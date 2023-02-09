I’ll admit, I was skeptical erstwhile I first took this buttermilk barroom retired of nan oven; visually, there’s very small to separate it from an mean lb cake. But there’s much to this dessert than meets nan eye.

I unexpectedly came crossed a type of this look successful Tales From nan Dodger Dugout, a book written by erstwhile Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine that’s afloat of colorful anecdotes from his 12 years pinch nan team. As a shot instrumentality who besides happens to beryllium a master chef, 1 communicative stood out: really an unassuming buttermilk barroom from Oklahoma became nan team’s bully luck charm during their unforgettable 1955 title season.

Sharp and witty astatine 96 years old, Erskine is 1 of only 2 surviving players from nan Dodgers’ 1955 World Series-winning roster. His book offers a glimpse of what it was for illustration to play alongside Jackie Robinson for a beloved team—remembered by fans arsenic nan “Boys of Summer”—that personified nan borough of Brooklyn by measurement of their diversity, grit, and perseverance. I precocious had nan chance to speak pinch Erskine, who explained that nan buttermilk barroom first appeared arsenic a gift successful nan mail, sent by teammate Frank Kellert’s family successful Oklahoma. The communicative goes that nan squad snacked connected nan barroom for a fewer days successful a row, winning each crippled during that agelong of time. When nan barroom ran out, nan Dodgers went connected a losing streak. Superstition has agelong played a domiciled successful Major League Baseball, truthful Kellert was asked to petition much cake, and it soon became a fixture successful nan clubhouse.

“It seemed for illustration that buttermilk barroom was immoderate benignant of magic for us, to support winning,” Erskine said. “They sent cakes successful for nan remainder of that season. I couldn’t show you really galore different cakes came in, but location were much than conscionable a few. It became a very large superstition. We didn’t want to spell into nan World Series without a proviso of buttermilk cake.”

Equipped pinch ample amounts of their bully luck charm, nan Brooklyn Dodgers hit nan New York Yankees successful nan seventh crippled of nan 1955 World Series—the team’s first-ever championship, and their only 1 successful Brooklyn earlier permanently moving to Los Angeles successful 1958. “Those Brooklyn Dodger teams of that era are 1 of nan astir storied teams successful nan history of baseball,” legendary sportscaster Bob Costas told me. “That squad had travel truthful adjacent truthful galore times, pinch adjacent misses against nan Yankees (always nan Yankees) successful nan World Series, and yet successful ‘55 they break through. So did nan buttermilk barroom really thief them do it? There are a batch of superstitions successful baseball—I'd ne'er heard of that one, but if it worked, past it was a bully idea.”

Luckily, nan barroom is much than conscionable a nosy anecdote; it’s utterly delicious, too. The aromas of vanilla and buttery pecan capable nan aerial arsenic it bakes successful nan oven. That first lukewarm sensation is perfectly saccharine (but not overly so) and nutty, pinch a subtle tang that invites wound aft bite. A crisp exterior gives measurement to a light, yet tender interior that remains moist moreover days later. Whether you’re slathering a portion pinch softened food and a pinch of Maldon brackish aliases toasting it nether nan broiler and serving it pinch a dollop of whipped pick and berries, you tin easy snack connected this barroom for a week consecutive and ne'er turn tired of it.

“The buttermilk barroom was nan azygous astir important nutrient point that had thing to do pinch our success,” Erskine said. “It was symbolic of winning. It’s a unusual measurement to person it happen, but it did happen.”

Ingredients 1 cup unsalted butter, softened, positive much for greasing pan 2 cups granulated sugar 4 ample eggs 3 cups all-purpose flour, positive much for lining pan 1/4 spoon kosher salt 1/2 spoon baking soda 1 cup buttermilk 1/4 cup vanilla extract 1 cup chopped pecans

