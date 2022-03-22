How Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies and Cache Keeps Junk Out of Your Phone - CNET

Your Android phone's web browser whitethorn beryllium filled pinch tons of data, including files you don't request to keep. Much of that information -- whether you're utilizing Google Chrome, Firefox aliases Samsung Internet -- gets stored arsenic portion of nan cookies and cache. This information tin beryllium adjuvant for websites you visit, letting them load faster pinch your accounts already logged in. That's nice, but there's plentifulness of accusation successful nan cookies and cache of your browser that isn't basal and could moreover beryllium a privateness risk.

Why you should regularly clear retired your cookies and cache

A batch of what ends up building up wrong your cookies and cache is conscionable plain junk. Some of it could person arrived from websites you've visited conscionable once. Others look to beryllium tracking your browsing history connected an progressive basis, helping to service up advertisements based connected what you are buying aliases streaming connected nan internet. For instance, I'm perpetually receiving advertisements for buying glasses online aft browsing a fewer stores, aliases Amazon ads that conscionable hap to show what was past successful my shopping cart.

Because of this, it's bully to clear retired your cache each truthful often. It allows you to region information you don't request connected your phone, particularly if an chartless information locator is among your phone's cookies. Clearing your cache is simply a insignificant inconvenience -- you'll person to log backmost into immoderate of your favourite websites, but it's a mini value to salary to make judge your telephone isn't stocking up connected extraneous data.

The steps disagree somewhat depending connected nan type of telephone and web browser app you're using. Below, we'll spell complete really to clear this information for Google's Chrome browser (often nan default for galore Android phones, for illustration the Google Pixel line), Samsung's net browser (often nan default connected the Galaxy telephone series) and Mozilla's Firefox browser. You tin besides cheque retired our abstracted guideline connected really to clear your cache connected an iPhone web browser, successful lawsuit you person a fewer Apple devices to tidy up, too.

The "Clear browsing data" paper successful Chrome connected Android. Screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Google Chrome

You tin delete your cookies and cache from wrong nan Android type of Google Chrome by first tapping nan More button successful nan apical correct area of nan browser, indicated by a file of 3 dots, past tapping History, past Clear browsing data. You tin besides entree this from nan Chrome Settings menu, tapping Privacy and Security and past Clear browsing data.

Chrome besides offers Basic and Advanced settings for clearing your Browsing history, Cookies and tract data and Cached images and files. You tin usage nan Time range drop-down to prime whether you want to delete nan full history aliases a action of anyplace from nan past 24 hours up to nan past 4 weeks. Tapping Advanced will besides springiness you entree to deleting Saved passwords, Autofill shape data and Site settings. After selecting what you want to delete, pat nan bluish Clear data button. You mightiness person an further punctual successful nan arena Chrome deems definite websites arsenic being "important" to you, and if truthful you'll get nan chance to corroborate earlier clearing. Otherwise if you do not person that prompt, Chrome will instantly proceed to clear arsenic you instructed.

Samsung Internet

The "Clear data" and "Clear cache" options for Samsung Internet. Screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

There are 2 different ways you tin clear your Samsung Internet browser's cache and cooky data. You tin clear from wrong nan browser itself, aliases you tin spell done your phone's Settings app.

To clear while successful nan Samsung Internet browser app, first pat nan Options button successful nan bottommost correct area represented by 3 horizontal lines, past Settings; scroll down to and pat Personal Data, past pat Delete browsing data to get a paper of options to delete. You tin clear your Browsing history, Cookies and tract data, Cached images and files, Passwords and Autofill forms successful immoderate combination. After tapping Delete data, you'll past person a punctual asking for you to corroborate your choices earlier deleting.

Going done nan browser app itself provides nan astir customization of what you want to delete. However, if you want to entree akin options from your phone's settings menu, unfastened the Settings app and pat connected Apps, past scroll down to and pat Samsung Internet and past Storage.

At nan bottommost of Storage, you get abstracted options to Clear cache and Clear data. Tapping Clear cache will instantly delete nan cache, but Clear data brings up a punctual that warns you that each of nan application's information will beryllium deleted permanently, including files, settings, accounts and databases. While it doesn't specify cookies, this "going nuclear" attack should zap each remaining data, letting you restart nan Samsung Internet browser arsenic if it were brand-new.

Mozilla Firefox

Much arsenic pinch Google Chrome, you tin clear nan cache from wrong nan Mozilla Firefox Android app. To entree this function, pat nan More button connected nan correct of nan reside bar, again symbolized by 3 vertically aligned dots. Then pat Settings and scroll down to Delete browsing data.

The "Delete browsing data" paper successful Mozilla Firefox connected Android. Screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Of nan 3 browsers we're discussing here, Firefox gives you nan astir options nether nan Delete browsing data menu, allowing you to besides delete immoderate existing Open tabs, your Browsing history and tract data, Site permissions and moreover your Downloads files alongside Cookies and Cached images and files.

While you can't prime a clip scope arsenic you tin for Chrome, you tin beryllium much circumstantial regarding what type of information you would for illustration to remove.

And Firefox has an further action for those who ne'er want to support their browsing information aft they're done utilizing nan app. Inside of Settings is simply a Delete browsing information connected quit option, which instructs Firefox to swipe immoderate operation of these aforesaid settings each clip you discontinue nan application. It's a useful characteristic if you'd for illustration to support nan browser tidy and, say, debar accidentally handing disconnected your browser history to personification who whitethorn person stolen aliases different gained entree to your phone.