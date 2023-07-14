The House of Representatives narrowly passed a defense argumentation measure that contains provisions seeking to gut nan Pentagon’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and abortion agenda.

Four Democrats collapsed ranks to support nan last type of nan National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal twelvemonth 2023, contempt precocious amendments overturning nan Department of Defense (DOD) abortion recreation sum policy, diverseness administrative roles, DOD backing for sex-change treatments and race-based admissions astatine military academies, for a ballot count of 219 to 210, nan grounds shows. Republicans said the measure would fortify nationalist information by focusing connected countering China while stripping nan subject of wokeness.

“The threat we look from China is nan astir pressing nationalist information threat we’ve faced successful decades – nan FY24 NDAA is laser-focused connected countering China. The FY24 NDAA protects our homeland from threats by investing successful a stronger rocket defense and modernizing our atomic deterrent,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers of Alabama said successful a statement. (RELATED: Pentagon Can Expect Challenges To Race-Based Admissions Policies After Supreme Court Ruling, Experts Say)

Republican Reps. Ken Buck of Colorado, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona voted no, according to Punchbowl News.

The measure includes an amendment limiting nan flags permitted to alert astatine a subject installation.

Earlier, members overwhelmingly rejected a proviso sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia overwhelmingly banning nan transportation of cluster munitions to Ukraine, and different blocking each subject assistance to Ukraine spearheaded by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

219-210: The House passes nan National Defense Authorization Act.

The House GOP added a raft of blimpish argumentation to nan traditionally bipartisan legislation, including limiting abortion entree and transgender wellness attraction for work members and banning Pentagon DEI trainings. pic.twitter.com/Tdge06jwyB

— The Recount (@therecount) July 14, 2023

“What was erstwhile an illustration of discuss and functioning authorities has go an ode to bigotry and ignorance,” House Armed Services Committee ranking personnel Democratic Rep. Adam Smith of Washington said successful a connection precocious Thursday pledging to ballot against last passage.

Agreeing to see blimpish amendments helped seduce members of nan Freedom Caucus to disavow their emblematic voting patterns and nan House’s type of nan bill, according to Politico.

The House type will look a crucible of discuss pinch nan Democrat-controlled Senate’s type of nan bill. Many of nan blimpish amendments could beryllium stripped aliases mellowed retired by nan clip Congress votes connected nan last legislation, Politico reported.

“I return solace successful nan truth that this is not going to go rule and we person an opportunity to correct it,” Smith told nan outlet aft nan vote. “But it’s really very disturbing really divisive each this has become, nan grade to which nan Republican mostly wants to onslaught diversity.”

All contented created by nan Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is disposable without complaint to immoderate morganatic news patient that tin supply a ample audience. All republished articles must see our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For immoderate questions astir our guidelines aliases partnering pinch us, please contact [email protected].