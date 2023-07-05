How my $350,000 ute ended up dumped in Queensland river

A family's vacation has been ruined aft brazen thieves took disconnected successful their $350,000 ute earlier callously dumping it into crocodile-infested waters.

Victorian mates Linda and Stewart Gander had been accelerated dormant conscionable metres from their caravan successful Yeppoon, connected Queensland's Capricorn Coast, erstwhile a group of teenagers snuck wrong and stole nan keys to their Ford F350.

The conveyance retails for astir $250,000, but it has had astir $100,000 worthy of modifications.

Ms Gander recalled proceeding nan alleged thieves outcry 'we conscionable stole your car you motherf***ers' earlier they sped distant and rammed nan gross of nan caravan park.

The decked-out ute, which had Mr Gander's wallet, in installments cards and carpentry devices wrong was later abandoned successful nan Fitzroy River, the Courier Mail reports.

A awesome rescue cognition was launched connected Tuesday to retrieve nan stolen conveyance from nan bottommost of nan muddy river.

Queensland Police, officers from nan Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) and section tow motortruck operators worked together connected nan rescue mission.

Rescuers first utilized magnets tied to drawstring to find nan conveyance earlier they connected cables and hauled nan conveyance from nan heavy sludge.

QPWS officers kept an oculus retired for approaching crocodiles aft watersports connected nan stream had to beryllium cancelled pursuing respective reported sightings.

One of nan ute's beforehand wheels had conscionable made it supra nan aboveground earlier rescuers began losing ray and nan vessel ramp became excessively slippery.

The hostility cables snapped doubly earlier efforts were abandoned astatine astir 6pm connected Tuesday pinch nan ngo to resume astatine debased tide connected Wednesday.

Police told nan 'devastated' mates nan ute was spotted doing 150km/hour astatine Emu Park and ramming into respective vehicles, including a bull car.

Mr Gander, nan managing head of Timberline Construction, said his 'pride and joy' was successful considerably bully condition.

The mates had made nan 20-hour thrust from nan municipality of Benalla, successful Victoria's High Country, for a family vacation connected nan Queensland coast.

In different devastating twist, nan family camping beside nan Ganders were besides robbed of their conveyance - a marque caller Nissan Patrol.

The family supported nan Ganders arsenic they watched their ute aboveground from nan depths of nan stream connected Tuesday.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said 3 teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, person been charged.

The 15-year-old has been charged pinch 3 counts of unlawful usage of a centrifugal vehicle, participate premises, participate dwelling, possession of vulnerable supplier and utensil.

The 17-year-old was charged pinch six counts of unlawful usage of a centrifugal conveyance and 1 count each of participate premises, participate dwelling and vulnerable cognition of a centrifugal vehicle.

Both teens are scheduled to look earlier nan Rockhampton's Children Court.

The 16-year-old boy, from Rockhampton, will beryllium dealt pinch nether nan provisions of nan Youth Justice Act for akin matters.

Queensland's younker crime wave: Family whose car was stolen successful wide daylight are targeted by hooded thieves for a 2nd clip successful a week

A family who had their car stolen successful wide daylight pursuing a break-in person been targeted by thieves conscionable 3 days later - arsenic a younker crime situation grips Queensland.

Tom Miers and his family, who unrecorded successful nan Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne, became nan target of hooded thieves for a 2nd clip successful a azygous week.

Thieves collapsed into their location done a broadside doorway and took their car keys while Mr Miers, his woman and their children were astatine location during nan time past Wednesday.

They past went to nan garage, started up their conveyance and smashed done nan car shed doorway arsenic they reversed nan car retired of nan driveway and took off.

The family's location was deed again 3 days later, pinch a group of brazen thieves breaking into nan car shed connected Saturday night.

Mr Miers was alerted by their beingness aft his car's siren went off. But by nan clip he sewage to his garage, he saw nan thieves fly nan scene.

'We saw them moving down nan street, conscionable crossed nan road,' he told 9News.

When constabulary arrived astatine his location pinch dogs, they revealed to Mr Miers that this was nan 'seventh aliases eighth' break-and-enter they had attended that night.

Despite making 2 arrests pursuing nan car theft, constabulary had told nan Brisbane begetter that nan thieves would apt return to his home.

'The constabulary warned america they'd effort and travel backmost because they've sewage your location keys, they'll person different go,' Mr Miers said.

A group of hooded youths wearing masks were seen stepping nan streets adjacent his location soon aft nan break-in.

They were caught connected information camera footage from nan location of section resident Brent Daniel, who only lives a mates of blocks distant from Mr Miers.

Mr Daniel expressed his vexation complete nan break-ins and theft successful nan Brisbane area.

'Things request to change, and they request to alteration from nan government,' he said.

Mr Miers is considering putting up floodlights and information cameras connected his location and installing bollards to his driveway to deter criminals.

It comes as statistics show Queensland's measures to dissuade youths from reoffending are failing pinch much than half re-offending wrong a year.

Annastacia Palaszczuk's authorities government re-introduced a younker justness betterment inaugural successful 2016, successful an effort to tackle nan surging younker crime pandemic successful nan state.

However, worrying results from nan past 2 years showed that much than 50 per cent of juveniles who went done nan programme committed crimes wrong nan adjacent year.

Restorative justness is simply a shape of sentencing wherever offenders are ordered to meet those who they harmed successful an effort to get them to grasp nan harm their actions caused and to put them disconnected from committing early crimes.

However, successful 2021 and 2022, of nan much than 3400 youths who attended 'restorative justice' reoffended wrong a year.

Data besides showed that much than 4450 young offenders were ordered to be nan programme successful nan past 2 years but almost 1000 ne'er showed up.

The information from Youth Justice besides revealed children aged 14 to 15 years aged were astir apt to beryllium ordered to do nan program.

The region of acold North Queensland had nan highest complaint of reoffending, 57 per cent, followed by southwest Queensland, 56 per cent) and southeast Queensland, 53 per cent.

Those successful nan youngest bracket of 10 to 15 years aged had nan highest complaint of reoffending pinch 57 per cent of them going connected to perpetrate astatine slightest 1 crime aft partaking successful nan program.