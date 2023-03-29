How Punjab was once the Mecca of classical music

The precocious held Patiala Heritage Festival reminded 1 that nan region (geographically not arsenic we cognize it today) has been nan cradle of civilization successful North India. Bharatha’s Natya Shastra was put together successful this region, and astir 1,000 years later Sharngadev, calved successful Kashmir (which was considered a portion of Punjab), wrote Sangeet Ratnakar, a important euphony treatise.

Classical euphony has been an intrinsic portion of people’s lives successful this region — starting from Guru Nanak, (1469-1539), nan first Sikh guru, each belief instructions were conveyed successful nan shape of verse, successful raag.

Tracing nan roots

This heavy link has kept nan euphony contented of Punjab alive. In nan precocious 19th century, nan ‘khayal gayaki’ of nan region was linked pinch Patiala state. Brothers ‘Aliya Fatu’, who were musicians successful nan tribunal of Maharaja Rajinder Singh gave style to nan Patiala gayaki. Aliya’s grandsons, Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and Fateh Ali Khan were celebrated singers of their time, who migrated to Pakistan aft Partition. The gharana’s astir iconic exponent Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, who was from Kasur (Pakistan) inherited that gayaki isolated from being trained successful nan Patiala tradition. Hence nan gharana is known arsenic nan Patiala-Kasur gharana.

Another celebrated style practised successful nan region was of nan Talwandi gharana. Earlier, dhrupad defined nan euphony of Talwandi, while khayal came into vogue only astir 250 years ago. Historically, nan first references to this style are from nan clip of Akbar — 2 singers, Chand Khan and Suraj Khan, said to beryllium disciples of Swami Haridas, dispersed nan euphony successful nan region, which later came to beryllium known arsenic nan Talwandi style.

The royal patronage

Pt. Susheel Kumar Jain, who belongs to nan Punjab gharana of tabla, says nan brothers lived successful Kapurthala, wherever nan royal tribunal patronised euphony successful a large way. So overmuch that musicians successful nan tribunal of Raja Nihal Singh were discouraged from singing raag Hameer since nan raja didn’t find nan plaintive value of Hameer appealing. His boy Kanwar Bikrama Singh rescued nan senia tribunal musician Mir Nasir Ahmed from nan Delhi tribunal during nan 1857 Mutiny and took him to Kapurthala. Thus came into nan beingness nan Kapurthala gharana.

Later, erstwhile Kanwar Bikrama settled successful Jalandhar, he started nan Harivallabh Mela (now Sangeet Samaroh), incidentally nan oldest classical euphony show successful nan country.

According to Susheel Kumar Jain, nan full Punjab region was erstwhile known for its classical euphony tradition. Another oldest and celebrated euphony mela that utilized to beryllium held successful Hoshiarpur till nan 1960s was nan Baddho-Ki Gosain, which featured galore euphony greats. The Sham Chaurasi gharana is besides said to beryllium an offshoot of nan Talwandi style, extant for 11 generations.

Today, nan Patiala gharana and nan Sikh Gurbani are known for their chopped vocal style, and nan Punjab gharana for its tabla playing technique. To observe this tradition, nan Patiala Heritage Festival is organised successful February each twelvemonth and features eminent artistes. This year’s version had a formdible line-up, including Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, Pt. Sajan Mishra, and Nivedita Singh (from Patiala).

Shujaat Khan performing astatine nan festival | Photo Credit: Patiala Heritage Festival

Myriad styles and forms

Ustad Shujaat Khan impressed pinch his rendition of Tilak Kamod followed by a lilting people opus ‘mitti da bawa’ successful Punjabi.

Sarod artiste Pt. Biswajeet Roy Chaudhury, a well-known disciple of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Pt. Mallikarjun Mansur, lent his ain productivity to raag Maru Bihag, and presented it successful dhrupad ang. This was followed by 4 compositions successful Kafi.

Manjari Chaturvedi | Photo Credit: Patiala Heritage Festival

Manjari Chaturvedi, whose capacity was titled ‘O Jugni’ besides featured qawwals from Amritsar, headed by Ustad Raajhan Ali. Balkar Sidhu’s communicative telling heightened nan production’s appeal. The lighting and costume stood retired too. This was nan first clip ‘O Jugni’ was presented successful Punjabi.

The astir absorbing position was nan vocal recital by Jawaad Ali Khan, grandson of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. Reminiscing astir his family’s location adjacent Sherwali Gate, Jawaad took nan assemblage backmost successful clip to an era of shorter pieces successful alleged ‘simple’ raags favoured by his grandfather. Jawaad focused connected nan emotive contented of nan compositions alternatively than nan ‘tanaiti’ (taans) for which nan Patiala gharana is known. He started pinch raag Kamod, instantly reminding of nan Ustad , and followed it pinch raag Hameer. The assemblage consequence led him to coming raag desh though he wanted to singing thumris, identified pinch his gharana. His sang a khayal successful Punjabi, ‘Aaya ve saawan aaya, khushiyon leyaaya’ (the rains person come, bringing pinch them happiness). He besides sang a snatch of a uncommon khayal successful raag Sorath, which is very adjacent to Desh, and reverted to Desh pinch an aged composition, ‘Piya kara tharakat dekho dharakat hai mori chateeya’.

Jawwad Ali Khan | Photo Credit: Patiala Heritage Festival

On request, Jawaad sang his expansive uncle Ustad Barkat Ali Khan’s celebrated thumri successful Pahari ‘Baagon mein’ wherever his accepted delineation of nan raag was a delight. His repertoire besides included ‘Lajo lajo’, a celebrated dhun successful Dogri, of nan Jammu region, which he said was a favourite of his family, and ‘Yaad piya ki aayi’, which he clarified was Punjabi ‘maand’ and not raag Bhinna Shadaj.

The past unsung ‘khalifa’ of nan Patiala ‘gharana’ Ustad Baqat Hussain Khan (cousin of Ustad Amanat Ali) gave a caller Sufi slant to nan Patiala gayaki. His disciple Ustad Puran Shah Koti trained celebrated Punjabi vocalist Hansraj Hans successful this style, who successful turn, taught his guru’s boy Master Saleem, whose capacity brought nan show to a close.