 21st-century CEOs and business tycoons. Aloy first came crossed nan Quen while exploring the tomb of nan lateTed Faro successful Horizon Forbidden West, and moreover befriended a knowledge-seeking Diviner named Alva who helped her connected nan remainder of her journey.

There will apt beryllium galore much secrets and discoveries astir nan Quen to beryllium unearthed, arsenic Annie Kitain admits that their quality successful nan guidelines Horizon Forbidden West only scratched nan aboveground of their location and culture. Players (and Aloy) will get to study much astir nan antecedently shown Quen erstwhile Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches successful a mates of weeks.

Horizon Forbidden West is disposable now connected PS4 and PS5. The Burning Shores DLC releases April 19, exclusively for PS5.

MORE: Horizon Forbidden West Leaves nan Door Open for an Obvious Level Pack

Source: PlayStation

More
Source Gamerant

Related Article

Meet Your Maker: How to Watch, Control, and Exit Replays

Meet Your Maker: How to Watch, Control, and Exit Replays

14 minutes ago
Gamer Makes Incredible Discovery After Cleaning Out Childhood Drawer

Gamer Makes Incredible Discovery After Cleaning Out Childhood Drawer

14 minutes ago
Resident Evil 4 Remake Update Sneaks in Pay to Win DLC

Resident Evil 4 Remake Update Sneaks in Pay to Win DLC

20 minutes ago
Skull and Bones May Have Delayed Out of 2023 At The Perfect Time

Skull and Bones May Have Delayed Out of 2023 At The Perfect Time

27 minutes ago
2023 Secretlab Omega vs. Titan Gaming Chair Comparison

2023 Secretlab Omega vs. Titan Gaming Chair Comparison

40 minutes ago
Is Heavenly Delusion the New &quot;The Promised Neverland&quot;?

Is Heavenly Delusion the New "The Promised Neverland"?

42 minutes ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

13 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

21 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

13 hours ago
Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

21 hours ago
UN chief demands Taliban revoke ban on women staff

UN chief demands Taliban revoke ban on women staff

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.