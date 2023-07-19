How Japan Can Advance to the Next Round of the World Cup

After upsetting nan Americans and taking location nan 2011 World Cup title, Japan has struggled successful caller years to reclaim its spot astatine nan apical of world soccer. A crushing 5-2 nonaccomplishment successful nan 2015 World Cup last to nan U.S. didn’t help, nor did an early exit successful nan information of 16 astatine nan past tournament. But there’s dream for nan Japanese this year. They characteristic respective breathtaking players: Yui Hasegawa, a deft playmaker for Manchester City, and Jun Endo, a crafty guardant for Angel City of nan N.W.S.L.

Here are nan group matches for Japan:

Saturday, 7 a.m. U.T.C. - - Wednesday, 5 a.m. U.T.C. - - July 31, 7 a.m. U.T.C. - -

