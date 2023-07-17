How diversified should my portfolio be?

14 hours ago
  3. How diversified should my portfolio be?
1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM IST Vijay Kuppa

For large-cap exposure, you whitethorn want to opt for an scale money arsenic only a fewer progressive money managers person outperformed nan scale successful caller years and this inclination whitethorn proceed successful nan future.

We deliberation having much than 15 costs would make it very difficult to negociate nan finance portfolio. (iStockphoto)

I presently person 25 communal money schemes successful my portfolio. There are respective theme-based funds, sector-based costs and diversified equity costs crossed large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and flexi-cap categories. Additionally, I person invested 10 lakh successful a large-cap fund. Does having a larger number of costs thief pinch diversification aliases should they beryllium rationalized?

—Name withheld connected request

We deliberation having much than 15 costs would make it very difficult to negociate nan finance portfolio. Also, nan diversification use gets diluted beyond a point.

For large-cap exposure, you whitethorn want to opt for an scale money arsenic only a fewer progressive money managers person outperformed nan scale successful caller years and this inclination whitethorn proceed successful nan future. For mid- and small-cap exposure, you whitethorn person aggregate costs arsenic nan money guidance styles would alteration crossed money managers and money houses.

For further diversification, you tin adhd plus classes for illustration fixed income and gold. You tin put successful indebtedness communal costs aliases firm bonds for your fixed Income exposure. You tin put successful nan government’s sovereign golden enslaved strategy aliases golden ETFs (exchange traded funds) for your golden exposure.

How overmuch indebtedness tin I return against my communal money units? What will beryllium nan liking complaint and what is nan process to avail nan loan?

—Name withheld connected request

In lawsuit of equity funds, you get a indebtedness of up to 50% of nan value. With indebtedness costs though, you whitethorn get a indebtedness of up to 80% of its value. The liking complaint should beryllium 2-4% supra nan fixed deposits rates and would alteration based connected nan lender.

The units person to beryllium pledged pinch depositories successful lawsuit of holdings successful demat form. Also, you will not beryllium capable to waste these units during nan indebtedness tenure moreover though you would proceed to ain them. Few banks do connection an online installation to avail overdraft limits against these units. We would propose you attack your slope for nan exertion process.

Vijay Kuppa is nan main executive serviceman of InCred Money (formerly Orowealth).

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM IST

