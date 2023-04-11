How I got arrested trying to save the planet | Close Up

Activists from Ultima Generazione show america why they target valuable artworks to item nan effects of ambiance change.

“None of america want to beryllium here, but nan authorities is investing successful our death!” calls retired Leonardo, an Italian ambiance activist, arsenic he and his teammates artifact a highly transited thoroughfare successful Milan during unreserved hour. They are each members of Ultima Generazione —or nan Last Generation— an Italian run linked to an world web pushing for ambiance action, popularly known for targeting roads and weighted pieces of art.

“We person 2 to 3 years to move things around” adds Martina, a 23-year-old activistic who has been detained connected respective occasions for postulation obstruction and damaging nationalist infrastructure. The consequences of her decisions person led her to suffer definite privileges and moreover sever her narration pinch her family. “We utilized to beryllium very close, and now, we hardly talk to each different (…) This is chiefly because I americium a portion of this activity and they don’t work together pinch nan life choices I’ve made.”

For Ultima Generazione, this shape of protestation qualifies arsenic non-violent civilian disobedience, and Martina confirms this is simply a basal correct disposable to each citizens if their authorities isn’t complying pinch nan law, which she assures is nan lawsuit for Italy. “The state is bringing america each fundamentally to wide genocide”.

In this Close Up episode, we travel Martina arsenic she and her squad target 1 of Milan’s astir treasured nationalist sculptures successful plain sight, altering it pinch washable paint. Neither nan outrage of nan spectators nor nan contiguous detention of these protesters by nan hands of nan constabulary seems to alteration their minds: “We cognize that what we are doing is correct (…) and we are perfectly fresh to judge nan consequences.”

CREDITS:

Executive Producer: Tierney Bonini

Senior Producer: Donald Cameron

This movie was supported by The Pulitzer Center

Production Company: Eye Rise Films

Director/Producer: Ana Gonzalez

Producer: Antonia Perello

Original Music: Francisco Sokolowicz

Featuring: Martina Maldifassi

Director of Photography: Marton Kis

Editor: Andrea Yoko / Antonia Perello

Sound Designer: Alex Marais

Colourist: Marton Kis

Italian Transcriber: Cristina Capoccetti

Special Thanks: Ultima Generazione
Tom Hundley
Leo Lovati

Published On 11 Apr 2023

