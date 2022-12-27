House of the Dragon hit with backlash for continuing filming despite SAG-AFTRA strike

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

House of nan Dragon is group to proceed filming successful nan United Kingdom this summer contempt nan Screen Actors Guild strike - owed to section national rules.

The 2nd play of nan HBO bid is apt to proceed pinch accumulation arsenic scheduled, Variety reported connected Thursday (13 July). The formed of nan Game of Thrones prequel is chiefly composed of British actors moving nether Equity contracts, alternatively than SAG-AFTRA. As a result, Equity members aren’t legally allowed to onslaught successful solidarity pinch nan US union, according to nan outlet.

Moments earlier SAG-AFTRA joined nan ongoing writers strike, Equity shared its actors onslaught guidance pinch members connected Thursday, citing that nan British acting national will “stand successful unwavering solidarity” pinch nan Hollywood waste and acquisition union. However, Equity members are still required to “report to work” arsenic British authorities prohibits Equity from legally calling a onslaught successful support of SAG-AFTRA.

“Because of existing anti-trade national laws successful nan UK, SAG-AFTRA members presently moving nether an Equity UK corporate bargaining statement should proceed to study to work,” nan memo read. “A performer joining nan onslaught (or refusing to transverse a picket line) successful nan UK will person nary protection against being dismissed aliases sued for breach of statement by nan shaper aliases nan engager.

“Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to subordinate nan onslaught aliases not transverse a picket line, Equity itself will beryllium acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages aliases an injunction,” nan national said.

As such, House of nan Dragon actors who are SAG-AFTRA members but moving successful nan UK nether an Equity statement are required to study to work, contempt HBO being a US-based accumulation company.

Similarly, chap HBO show Industry besides operates nether Equity rules. According to Deadline, sources adjacent to accumulation person said that filming connected Industry will besides move guardant arsenic planned.

Following news that accumulation on House of nan Dragon will proceed arsenic scheduled, galore fans took to societal media to criticise nan show’s determination to proceed filming amid nan historical strike.

“Yikes that conscionable feels wrong,” said 1 Twitter personification successful response.

“Be beautiful cool if they didn’t retired of solidarity,” different agreed.

“I americium sorry but nary morals, idgaf astir your section national rules,” said personification else.

However, others took nan opportunity to take sides nan actors caught successful nan crossfire, arsenic those who determine to onslaught successful solidarity person nary protection from being dismissed aliases sued by nan producer. Instead, they condemned nan UK’s strict anti-trade national laws from allowing House of nan Dragon actors to strike.

“Yeah, because it’s virtually forbidden for them to onslaught because of anti-trade national laws successful nan UK which is bulls***,” replied 1 user. “if they locomotion disconnected and subordinate nan onslaught they will beryllium sued for breach of contract.”

“So SAG members moving connected a show produced by an land institution tin still beryllium forced to study to activity because of UK national laws? this is specified a vile loophole,” different said.

The Screen Actors Guild announced connected Thursday it will subordinate nan Writers Guild of America (WGA) successful striking for adjacent wages. As a result, scripted TV and movie accumulation will cease instantly and picket lines will statesman Friday morning. It marks nan first clip since 1960 that some actors and writers person picketed movie and tv accumulation companies.

Much for illustration nan WGA, which has been connected onslaught since early May, SAG-AFTRA members are demanding nan Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to summation wages, amended moving conditions, and supply higher streaming residuals for writers and actors.