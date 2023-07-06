Hotel REIT Says It Will ‘Likely’ Return 19 Properties to Lenders

(Bloomberg) -- Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. expects to return 19 hotels to lenders successful cities including Las Vegas and Atlanta, declining to move much rate into nan properties, which are portion of a $982 cardinal owe excavation that missed a repayment deadline successful June.

Keeping nan hotels would person required a paydown of astir $255 cardinal to widen nan financing and $80 cardinal successful superior expenditures done 2025, Dallas-based Ashford Trust said successful a connection Friday. The equity successful nan properties is already negative, based connected comparable income and brokers sentiment of value, according to nan statement.

“At this time, it appears that nan astir apt result will beryllium a consensual transportation of these hotels to nan respective lenders,” nan institution said successful nan statement.

Ashford Trust worked retired deals to widen indebtedness connected 15 different hotels successful nan portfolio by providing a full of $129 cardinal successful paydowns, according to nan statement.

With higher liking rates and falling spot values, galore lenders are requiring borrowers to salary down portion of nan indebtedness aliases supply further superior for spot expenses successful speech for extending a indebtedness that comes due.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., whose eventual genitor — Ashford Inc. — is nan aforesaid arsenic Ashford Trust, agreed to make a astir $121 cardinal costs successful June to widen a owe connected 4 hotels, reducing nan outstanding owe indebtedness by 33% to astir $249 million.

Through June, edifice values were down 3% from a caller highest compared pinch a 16% driblet for each commercialized spot types and a 31% plunge for offices, according to Green Street.

Most of nan hotels Ashford Trust expects to return to lenders “are located successful markets that person knowledgeable important headwinds passim their post-pandemic recoveries, and a number of these markets are not forecasted to scope pre-pandemic topline levels until 2025 aliases 2026,” Ashford Trust said successful nan statement.

Hotels that will apt beryllium returned see properties pinch brands specified arsenic Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, and Marriott.

The institution said that aft nan business is sorted pinch these hotels, nan adjacent upcoming indebtedness maturity is simply a Morgan Stanley indebtedness excavation that’s secured by 17 hotels and matures successful November.

“We presently judge that indebtedness should beryllium capable to beryllium extended pinch nary paydown required,” Rob Hays, Ashford Trust’s president and main executive officer, said successful nan statement.

