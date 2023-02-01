House Homeland GOP report accuses Mayorkas of ‘intentional’ dereliction of duty over border crisis

Republicans connected nan House Homeland Security Committee connected Wednesday issued a scathing study accusing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of being "intentionally" derelict successful his work to nan state arsenic he implemented a "radical open-borders agenda."

Chairman Mark Green launched an investigation into Mayorkas’ ‘dereliction of duty’ earlier this twelvemonth amid a barrage of disapproval of really nan management has handled nan separator situation now into its 3rd year. There were much than 1.7 cardinal encounters successful FY 2021 and much than 2.4 cardinal successful FY 2022. Numbers person been likewise precocious successful FY 2023, but person precocious seen a driblet successful May and June.

In nan interim report published connected Wednesday evening, nan study accuses nan DHS caput of "undoing effective policy" of implementing an "open-borders" argumentation agenda and of ignoring astir a twelve laws passed by Congress.

"On apical of these failures to uphold nan rule and fulfill his oath of office, Mayorkas has willfully undermined nan ineffable instauration of our law republic—the separation of powers. He has rejected his work to enforce nan laws passed by Congress, and he has refused to respect rulings by nan national judiciary," it finds.

The study says that it is not conscionable a mobility of argumentation differences, and says that policies must person foundations "in nan laws passed by Congress, and activity to nan use of nan American people."

"This cannot beryllium said to beryllium existent of Mayorkas’ actions and policies arsenic DHS secretary. It is, therefore, nan intense conclusion of this Committee that Mayorkas has been derelict successful his duty, and that this dereliction has been intentional," it says.

The study levels dozens of accusations against nan secretary, arguing that he abused humanitarian parole to grow it good beyond nan "case by case" ground laid retired successful law, while ignoring tribunal orders to re-implement Trump-era policies and of "flouting" requirements for detention of forbidden immigrants.

It accuses him of canceling "effective" policies including separator wall construction, Title 42 and nan Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), while implementing policies that it says are "actively benefiting" forbidden immigrants. Specifically, it points to narrowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidance, that coincided pinch plummeting deportations, accrued usage of catch-and-release and "irresponsible rhetoric."

"Mayorkas is required to region forbidden aliens, but nether his activity and policies, removals by ICE person deed historical lows, and nan targets group by his section proceed to drop," it says. "He has moreover told ICE agents that an alien’s unlawful beingness successful nan state is nary longer capable grounds to region them, contempt nan clear connection of nan rule saying otherwise. He has moreover flouted nan orders of a co-equal branch of government, refusing to afloat and faithfully comply pinch a national tribunal bid requiring him to reinstate nan Migrant Protection Protocols."

29: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies earlier nan Senate Appropriations Committee connected March 29, 2023 successful Washington, DC. ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

The study marks nan latest successful a relentless hammering of nan caput by Republicans successful some chambers -- immoderate of whom person called for his impeachment. Green has held disconnected from endorsing specified a move astatine this point, saying nan committee is not location yet.

"My ngo arsenic nan president of [the committee] is ‘get to nan facts.’ So we're not talking astir that. We're not utilizing that word. Every azygous point we're going to look at, each stone we're going to look nether is to find nan facts," he said successful June to Fox News Digital. "And nan facts, I think, are going to show that he has disregarded nan laws passed by Congress, subverted those laws, been dishonest to Congress and nan American people, among many, galore different things. And we're conscionable going to get to nan bottommost of each that."

The Biden management pushed back, pointing to a sharp driblet successful encounters astatine nan separator since nan extremity of nan Title 42 nationalist wellness bid successful May -- contempt wide predictions that it would beryllium followed by an summation successful apprehensions. Numbers successful June show 144,000 migrant encounters for nan month, which is nan lowest number since February 2001, though still precocious compared to pre-2021 numbers. Officials person besides highlighted that it removed much individuals successful FY 2022 via Title 8 and Title 42 than successful immoderate different fiscal twelvemonth to refute claims of "open border" policies.

The management has tied nan driblet successful encounters to measures it put into spot erstwhile Title 42 ended successful May, including a important and historical description of nan usage of parole to grow lawful migration pathways -- mixed pinch an asylum norm which limits migrants from claiming asylum if they participate illegally and neglect to declare asylum astatine a state done which they already passed. That norm is presently facing ineligible challenges from some left-wing activity groups and GOP-led states. DHS officials person besides pointed to statements Mayorkas has made successful which he has many times stressed that nan U.S. is simply a "nation of laws."

"Secretary Mayorkas is proud to beforehand nan noble ngo of nan Department, support its bonzer workforce, and service nan American people," a DHS spokesperson said connected Wednesday. "The Department will proceed to enforce our laws and unafraid our border, protect nan United States from terrorism, and amended our cybersecurity, each while building a safe, orderly, and humane migration system."

"Instead of pointing fingers and pursuing a baseless impeachment, Congress should activity pinch nan Department and walk broad authorities to hole our surgery migration system, which has not been updated successful decades," nan spokesperson said.

Democrats connected nan committee were besides captious of nan report.

"Since Extreme MAGA Republicans predetermined months agone they would impeach Secretary Mayorkas, they person been engaged trying to manufacture alleged ‘evidence’ to do so," Ranking Member Bennie Thompson said successful a statement. "But their cooked-up communicative is not reality."

"I recognize Republicans person been counting connected chaos connected separator for months and are now panicking that nan Administration policies are working, but location is nary valid ground for impeachment. Any effort to do truthful would beryllium a sham. We’re present to service nan American people, not right-wing typical interests successful Washington," he said.

There is nary sign, however, that nan scrutiny of nan caput will cease immoderate clip soon. The study published Wednesday is only nan interim study of nan first shape of nan investigation, pinch nan 2nd shape already underway.

Meanwhile, nan House Judiciary Committee will clasp a proceeding adjacent week astatine which Mayorkas will beryllium coming -- and will apt look a grilling from Republicans complete nan separator crisis.