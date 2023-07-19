How Japan Can Advance to the Next Round of the World Cup

6 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. How Japan Can Advance to the Next Round of the World Cup

After upsetting nan Americans and taking location nan 2011 World Cup title, Japan has struggled successful caller years to reclaim its spot astatine nan apical of world soccer. A crushing 5-2 nonaccomplishment successful nan 2015 World Cup last to nan U.S. didn’t help, nor did an early exit successful nan information of 16 astatine nan past tournament. But there’s dream for nan Japanese this year. They characteristic respective breathtaking players: Yui Hasegawa, a deft playmaker for Manchester City, and Jun Endo, a crafty guardant for Angel City of nan N.W.S.L.

Here are nan group matches for Japan:

Saturday, 7 a.m. U.T.C.

-

-

Wednesday, 5 a.m. U.T.C.

-

-

July 31, 7 a.m. U.T.C.

-

-

To spot nan scenarios for different teams, sojourn our overview page.

More
Source Nytimes

Related Article

Anchor Brewery Workers Want to Save Their Company by Buying It

Anchor Brewery Workers Want to Save Their Company by Buying It

10 hours ago
News24.com | The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation

News24.com | The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation

1 day ago
News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

1 day ago
News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

1 day ago

Popular Article

Superblock Raises $8M for “Over Protocol,” a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focusing on Lightweight Full Nodes

Superblock Raises $8M for “Over Protocol,” a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focusing on Lightweight Full Nodes

9 hours ago
Flow (FLOW) Price Projection 2025 – Does It Outmatch Hedera (HBAR) and VC Spectra (SPCT)?

Flow (FLOW) Price Projection 2025 – Does It Outmatch Hedera (HBAR) and VC Spectra (SPCT)?

9 hours ago
Top 15 Crypto Currencies Ranked by Overall Value in July 2023

Top 15 Crypto Currencies Ranked by Overall Value in July 2023

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.