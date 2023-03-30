How can I benefit from DTAA to avoid double taxation in India?

1 hour ago
3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:47 PM IST

Archit Gupta

iStockPremium Photo: iStock

In lawsuit you are wished to beryllium a non-resident aliases resident but not ordinarily resident successful India, you will person to salary taxation connected income that accrues aliases arises successful India aliases incomes that are received aliases deemed to beryllium received successful India.

I person been a US national for 15 years. Despite moving backmost to India successful September, I proceed to activity for a US institution and my net is credited into a overseas slope account. How tin I use from nan double taxation avoidance statement (DTAA) on my net earned earlier October? Do I request to record a taxation return?

—Name withheld connected request

To find retired really your income will beryllium taxed, it is important to first found your residential status. This wished arsenic per nan Income Tax Act for each financial year. Therefore, you must find your residential position for FY23 to find retired really your income shall beryllium taxed.

For this, you must meet definite conditions—you are successful India for 182 days aliases much successful nan applicable financial twelvemonth (FY); aliases you are successful India for 60 days aliases much successful nan FY and 365 days aliases much successful nan 4 FYs instantly preceding nan applicable FY.

In nan supra condition, nan play of 60 days is substituted by 182 days for a national of India aliases a personification of Indian origin, who lives extracurricular India and comes to sojourn India successful nan said financial year. The aforesaid applies for a national of India who leaves India successful nan said financial twelvemonth for nan intent of employment extracurricular India aliases arsenic a personnel of a unit of an Indian ship.

There is besides different norm of deemed residency. An individual who is simply a national of India who is not liable to taxation successful immoderate different state aliases territory has full income, different than from overseas sources, exceeding 15 lakh during nan said FY, shall beryllium a deemed resident of India.

For a national of India aliases a personification of Indian origin, who comes connected a sojourn to India, nan 60 days are considered changed successful nan pursuing manner.

If full income, different than income from overseas sources, exceeds 15 lakh, nan 60 days are substituted by 120 days; successful immoderate different case, nan 60 days are substituted by 182 days. Such persons are considered arsenic deemed residents.

Additional conditions: you are a resident successful India successful 2 of nan 10 FYs instantly preceding nan applicable FY; and you are successful India successful nan 7 years instantly preceding nan applicable financial twelvemonth for 729 days aliases more.

If you meet immoderate of nan first group of conditions and some nan further conditions, you shall beryllium considered a resident successful India. If you meet immoderate of nan first conditions but do not meet nan further ones, you shall beryllium considered a resident but not ordinarily resident successful India.

If you do not meet immoderate of nan first conditions, you shall beryllium a non-resident successful India.

In lawsuit you are wished to beryllium a non-resident aliases resident but not ordinarily resident successful India, you will person to salary taxation connected income that accrues aliases arises successful India aliases incomes that are received aliases deemed to beryllium received successful India. However, if you suffice arsenic a resident taxpayer, you shall person to salary taxation successful India connected your world income including immoderate incomes from extracurricular India.

Therefore, successful lawsuit you are a non-resident aliases resident but not ordinarily resident successful India, income received extracurricular India for services rendered extracurricular India shall not beryllium taxed successful India.

However, successful lawsuit you suffice arsenic a resident nan business whitethorn beryllium different. In bid to debar paying taxation connected nan aforesaid income twice, you will person to mention to nan DTAA betwixt nan 2 countries.

Archit Gupta is laminitis and main executive officer, Clear.in.

