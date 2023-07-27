How Denise Browning Earns 6 Figures Per Year From Her Bilingual Food Blog

Denise Browning has ever loved to cook, but she mostly did it for nosy until she decided to spell to culinary school. After graduating, she decided to commencement a nutrient blog arsenic a measurement to stock her Brazilian civilization and archive her recipes for her children.

Over clip her blog grew, and she broadened her niche from Brazilian cuisine to patient cooking. Although occurrence was not linear and nan travel was filled pinch galore ups and downs, her persistence and hunger paid off.

Denise built Easy and Delish into nan largest Brazilian blog successful nan English connection and a wildly celebrated patient nutrient blog earning 6 figures per year.

Keep reference to find out:

Why she started her nutrient blog

Why she rebranded

What happened aft rebranding

What opportunities arose arsenic a nutrient blogger

How overmuch she earns

Where her income comes from

How overmuch postulation she gets

How she markets her blog

Her thoughts connected societal media

Her thoughts connected SEO

Her attack to keyword investigation and nexus building

How she creates content

How she developed her email lists

The wellness situation she faces

Her favourite resources and tools

Her top accomplishments

Her main mistake

Her proposal for different entrepreneurs

Meet Denise Browning

I was calved and raised successful Brazil. I worked for respective years arsenic a lawyer earlier marrying an American expert and immigrating to nan United States successful 2002.

I person ever loved to navigator but only did it for nosy successful my location country. After a mates of years surviving successful nan San Francisco Bay area, I decided to be culinary schoolhouse and graduated pinch honors from nan Culinary Arts – Le Cordon Bleu program.

By nan clip I vanished my externship, I was nearing nan extremity of my gestation pinch my first daughter. After spending a fewer years taking attraction of my children afloat time, I started activity arsenic a culinary coach and later connected became a full-time nutrient blogger.

In 2007, I moved to San Antonio, Texas pinch my hubby and daughters, wherever we person been surviving since then.

Why She Created Her Food Blog

My first 4 years arsenic a blogger (2012-2016), astatine FromBrazilToYou.Org, were focused connected Brazilian cuisine. We had a very humble beginning, afloat of challenges. Our sanction and estimation had to beryllium built from nan crushed up! Most of our net came from sponsored posts.

At nan extremity of 2016, we decided to grow nan blog to besides see American and different cuisines from astir nan world, but mostly focusing connected patient cooking. That’s really Easy and Delish came to beryllium successful 2 languages: English and Portuguese!

All nan world dishes we navigator are easy to make and delish, but astir besides person a patient twist. The modulation was partially owed to my multicultural family and besides emails I received from my divers assemblage (mostly engaged millennial moms) asking maine really to navigator easy recipes from different world cuisines.

These 11 years of blogging person been afloat of highs and lows but, overall, they person been very rewarding.

We person astir half a cardinal visitors per period from each astir nan globe, predominantly from nan United States and Brazil. Thanks to advertisements, we gain 6 figures per year.

In addition, I person had respective awesome opportunities to create recipes for galore nationalist and world nutrient brands, among them Bush’s Beans, Nestlé, Parma Ham, and Cacique.

I person besides worked arsenic a nutrient and civilization advisor for a fewer multinational brands for illustration Coca-Cola and developed an full paper for a Spanish nutrient edifice successful Brazil.

My activity has been featured successful galore well-known sources specified arsenic The Smithsonian Magazine, Huffington Post, Elle Magazine, and Livestrong, among others.

I person besides appeared for section nutrient segments connected Univision and Telemundo, arsenic good arsenic SA Live connected KSAT 12.

Our ngo has been to service engaged moms for illustration maine by providing patient and elemental recipes, nutrient trends, and cooking tips, making their lives easier successful nan kitchen.

Our cookbook was published successful 2020. The Complete 5-Ingredient Cookbook: 175 Easy Recipes for Busy People reflects our cooking style and elemental attack to nutrient and each nan business of life.

Additionally, astatine nan extremity of past year, I was invited to activity arsenic a paid contributor for nan Food Network website, wherever I stock mostly Brazilian recipes, immoderate South-American recipes, and cooking techniques.

How Much Denise is Earning

Most of our net travel from Mediavine’s advertisements. My blog itself is wherever I give astir of my clip and effort to optimizing posts, researching keywords, and processing recipes (my main product/service) suitable for my assemblage and caller visitors.

Our monthly income is adaptable owed to seasonal variations successful postulation and changes successful RPMs. My mean monthly advertisement income was astir $13,540, and my yearly net were astir $162,446 successful 2022. The estimate for this twelvemonth is higher!

I besides earned from ads connected my YouTube channel, Instagram influencer programme pinch Reels, and a fewer recipes contributed to nan Food Network website, totaling astir $6,500 past year.

My full income was astir $169,000 past year.

It could person been overmuch higher if I hadn’t declined much than 1 connection to constitute a 2nd cookbook and galore sponsored posts because of my afloat schedule, immoderate recreation abroad, and family matters.

It took maine astir 9 years to execute this income level mostly from blogging. If my first years of blogging had been successful a celebrated niche, I could person achieved this income level overmuch earlier.

However, erstwhile I started almost nary 1 knew overmuch astir Brazilian cuisine. SEO was besides thing rather caller that astir bloggers didn’t cognize overmuch about.

We besides didn’t person each nan societal platforms and opportunities we person nowadays. Back past blogging was thing rather different than what we acquisition nowadays.

How Much Traffic Her Site Gets

According to Google Analytics, my tract had a small much than 5.9 cardinal pageviews successful 2022.

The monthly mean was astir 493,000 pageviews. As I mentioned earlier, postulation varies from period to month.

I usually activity 6 days per week, an mean of 12 to 13 hours a day.

Denise’s Top Marketing Strategy

My main trading strategy has ever been to supply easy and delicious recipes consistently. It is my main product/service, truthful anyone who tries my recipes will beryllium provided pinch capable accusation to make our recipes successfully and beryllium satisfied pinch nan result.

This is really I person earned my assemblage and reputation. It has besides opened galore doors to moving for brands arsenic good arsenic nan Food Network and receiving 9 offers to constitute cookbooks.

I cognize that galore bloggers attraction connected societal media. If you are a caller blogger, not earning overmuch integrated traffic, it is nan champion way to go, too focusing connected SEO correct from nan very beginning. It tin gain you bully postulation without needfully ranking connected searches yet!

But, I confess I walk very small clip connected societal media because my clip is mostly focused connected my ain blog.

In addition, I person encountered trouble successful uncovering experienced VAs for each of my societal platforms. Fortunately, however, I person a bully 1 for Pinterest! Most VAs tin surely station aliases schedule contented for you, but only a number of them maestro nan level capable to supply existent growth.

Those who are successful celebrated niches specified arsenic vegan nutrient and baking tin bask accelerated growth. However, for those for illustration maine who are successful a very ample niche (easy and patient world recipes), nan activity is much demanding and requires an knowledgeable VA.

Her Thoughts connected SEO

SEO is highly important for my business. Without it, I couldn’t pull nan integrated postulation that I do.

It is nan main logic that I give truthful overmuch of my clip researching keywords and besides optimizing and republishing aged posts. We person much than a 1000 of them, successful summation to caller recipes.

My main strategy is to usage nan due devices to place method issues that request to beryllium fixed (technical SEO), investigation keywords successful my niche and their level of competition, and prosecute successful nexus building (both internally and externally).

I besides prosecute group from clip to clip to audit my blog. In fact, I person 1 successful advancement correct now!

I didn't cognize thing astir SEO erstwhile I started blogging successful 2012. I gained immoderate integrated postulation because I featured celebrated Brazilian recipes successful my blog. But that postulation was thing compared to what I person nowadays.

I came to study astir SEO mostly successful 2018 erstwhile I had an audit pinch Casey Markee. He explained everything to maine and suggested I study much online. I watched galore YouTube videos and publication respective articles online. However, I only started to instrumentality it aft my audit and arsenic I learned much astir SEO online.

Keyword Research

I usage mostly KeySearch and Keywords Everywhere for doing my keyword research.

I return into information my niche, volume, grade of competition, CPC, and clusters successful bid to travel up pinch a database of keywords.

My main strategy is to prioritize keywords astir aliases related to posts that already rank connected searches. It is simply a awesome measurement to summation my chances of ranking a caller station faster and solidifying my authority successful that subject.

Link Building

Link building is highly important. It creates authority and rankings.

In nan past, I hired a reputable master to build outer links for my blog. But it has been a while since I started focusing connected soul linking.

I person been utilizing a plugin, Link Whisper, for outbound links, and besides Outranking.io for soul linking utilizing different keywords.

Many years agone I participated successful nexus exchanges via look round-ups pinch a group of different bloggers. After 1 of my audits, I was advised to region each those links because Google frowns upon that type of practice.

Her Content Creation Process

My contented creation process has not been intuitive for a while.

Since adopting SEO arsenic my main strategy, I create caller posts astir others that I already rank for. After coming up pinch nan database of subjects for posts, I usage Frase and besides Outranking to constitute my caller posts and rewrite aged ones.

But independent of nan subject, each my posts usage a communal format pinch a description, FAQs, storage, instructions connected really to make that peculiar recipe, etc.

It takes clip to investigation keywords and constitute an article.

Because I’m a trained chef, recipes are nan easiest portion of my job. I tin create 1 and trial it rather quickly. I understand constituent ratios good and really to brace them together to convey nan flavors and textures nan crockery must have.

Then comes nutrient styling and shooting and, rather often, signaling videos for those recipes. It whitethorn return a afloat time to sprout and grounds a recipe, aliases astatine slightest 4 to 6 hours if nan look has only a fewer ingredients and cooking steps.

Sometimes I person to double nan ingredients to beryllium capable to sprout nan last crockery and grounds nan video without being backmost and distant betwixt nan area wherever I sprout nan look (near a window) and nan room wherever I grounds my videos.

Her Email List

I person 2 email lists that person grown importantly astatine definite times but which besides alteration periodically.

Every 4th we spell done our 2 subscriber lists (one successful English and different successful Portuguese) to region anyone who has not been opening our email newsletter for a while. Since adopting this practice, my subscriber database numbers person been bouncing up and down.

We usually nonstop astatine slightest 2 newsletters per week to my English-speaking subscribers and astatine slightest 1 per week to my Portuguese-speaking subscribers.

One of my strategies is to connection my subscribers a freebie to subscribe. My astir caller 1 consists of an automation bid of 5 emails pinch each nan secrets for easy cooking.

How Health Issues Shaped Her Journey

Not galore are alert that I person been dealing pinch polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) for 3 decades. I picture it arsenic an force surviving successful my ain body.

This is simply a hormonal information characterized by insulin guidance and is often treated pinch narcotics prescribed for diabetes. Because astir of my videos characteristic patient recipes, immoderate consciousness entitled to mobility nan look based solely connected my looks.

Although I person a very patient lifestyle, it is very difficult to suffer weight. They look to deliberation losing 44 pounds successful 1 twelvemonth eating a low-carb fare and exercising is nary large accomplishment, but they don’t cognize really difficult it is to suffer weight and really easy it is to put connected nan pounds for group pinch this condition.

The information makes maine consciousness very quiet astir of nan time contempt eating properly. That hunger made maine want to flooded nan information badly, and it showed maine that if I tin conflict against my ain body, I person spot capable to flooded each nan stigmas and obstacles I look connected societal media.

Hunger and persistence salary off! I person been running, some personally and professionally, pinch nan aforesaid mindset of a champion and will not remainder until I transverse nan decorativeness line.

Denise’s Favorite Resources

I urge browsing nan web and reference different articles astir SEO from different sources. Mostly this is really I learned astir SEO.

Audits done connected my blog by reputable professionals specified arsenic Casey Markee (who besides has a podcast) and Carl Ross person besides helped maine a lot!

On YouTube, you tin study a bunch by watching videos from Matt Diggity and Ahrefs, moreover if you don’t usage this tool.

The devices I utilized nan astir to turn my blog are:

KeySearch, for keyword investigation for my blog

Keywords Everywhere, for keyword investigation for my blog and besides societal channels

Frase, for penning optimized blog posts and seeking caller ranking opportunities

Denise’s Biggest Challenges

Unlike immoderate large blogs, my blog didn’t go a occurrence overnight. I person had to activity very difficult to flooded stereotypes and to beryllium taken seriously, though I americium a professionally trained cook moving successful a abstraction wherever astir bloggers are not.

On apical of that, I person knowledgeable favoritism because of my overseas accent and moreover because of my looks.

Additionally, arsenic my business grows, clip gets tighter and remainder becomes a luxury. It besides requires that I prosecute much people.

I presently person 7 group connected my team: a tech guy, a photographer, a writer who writes half of my monthly articles, a video editor, 2 societal media VAs (for Pinterest and web stories), and my hubby (helping maine pinch YouTube).

However, I could usage nan thief of much group connected Facebook and Instagram. If it wasn't for them, I don't deliberation I could support my sanity.

Professional blogging is simply a fast-paced, demanding business! It requires a batch of time. Even pinch each these group helping me, I americium capable to remainder only 1 time per week, mostly connected Sundays.

When I time off connected vacation, I person each my activity for that clip done up and scheduled. However, I still person to show immoderate of my societal media done my telephone during my vacations.

Her Most Important Accomplishment

My top accomplishment was to person been successful some nether FromBrazilToYou and Easy and Delish. In galore ways, rebranding is not an easy point to do! Google is simply a maestro astatine reminding america of that!

The trouble successful rebranding is because I had already built rather an authority successful Brazilian cuisine. After I changed my domain to Easy and Delish and had to person thousands of links redirected, Google lowered nan rank of nan tract arsenic a full and I mislaid galore of my positions to a competitor.

It took maine astir 8 to 10 months to retrieve respective of those positions. I besides had followers who complained astir nan change. It is easier to rebrand erstwhile 1 has been blogging for a short clip and has not built authority connected a definite niche.

My main extremity to debar going done what I did is to investigation your niche earlier you people your very first post. Recovering portion of what I mislaid took maine a batch of work.

I had to accommodate recipes, republish galore aged posts, do much keyword research, make changes connected my societal media, alteration logos, restructure my tract (which was ace painful), and find a nexus betwixt my aged marque and nan caller one. It was a batch of work!

What She Wishes She Knew When She Started

I wish I had known astir niche investigation and SEO for sure! I wish these were a point astatine nan clip I started blogging. My postulation would beryllium considerably higher.

In addition, I wouldn’t person to redo hundreds of posts.

Before you determine what food niche you will beryllium portion of, make judge to usage a keyword investigation tool that tin show nan measurement and title of nan main keyword of your niche (e.g. vegan, keto, baking, etc) and cognize what niches you tin turn faster aliases are astir celebrated among societal media followers.

Just don't take thing because you bask a definite cuisine, aliases because you came from a definite country. Brazilian cuisine seemed earthy to maine but it didn't bring maine nan largest postulation aliases nan largest following.

I had to activity harder to bask a portion of nan pastry that galore celebrated niche bloggers have.

Her Biggest Mistake

First and foremost, I didn’t commencement blogging pinch a master mindset.

At first, it was a measurement to stock nan cuisine and civilization of my location state pinch my children.

Second, if I deliberation successful position of SEO, Brazilian cuisine was a difficult niche to win successful backmost past because it wasn’t celebrated successful nan USA. Even now it has rather a ways to turn compared to Mexican cuisine, for example.

In those years, I blogged exclusively successful English and keywords were not very overmuch successful my favor.

That said, we helped Brazilian cuisine summation space, and we result gained authority, galore juicy links, and built a reputation, becoming nan largest Brazilian blog successful nan English language.

Her Advice for Other Entrepreneurs

Research niches first earlier deciding which 1 to attraction on. This tin make nan quality betwixt increasing accelerated aliases having to bravely conflict for postulation pinch galore blogs that person already built awesome authority.

Also, cognize nan principles of SEO good earlier crafting your first post!