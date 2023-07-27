How students in India can join international search for asteroids

An artist’s belief of an asteroid falling connected to Earth. | Photo Credit: Image for practice only

The Cosmology Education and Research Training Center (COSMOS), Mysuru, is facilitating an asteroid hunt run wherever students get to activity connected existent information from nan PanSTARRS scope successful Hawaii, U.S., successful collaboration pinch Hands-on Universe, India (IHOU).

The run is portion of nan International Asteroid Search Campaign conducted by nan International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).

Students and willing persons will beryllium fixed information sets of photographs taken by nan scope to analyse, and will beryllium trained connected really to study them.

In lawsuit of a discovery, nan student’s aliases volunteer’s sanction will beryllium listed arsenic portion of nan preliminary discoveries. There will beryllium further observations complete a fewer years. If confirmed, nan student aliases squad that discovered nan asteroid will beryllium allowed to sanction nan celestial body.

All participants will person a certificate, endorsed by IHOU, IASC, PanSTARRS and NASA, connected successful completion. Participation is free. Anyone willing successful astronomy and who meets nan requirements is encouraged to use earlier August 5, 2023.

The requirements for participating successful nan run include:

Student aliases unpaid must beryllium 13-plus years aged Students aliases volunteers are expected to person a individual laptop aliases desktop, and net accessibility, too basal machine skills

For registration link, click here.