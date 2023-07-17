How diversified should my portfolio be?

- Home
1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM IST Vijay Kuppa
For large-cap exposure, you whitethorn want to opt for an scale money arsenic only a fewer progressive money managers person outperformed nan scale successful caller years and this inclination whitethorn proceed successful nan future.
I presently person 25 communal money schemes successful my portfolio. There are respective theme-based funds, sector-based costs and diversified equity costs crossed large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and flexi-cap categories. Additionally, I person invested ₹10 lakh successful a large-cap fund. Does having a larger number of costs thief pinch diversification aliases should they beryllium rationalized?
