How Apple's Game Mode in macOS Sonoma works

Apple wants Mac to go a gaming level and believes Game Mode will make it happen

If you're a gamer, past nan caller macOS Sonoma Game Mode mightiness conscionable beryllium transformative — but Apple gives only nan barest ways to power it, and nary to configure it. Here's really it works.

Gamers want to beryllium capable to customize everything, and they besides cognize that nan Mac is historically and traditionally not a bully level for games. Apple wants to alteration nan missive — without compromising connected nan former.

So if you've been Googling "how to usage Game Mode," nan short reply is that you don't. Apple's macOS Sonoma decides erstwhile to move nan characteristic connected aliases off.

It's rather specific, too. You evidently person to beryllium playing a game, but that isn't rather enough.

For macOS Sonoma to move connected Game Mode, you must tally nan crippled afloat screen. Until then, location are nary controls aliases options.

Once you do person nan crippled afloat screen, you get an icon of a crippled controller successful nan Mac's menubar. You'll get that icon sloppy of whether you person an existent crippled controller connected.

The menubar app's paper includes nan sanction of nan crippled being played afloat screen, and past nan only disposable control, which is simply Turn Game Mode Off.

Apple's Jeremy Sandmel, Senior Director, GPU Software, astatine WWDC 2023

In practice, we didn't spot overmuch quality successful nan gameplay acquisition erstwhile Game Mode was on, versus erstwhile it was off. It's early yet, though, and location are apt optimizations to come.

Spot nan difference

If there's thing but a crippled controller icon successful nan menubar, location is — aliases location should beryllium — a alteration to really good nan Mac is playing backmost a game.

"This year, macOS takes nan gaming acquisition moreover further pinch Game Mode," said Apple's Jeremy Sandmel, Senior Director, GPU Software astatine WWDC 2023, "giving players an separator erstwhile capacity is measured successful precious milliseconds, ensuring nan crippled gets nan highest privilege connected nan CPU and GPU, keeping your inheritance tasks to a little usage, and delivering an optimized gaming acquisition pinch moreover smoother and much accordant framework rates."

"And Game Mode makes gaming connected Mac moreover much immersive," he continued, "dramatically lowering audio latency pinch AirPods and importantly reducing input latency pinch Xbox and PlayStation controllers by doubling nan Bluetooth sampling rate, providing in-game responsiveness you tin really feel."

You can't configure Game Mode, but you tin move it off

Sandmel besides mentioned a bid of games and announced that Game Mode "works pinch immoderate game, including each of these caller and upcoming Mac games."

Any crippled played connected macOS Sonoma will automatically use from Game Mode. But Apple would for illustration developers, peculiarly Windows ones, to get amended capacity by making native Mac versions.

That intends utilizing Apple's caller Game Porting Toolkit. Since that will require astatine slightest a small activity from developers, though, it's apt that it will return immoderate clip earlier we spot nan champion that macOS Sonoma tin connection games.