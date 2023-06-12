How Izzy Nicholls’ Overland Truck Travel Blog Earns $7.5k+/Month Thanks to SEO

Izzy and Phil were surviving nan bully life successful nan UK, but they still felt thing was missing. So they did what anyone would do: they sold their location and everything they owned, bought a motorhome and group disconnected to recreation Europe.

Although they primitively planned connected taking a “gap” twelvemonth from their regular lives, nan much they traveled, nan happier they were. Izzy took it upon herself to archive their adventures and The Gap Decaders was born.

Five years later and they’re still connected nan road, they’ve traveled Europe, Asia, and North Africa, they upgraded to an overland truck, and they wholly changed their lives! They’re earning $7.5k+ per period and are surviving their dream.

Meet Izzy and Phil

We met successful nan Falkland Islands complete 20 years agone earlier moving backmost to nan UK. Phil spent 25 years successful nan British Army and I worked arsenic an Operations Director successful healthcare.

We had a shared liking successful recreation and spot and renovated houses connected nan broadside whilst packing successful arsenic galore holidays arsenic possible. We recovered our everlastingly location successful 2012 and sewage joined nan aforesaid year.

Phil near nan service and retrained arsenic a building inspector and life was beautiful good. We spent 5 years renovating our house, took regular luxury holidays, and didn’t interest astir money. But, thing was missing and we knew that we weren’t fulfilled.

We decided to waste our location (not truthful everlastingly then!) and almost everything we owned to bargain a motorhome and recreation Europe for a mates of years. We knew we’d beryllium capable to locomotion backmost into jobs and thought we would usage nan equity from nan waste to bargain different location to renovate.

Five years later we’re still connected nan road, having graduated from a motorhome to an overland truck, started a successful business, and wholly changed our lives!

Why They Created The Gap Decaders

About six months into our travels, successful January 2019, I sewage bored.

The upwind changed, nan days sewage shorter, and I needed thing to inhabit my brain. I was browsing nan net 1 day, looking for immoderate accusation astir wherever we were and I stumbled upon a fewer recreation blogs.

I had ne'er utilized a recreation blog arsenic a method of research. In fact, I was not connected immoderate societal media and very seldom looked astatine my phone, truthful nan conception of sharing accusation via a blog was a caller arena to me.

The much I thought astir it, nan much I thought “I could do this!” I could constitute astir motorhome life connected a blog and it would beryllium truthful astonishing that millions of group would publication it and I’d make a ton of money. Seriously, that’s what I thought and that’s really I sold it to Phil!

Around that time, a bully friend came retired to spot america and complete a brew laughingly called america “the spread decaders,” because by that constituent we knew we’d want longer than nan emblematic spread twelvemonth aliases two.

The sanction stuck, but successful hindsight, it’s astir apt not nan champion sanction for a blog, though astatine nan clip we felt it described america perfectly—and group don’t hide it!

And truthful I bought nan domain (funnily capable it was available) and started a website connected Wix. I was painfully alert of my deficiency of immoderate method knowledge, though I had worked successful elder roles pinch oversight of galore elements of managing a business, truthful had an thought astir strategy, finances, and marketing.

After a fewer months, I realized that I needed a spot much input, truthful I signed up for Nomadic Matt’s Superstar Blogging course. I moved nan tract from Wix to WordPress and slow started to understand nan basics of my caller job.

Moving crossed to WordPress was a full caller world of method confusion! I had to find a big and commencement almost from scratch (with hindsight a awesome thing), but slowly, slow I learned really nan backmost extremity of WordPress works, and created my caller site.

I spent measurement excessively overmuch clip worrying astir really it looked, wanting each constituent of nan visuals to beryllium perfect. I dabbled pinch Elementor and various different page builders, past sewage hung up connected speed. I tried respective different themes, and each alteration required activity to get nan taxable perfect.

But those millions of group didn’t materialize, and aft a year, I still wasn’t making immoderate money.

What Happened When Covid Hit

Right astir that time, nan pandemic deed and I thought possibly my dream was astatine an end. We made it backmost to our bolthole successful Spain conscionable earlier lockdown, which we now cognize would support america location for astatine slightest a year.

The location is off-grid successful nan mountains, pinch a spot of land, truthful whilst Phil was collecting h2o and firewood and tilling a veggie plot, I carried connected working. To beryllium honest, it was much because I knew I’d spell stir-crazy if I didn’t support myself occupied.

I stumbled upon Sharon Gourlay (Digital Nomad Wannabe) connected Facebook and took her free SEO course, which was a crippled changer.

From Nomadic Matt’s accuracy of “if you constitute it well, they will find it” (easy for him to say!) to Sharon’s overmuch much aggressive, but much realistic, SEO strategies, I felt for illustration I yet had a plan.

I moved to a elemental theme—no page builders—and rebuilt nan tract from nan crushed up pinch an SEO-driven structure.

I invested successful a keyword investigation instrumentality and rewrote everything, utilizing an effective connected and off-page SEO strategy, and did a upland of keyword research. I added connection links wherever I could and pushed retired 2 to 3 posts each week.

At that time, I was penning astir each nan worldly we’d seen and done connected nan roadworthy and our acquisition pinch motorhomes and arsenic roadworthy trippers—things I’d antecedently not had clip to attraction on. I would opportunity that for each period of travel, I stitchery capable contented to support maine penning for astatine slightest 2 months, truthful I had a batch of contented stacked up successful my head!

Within a month, I could spot growth, and wrong 3 months I had made £500, my original target.

Ok, I thought, I’ll up that target to £5k a period and get myself into Mediavine, which I did wrong astir 9 months. I’m judge lockdown helped maine connected nan way, but I’ll return immoderate I tin get!

We made nan determination to broaden nan niche to see roadworthy trips, arsenic nan word motorhome is not really utilized extracurricular nan UK, which makes it difficult to rank successful nan US and Europe.

A operation of that change, which opened up hundreds of keywords, together pinch pent-up request aft nan pandemic and driving contented creation helped america really return off.

Within 18 months, I started a 2nd website, Norfolk Travel Guide, which is astir my location region successful nan UK. I took everything that had worked from The Gap Decaders and applied it from time 1 to my caller site, which is now a susurration distant from 50k sessions, nan magic Mediavine number.

How Much They’re Making

In nan past 12 months, some sites mixed made conscionable complete £68k. It’s taken 4.5 years to get to this point. There are aggregate gross streams but, fundamentally, 3 headliners: advertisement revenue, connection revenue, and merchandise income (ebooks and itineraries).

We occasionally do a spot of consultancy activity and constitute bespoke itineraries, but I for illustration not to do these arsenic they’re a clip suck and for nan effort involved, I tin gain measurement much elsewhere.

Phil besides started a YouTube channel a twelvemonth agone nether The Gap Decaders brand, and that is slow building, though nan gross per 1,000 YouTube watchers compared to 1,000 visitors to nan website is mini and nan gross takes overmuch much activity to achieve.

These are monthly earnings, averaged complete nan past 12 months. We thin to return a seasonal dip from precocious October to early February, erstwhile we spot things commencement to prime up again.

Mediavine Ads 2997 Amazon Affiliates 388 Ezoic Ads 562 Digital Sales 837 Hotel Affiliates 408 Tour Affiliates 209 Ferry Affiliates 71 Insurance Affiliates 89 Tech Affiliates 91 Rental Car Affiliates 137 Kindle Publishing 88 YouTube Ads 179 Total 6055

As for traffic, successful our champion period of 2023 (so far) we sewage 158k sessions/199k page views. I expect astatine slightest a 20% summation connected that successful July and August.

Growth floor plan complete nan past 12 months

For nan first mates of years, we worked connected our business 60 to 70 hours astir weeks. Now it depends. If nan upwind is bad, we mightiness do 5 days successful a row, but if nan sun is shining, it mightiness beryllium two!

Izzy’s Top Marketing Strategy

The only trading strategy successful my sentiment is SEO.

If you travel bully SEO believe some connected and disconnected nan page, behaviour keyword spread research, and constitute elaborate and long-form evergreen contented which answers each mobility nan scholar mightiness have, past you’re overmuch much apt to spot nan station rank good and person ongoing traffic.

Early on, I took a free training convention pinch Ahrefs, and they talked astir nan postulation “spike of dream and nan flatline of nope” that comes from pushing your contented connected societal media without nan backing of a coagulated SEO strategy, and it’s truthful true.

We spot that pinch YouTube, wherever we stock our motortruck life connected a play basis, but this is not informational aliases transactional contented which tin beryllium keyword researched, it’s our story.

We person a spike of viewers each Sunday nighttime which dies disconnected until we person different spike nan adjacent week. That being said, it's worthy it from a marque perspective, and because YouTube can’t beryllium faked, it gives you credibility successful a marketplace that’s becoming saturated by AI.

The beauty of SEO-researched contented is that it keeps connected giving and nan statement becomes a dependable watercourse of income, perchance evermore arsenic agelong arsenic you update regularly.

The Importance of SEO

It’s nan number 1 astir important thing, and I learned that nan difficult way!

I thin to activity successful clusters, truthful I’ll find a precocious hunt measurement keyword that I tin rank for and constitute astir that arsenic a hub post, past adhd said posts disconnected that which whitethorn person a smaller hunt measurement but thief to support nan main keyword. The hub and said method intends each nan posts interlink and create a building for Google to understand.

I ever effort to find nan nuggets nary 1 other has mentioned and erstwhile I’m penning I’ll ever beryllium asking “why?” and “how?”. Why is x nan champion depository successful x, why does x person a fascinating history, really do I get to x upland pass, etc.

In that way, nan station becomes much informative and absorbing for nan reader, keeps them connected nan page longer, and tells Google you cognize much than your competitors.

Keyword Research

I usage nan KeySearch instrumentality to find keywords I cognize I tin constitute about. I look for high-volume/low-difficulty keywords, but they’re not ever easy to find!

It is imaginable to find clusters of debased volume/low trouble keywords and rank for galore successful nan aforesaid post.

I cheque nan title and return a look astatine nan apical 3 posts presently ranking. I measure their DA and spot whether I deliberation I could outrank them. If I can, I spell up and constitute nan post.

Link Building

For The Gap Decaders, nexus building was incredibly important, but arsenic nan tract has grown it has go somewhat little so. We’re now truthful salient successful nan motorhome-road travel niche that we pull earthy links from precocious authority sites.

I’ve had occurrence utilizing Facebook groups to link pinch different bloggers to switch links. We besides person a mates of cardinal posts which rank successful nan apical spot successful nan UK astir what we do and really we travel, and post-pandemic there’s been a batch of property interest.

Media outlets person reached retired and we’ve gained do-follow links done being featured by world and nationalist news websites, for illustration National Geographic and ITV News, and these super-high authority links really make a difference.

I’ve ne'er tried acold emailing to create links arsenic I conscionable delete thing I person for illustration that and presume others do nan same.

With Norfolk Travel Guide, I’ve ne'er sought nor swapped links. Because it’s specified a niche site, it’s difficult to find different bloggers to switch links pinch who are not nonstop competition, and links from different businesses successful nan region thin to travel naturally.

Her Content Creation Process

The strategy is simple: contented is king. I still effort to people astatine slightest erstwhile a week, but erstwhile astir of your posts are 5k+ words, and you person 2 websites, that tin beryllium challenging.

I support a drafts database and I activity connected expanding my hub and said posts, usually penning astir nan highest hunt measurement keyword, aliases keywords wherever I tin people large pinch connection links, first.

I walk a mates of hours a week doing keyword investigation and adding to my drafts list. This mightiness beryllium astir thing that’s caught my oculus online, successful nan property aliases connected socials, aliases astir wherever we’re walking astatine nan time.

We mightiness besides divert location truthful I tin constitute astir it. A mates of years agone we were walking successful Portugal and I was doing immoderate investigation astir nan route, erstwhile I came crossed a fascinating spot I wanted to visit, and erstwhile I keyword-researched it, it was huge! Needless to say, we went there!

In position of process, I constitute straight into WordPress, researching arsenic I go. Once nan words are done, I adhd images and past spell done and adhd connection links. I often usage a assets artifact which is repeated successful each post, truthful location is immoderate easy cut-and-paste stuff.

I find it’s usually nan affiliate links that return up nan time, formatting nan station truthful it’s connected brand, adding soul links and resources information, arsenic good arsenic telephone to action blocks scattered done nan post.

Her Email List

Our database is presently astir 9k beardown and we person an complete 50% unfastened complaint pinch an mean 15% clickthrough.

I started pinch Mailchimp and moved crossed to Mailerlite erstwhile it became excessively expensive. Originally, I created tons of different sign-up forms and lead magnets, but now I utilized Mediavine’s GrowMe tools, which adhd spotlight subscribe to each my pages pinch nary input from maine astatine all.

That triggers an automated invited email and I nonstop a newsletter erstwhile a month.

Izzy’s Favorite Resources

I don’t overmuch for illustration societal media for myself, but it’s been a awesome learning instrumentality for nan business. I spent hours stalking nan various blogging groups connected Facebook, asking questions, and reference others’ views and I learned truthful overmuch from that.

Phil is simply a overmuch much ocular personification and has learned everything he knows astir video editing and societal media from YouTube.

If you want to return a people (and I deliberation nan 2 I did are nary longer available) make judge it’s by a blogger who has aggregate successful blogs, truthful you cognize their proposal is tried and tested and they’ve not conscionable sewage lucky.

My preferred devices are:

KeySearch: This is my go-to keyword investigation tool. There are tons of elements to this instrumentality including, competitor analysis, keyword spread analysis, and keyword tracking.

Canva: This covers each nan bases erstwhile creating societal media posts, Pinterest pins, and YouTube thumbnails, and besides provides banal images.

Google Sheets: I tin way each nan financial aspects of nan business, giving maine insights into seasonal trends, per personification income, and nan capacity of each affiliate. This helps maine scheme successful beforehand erstwhile I mightiness connection discounts connected my integer products, which affiliates are worthy nan effort, and what to constitute much of.

Her Biggest Challenge

This is decidedly really to standard up. It’s still a situation arsenic I want to break £10k per month, but I cognize I request to really ramp up contented creation to execute that.

I started 2023 pinch nan extremity of doubling my contented output and tried hiring writers to support nan aim, but it wasn’t a awesome success. I recovered I had to either re-write aliases edit heavy to get nan modular of contented I wanted.

So, scaling up remains a mobility and I’m not judge astir nan reply correct now.

Her Most Important Accomplishment

That would beryllium creating thing of worth from virtually nothing, particularly arsenic I ne'er considered myself an entrepreneur!

Working for ourselves has fixed america nan state to support walking and has made our measurement of life sustainable. I’ve moreover been capable to commencement paying into my pension again!

What She Wishes She Knew When She Started

I wish I had known that it’s not easy and you’re ne'er going to get rich | quick. Nomadic Matt’s accuracy connected nan people was that you’ll win if you conscionable support going, because astir others will springiness up, and I deliberation that’s very true.

Her Main Mistake

My correction was trying to beryllium for illustration everyone else. Sure, it’s important to cognize your competition, but don’t effort to beryllium for illustration them arsenic you won’t beryllium authentic.

Instead, find your ain voice, activity retired what you want to say, and carve your ain path. You’ll beryllium overmuch happier for it.

Her Advice for Other Entrepreneurs

Do thing you love. I had nary thought I would emotion each aspects of being a website owner, from nan imaginative and penning broadside to nan method aspects and being my ain boss. I consciousness for illustration I’ve recovered my calling!

It’s only sustainable, and it needs to beryllium because it tin beryllium really hard, if you person passion for what you do.