How old is Barbie?

Looking astatine Barbie's perky, unchanging smile, it's difficult to judge that we've been surviving successful a Barbie world for complete sixty years.

The blond doll formally known arsenic Barbara Millicent Roberts has been a puerility favourite since her debut successful 1959.

Barbie creator Ruth Handler noticed that her young girl liked to springiness her insubstantial dolls big clothing and careers. In response, she designed Barbie, a teenage manner exemplary doll, arsenic an replacement to nan babe dolls that dominated nan artifact marketplace astatine nan time. The Barbie doll instantly became a smash hit, and her fame has endured to this day.

The doll’s agelong history raises a question:

Just really aged is Barbie?

Calculating Barbie’s property from her manufacturing debut, nan first Barbie doll is now complete 64 years old. Considering that Barbie was created arsenic a 19-year-old doll, she could technically beryllium up to 83 years old.

However, successful nan past, Mattel has reportedly said that Barbie is stiff successful clip astatine property 19. Being a teen explains her seemingly boundless energy, but raises nan mobility of really Barbie could person perchance attained each nan credentials for her careers astatine specified a young age. Mattel did not respond to TODAY.com's petition for remark connected nan doll's age.

Barbie is good known for her enviable resume: according to Barbie shaper Mattel, she has held complete 200 careers, ranging from paleontologist to Rockette. She has moreover served arsenic a United States Army officer, and ran for president six times. Barbie is acold from retirement, though — conscionable this year, Barbie took connected nan roles of dentist, manner boutique owner, panda rescuer, pastry chef, stylist, tennis player, volleyball player, and wardrobe stylist.

An original Barbie doll from 1959. Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images file

According to Handler, Barbie and her galore careers were meant to animate young women.

‘’Every small woman needed a doll done which to task herself into her dream of her future,’’ she told nan New York Times successful 1977.

Though it whitethorn beryllium unrealistic for a teen to execute each of Barbie’s profession highlights, Handler wanted Barbie to service arsenic a practice of possibility.

“My full accuracy of Barbie was that done nan doll, nan small woman could beryllium thing she wanted to be,” Handler wrote successful her 1994 autobiography. “Barbie ever represented nan truth that a female has choices.”

The mobility of nan doll’s existent property has besides been addressed successful much caller Barbie media. The Mattel-sponsored web bid “Barbie: Life successful nan Dreamhouse,” which ran from 2012 to 2015, regularly joked astir Barbie’s mysterious age. In nan first episode, Barbie prepares to spell connected a day pinch Ken to observe nan 43rd day of nan first clip they held hands.

Later successful nan show, Barbie’s friends effort to cipher her property connected her birthday. “I cognize she was a doctor, and you person to spell to schoolhouse for astatine slightest eleven years for that,” 1 mused. “Well, she ran for president, and you person to beryllium astatine slightest 35,” different added. When Barbie does uncover her property astatine nan extremity of nan episode, her reply is hilariously drowned retired by a vacuum noise.

The ages of nan characters successful nan Barbieverse person erstwhile again go a constituent of contention pinch nan upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Actor Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie successful nan upcoming live-action film, is 32 years aged successful existent life. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, is 42. Some Barbie fans reacted powerfully to Gosling’s perceived property quality pinch nan Ken doll, moreover creating nan #NotMyKen hashtag to protestation his casting. (It bears mentioning that if Ken’s property was besides calculated from his manufacturing debut, Gosling would beryllium precisely 20 years younger than his character.)

Part of Barbie and Ken’s entreaty is their portrayal of eternal younker and happiness — a conception that “Barbie” head Greta Gerwig seems to parody successful nan film’s trailer. There are besides aggregate versions of Barbie and Ken successful nan “Barbie” movie. As Gosling himself told GQ, “If group don’t want to play pinch my Ken, location are galore different Kens to play with.”

Regardless of their existent ages, Barbie and Ken stay taste icons to this time — and life successful integrative still seems fantastic.