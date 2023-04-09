How Brenda Kosciuk Got Her Blog On Mediavine in 4 Months & Now Makes $9k/Month

When you bargain thing done 1 of nan links connected our site, we whitethorn gain an connection commission.

After Brenda Kosciuk became a mom, she craved a imaginative outlet, truthful she started her blog, Paper Heart Family. As she had a full-time occupation and a family, she had very small time, and she wrote her first posts while she was nursing her baby.

Today her tract is earning up to $9k per month, moreover though she only useful connected it for astir 10 hours per week. There was moreover a 2-year play wherever Brenda wholly ignored her blog, and though her postulation and net dipped, they made a comeback erstwhile she started up again.

It took Brenda conscionable 4 months to suffice for Mediavine, and Pinterest still accounts for a bully information of her traffic.

Keep reference to find out:

What her blog was initially about

Why she shifted her focus

Where her income comes from

Her apical trading strategies

Her views connected SEO

Her keyword investigation instrumentality recommendations

How she approaches content

Whether she outsources aliases not, and why

Her apical resources and tools

Her biggest challenge

Her top accomplishment

Her main mistake

Her proposal for different entrepreneurs

Meet Brenda KosCiuk

My sanction is Brenda and I unrecorded successful Pennsylvania on pinch my hubby and 2 daughters. I activity full-time arsenic a Spanish and English arsenic a Second Language teacher. I americium besides nan proprietor and CEO of nan website Paper Heart Family.

Why She Created Paper Heart Family

After nan commencement of my 2nd child, I recovered that I was putting each of my clip and power into my children. I was emotion that I was losing myself and I was craving a imaginative outlet. I saw a batch of blogging occurrence stories online, and it was very appealing to me. As a child, I loved penning and creating. I’ve ever had an entrepreneurial spirit.

Initially, I created Paper Heart Family arsenic a measurement to thief mothers easy archive their children’s lives. This contented ne'er really performed good for me. Therefore, nan contented connected my tract has since evolved into pregnancy, baby, breastfeeding, and activities and printables for kids.

I wrote astir 20 articles earlier I moreover went unrecorded pinch my tract successful August of 2017. Almost each of those articles were written while I was breastfeeding my baby, galore times successful nan mediate of nan night!

How Much Money Brenda's Making

I’m presently earning betwixt $6,000 and 9,000 a period done Paper Heart Family. A very ample mostly of that income is from advertisement revenue.

The breakdown is arsenic follows:

90% of income from Mediavine

5% from connection programs

5% from my ain products

I started blogging successful August of 2017 and qualified for Mediavine successful December of nan aforesaid year. My page views went from conscionable a fewer 1000 to complete 100,000 successful 1 period owed to 1 station that went ace viral connected Pinterest. Unfortunately, this would ne'er hap now.

I knowledgeable a batch of maturation successful nan first 2 years. Then, owed to a very demanding school schedule, I beautiful overmuch stopped creating contented and promoting my blog from July 2020 until May 2022.

There was decidedly a dip successful my page views and income during that time, but since I person gone each successful for nan past twelvemonth again, my page views and income person some grown to beryllium higher than ever before.

The clip that I person to give to my website is very limited. There are immoderate weeks erstwhile I hardly activity connected it astatine all, but I would opportunity I activity connected my business connected mean 10 hours a week.

Her Top Marketing Strategy

For Paper Heart Family, I turn my business solely done SEO and Pinterest. Although galore bloggers person shied distant from Pinterest successful nan past fewer years, nan level continues to bring maine astir 50% of my traffic. In my busiest period of December, Pinterest brings person to two-thirds of my traffic.

I deliberation 1 of nan astir important strategies for today’s Pinterest is to get relationship connected caller pins quickly (not an easy task). I person been capable to get very caller pins traction quickly by:

Asking my email database to pin circumstantial caller pins Getting nan timing right. I person had galore seasonal pins spell “viral” successful nan past fewer months erstwhile pinned 2-3 weeks earlier postulation starts to prime up for that topic.

Also against what is typical, my RPMs are higher from my Pinterest traffic.

When choosing keywords, I usually look for keywords that I judge are attainable connected Google and that will besides beryllium celebrated connected Pinterest.

I person a spreadsheet that ranks my apical pages’ page views from Google and Pinterest. I effort to constitute akin contented to those keywords that are performing good connected Google and Pinterest.

The Importance of SEO

SEO is very important to my business and it’s nan root of postulation that has grown nan astir complete nan years.

When I look astatine my apical posts, nan inspiration for galore of them came from my ain acquisition arsenic a mom. There are a fewer posts that I wrote because erstwhile I was actively searching for that information, I was disappointed pinch each of nan results connected page 1 of Google.

There are immoderate different posts that I created simply because I was creating those activities and resources for my ain kids.

I had ever known astir SEO but it took a while for maine to get really superior astir it. I took nan people Stupid Simple SEO, but I don’t deliberation I was ace superior astir SEO until nan past year.

There was a chap blogger who utilized to create keyword “trees” based connected what you were already ranking for. She nary longer does it, but that was very adjuvant for maine earlier I understood keyword investigation myself.

There are a fewer resources that I emotion utilizing for keyword research that I don’t perceive galore group talk about.

The first is Keywords Everywhere. I emotion looking astatine Google results erstwhile I americium researching a keyword because it gives maine truthful overmuch information. Keywords Everywhere gives maine nan mean hunt measurement and nan DA of nan websites that rank connected page one. This is incredibly valuable accusation and tin quickly thief maine determine if nan keyword is worthy going after.

I besides emotion utilizing Low Fruits. I seldom perceive astir different bloggers utilizing this, but nan free type will springiness thousands of low-competition keywords pinch nan click of a button. I often participate my wide topics into Low Fruits successful bid to get contented ideas. Then, I will look those keywords up successful Google utilizing Keywords Everywhere successful bid to determine if it’s genuinely a viable keyword. I person recovered immoderate existent gems utilizing this process.

I besides get galore of my keyword ideas from Google Search Console.

Link Building

Link building is thing that I person not been accordant pinch but I person precocious made it a priority. I person landed immoderate really awesome links utilizing HARO and besides precocious utilized a link-building service.

Brenda’s Content Creation Process

I would emotion to opportunity that I take a taxable and constitute connected that taxable incessantly until I can’t anymore successful bid to go an authority connected nan topic. That’s what I would recommend.

However, because of my engaged life extracurricular of blogging, galore times successful bid to enactment motivated I simply take to constitute connected nan keyword that I americium astir motivated to constitute astatine that moment. It whitethorn not beryllium nan champion strategy, but I deliberation it is nan champion strategy for me. There’s decidedly much than 1 measurement to beryllium successful successful blogging!

I besides precocious started utilizing RankIQ and I find that it helps maine to rank much quickly connected page 1 of Google.

Her Email List

I do person an email list of astir 13,000 subscribers and solely usage free printables successful bid to turn my list. During definite months, my email database grows overmuch faster owed to seasonal content.

I email my database erstwhile a week.

Brenda’s Thoughts connected Outsourcing

I americium very overmuch Type A. I’m a power freak. I really outsourced my Pinterest for 1 period astatine nan opening of this twelvemonth and past I canceled it because I conscionable couldn’t do it. I cognize that location are a batch of different philosophies retired location connected nan subject, but it’s important for maine that my blog represents me.

I person often considered outsourcing writing, but I cognize I could ne'er beryllium happy pinch it. I judge (and possibly I’m wrong) that successful my circumstantial niche, moms are looking to link pinch different moms. My penning style is very impersonal. I want my readers to consciousness for illustration they’re getting proposal from a friend. I besides bask nan full process, from keyword investigation to creating graphics and penning blog content.

I do almost each of my penning aft my kids person gone to bed. Otherwise, I effort to fresh successful a small spot connected nan weekends erstwhile my children are occupied.

Her Favorite Resources

For me, podcasts are nan champion media for consuming information. I perceive to podcasts while I’m driving to activity aliases driving my children to gymnastics practice.

I emotion listening to nan Niche Pursuits podcast and The Blogging Millionaire podcast. I get truthful overmuch adjuvant accusation from some podcasts, but Niche Pursuits provides unthinkable motivation, which is priceless to me.

The 3 astir useful devices that I usage are Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and RankIQ.

Google Analytics is simply 1 of my favourite devices because it motivates me. If I’m having a awesome time pinch precocious page views, it makes maine want to constitute much contented successful bid to person much of those days. If I’m having a debased day, it motivates maine to crank retired nan content, too.

Google Search Console is astir apt my favourite tool. I person had awesome occurrence pinch changing attraction keywords wholly according to nan accusation that I americium getting from GSC.

Her Biggest Challenge

My biggest situation has been and ever will beryllium work/life balance. I ever consciousness that I americium failing successful 1 aliases much areas of my life, whether it beryllium successful my marriage, my kids, my business, my school job, aliases my societal life.

I judge this is why it was truthful difficult for maine to get backmost into blogging aft stopping. I simply couldn’t fig retired really to make it activity pinch everything other I had going connected successful my life and had zero information to restart.

Her Greatest Accomplishment

On nan aforesaid topic, I judge my astir important accomplishment was not letting nan overwhelm and deficiency of information conclusion me. I made my measurement backmost to blogging and person recovered small ways to support my motivation. That includes watching Google Analytics daily, listening to podcasts, and reference astir blogger occurrence stories.

What She Wishes She Knew When She Started

When I first started out, I thought that I needed a bunch of contented earlier my tract went live. This couldn’t beryllium further from nan truth! I deliberation I spent astir 8 months researching and penning contented earlier my tract really went live.

Today, I would urge that struggling bloggers look astatine what useful aliases astatine what is moving for others and replicate that. Over and complete again.

Her Main Mistake

My biggest correction was waiting 2 years earlier I recovered nan information to put clip into my business again.

Brenda’s Advice for Other Entrepreneurs

My proposal would beryllium to publication and perceive to motivating stories of mundane group who person built their businesses from nan crushed up.

Also, if thing isn’t working, don’t beryllium acrophobic to re-evaluate and look astatine what is working. If I hadn’t experimented pinch different topics for my blog, I wouldn’t beryllium wherever I americium today.