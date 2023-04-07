How a big gamble saw Aussie golfer Adam Scott notch his best ever start in 22 Masters campaigns

By Darren Walton For Australian Associated Press

A gear-change bet has paid disconnected large clip and fixed Adam Scott an breathtaking changeable astatine winning a 2nd Masters greenish overgarment a decade aft his historical first.

With immoderate sublime shot striking, Scott fired a four-under 68 for his champion commencement successful 22 appearances astatine Augusta National.

Australia's only ever Masters champion past revealed he was 'winging it' aft ditching his accustomed play shot successful a bid to find that winning emotion again pursuing a slow commencement to 2023.

'I did immoderate beautiful awesome overhauling of my equipment, actually,' Scott said aft compiling 3 birdies, a superb eagle 3 connected nan 15th spread and a lone bogey aft uncovering nan trees disconnected nan tee astatine nan last.

Scott - who became nan only Aussie to triumph astatine Augusta 10 years agone - recorded his champion opening information successful 22 attempts acknowledgment to a risky overhaul of his playing equipment

Scott (pictured getting retired of a bunker astatine nan 12th hole) highlighted his information pinch a stunning eagle connected nan 15th

'That whitethorn not beryllium a 100 per cent comfortable, but surely I saw immoderate use from doing that.

'I changed immoderate shafts successful my irons and my driver and my play ball, truthful I'm benignant of winging it a small spot retired there.

'But it each feels beautiful good. I putted very nicely coming and that's ever adjuvant astir here.'

Scott is sitting adjacent sixth connected nan 10th day of his landmark 2013 triumph, 3 shots down associated leaders Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, and 1 backmost of chap Australian erstwhile world No.1 Jason Day.

Day holed a clutch par putt astatine nan past to adjacent retired a bogey-free first-round 67 to beryllium tied fourth.

British Open champion Cameron Smith rounded retired an breathtaking opening time for nan Australians pinch a 70 to besides beryllium successful nan mix.

'It's great,' Day said.

'I had a chat pinch Scotty yesterday. He was connected nan measurement to nan gym to spell propulsion nan weights astir beautiful hard, and I was sitting connected a play cart conscionable eating nutrient - truthful a small spot different.

'But Scotty's been a bully mate of mine, truthful it's bully to spot him play well. I cognize that he's sewage disconnected to a small spot of a slow commencement this year, but things tin alteration successful awesome championships.'

Jason Day shaded his chap Aussie, finishing tied for 4th - and jokingly highlighted nan large differences betwixt his mentation and that of super-fit chap countryman Scott

After signaling back-to-back birdies connected nan 2nd and 3rd holes, Scott reeled disconnected 10 consecutive pars earlier bursting to life precocious connected nan backmost nine.

He birdied nan par-4 14th, past eagled nan par-5 15th aft a breathtaking six-iron attack complete nan water.

Scott was desperately unlucky not to person aced nan par-3 16th, his shot spinning backmost and missing nan cup by centimetres.

Unfortunately, he missed nan birdie putt past different short effort connected No.17 earlier making his only bogey of nan time connected nan last.

But he was still chuffed to paper a first-round 68 for nan first time, aft opening pinch 69 connected 3 erstwhile occasions, including erstwhile he won successful 2013.

The Masters champion (pictured connected nan 18th green) admitted it's ever difficult to power his nerves connected nan beforehand 9 connected nan first information astatine Augusta

Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith (pictured) deed 70 to enactment successful nan hunt

'I've ever felt it's nan astir tense I americium connected a play people is nan first tee Thursday astatine nan Masters,' Scott said.

'It's nan build-up. We haven't played a awesome since past summer. We each cognize really typical this spot is for golfers.

'It's nan anticipation and nerves, and competitory nerves, and it's difficult to get that nether power moreover done nan beforehand nine.

'I've had years wherever I really struggled, particularly if you get disconnected to a small unsmooth start, which is easy because I deliberation they're nan hardest holes connected nan course, nan first six aliases 7 and it tin gaffe distant from you quickly.

'So someway you've sewage to get it nether power and coming I sewage disconnected to a really awesome start, truthful that was nice.

'Any week you want to get disconnected to a bully start, but we conscionable don't cognize what's going to hap and really nan upwind mightiness impact nan remainder of nan week.

'So if you're hanging astir correct from nan commencement connected a week for illustration this, it's astir apt helpful.'