How the US Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years

Governments worldwide person struggled to phase-out coal, among nan dirtiest fossil fuels, without harming reliability and affordability of electricity
Reuters
Published : 22 April 2023, 11:59 AM
Updated : 22 April 2023, 11:59 AM
Hatfield’s Ferry Power Station, a Pennsylvania coal-fired powerfulness plant, stopped producing energy successful 2013. Its closure came successful a activity of coal-plant shutdowns triggered by title from cheaper, cleaner earthy state and incentives successful the US Clean Air Act.
But nan facility’s bequest of smog contamination continued agelong aft it closed.
That’s because a loophole in clean-air regulations allowed Hatfield’s Ferry to cod emissions allowances nether a cap-and-trade programme for five years after it unopen down. The plant’s proprietor past sold those credits to other plants, which tin usage them to enactment successful compliance erstwhile they transcend their ain regulatory fund of allowances. Among nan beneficiaries: nan biggest emitter of smog-causing state successful America’s powerfulness sector.
Under nan national program, states administer a definite number of allowances to power plants annually. Each 1 permits 1 ton of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. NOx contributes to smog, which causes respiratory problems and premature death.
If a works doesn’t usage each of its allowances, it tin waste them to other plants. The credits are valuable because they tin provide plants a cheaper replacement to buying and operating hugely costly pollution-control equipment.
The proviso grants closing plants a in installments windfall: They tin waste each of their allowances because they are nary longer generating smog themselves.
A reappraisal of national information shows nan proprietor of Hatfield’s Ferry, FirstEnergy Corp, sold astir of nan credits it received aft closing nan works aliases transferred them to different FirstEnergy-owned facilities. One batch, worthy an estimated $1.2 million, helped Missouri’s New Madrid Power Plant successful 2021 comply pinch emanation regulations while generating nan astir smog-producing NOx successful nan nation. Reuters recovered dozens of different examples of coal plants using credits from closed facilities to thief comply pinch contamination rules complete nan past five years.
FirstEnergy Corp declined to comment.
As nan climate-change conflict intensifies, governments worldwide person struggled to phase-out coal, among nan dirtiest fossil fuels, without harming reliability and affordability of electricity. That rumor and different biology challenges are getting heightened attraction today, Apr 22, on International Earth Day.
The rumor highlights an unintended consequence of the US EPA’s latest revision of nan Cross-State Pollution Rule (CSAPR), first enacted successful 2011 arsenic a proviso of the Clean Air Act. The measurement is aimed astatine cutting air pollution from upwind states that harms air quality successful downwind states.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) past period moved to trim nan impact of closed-plant allowances by reducing nan number of years a retired installation tin cod them from 5 to two. But nan erstwhile argumentation had already injected nan marketplace pinch a immense measurement of credits that will take years to activity their measurement done nan system: Between 2017 and 2020, for instance, nan ratio of allowances disposable to comply pinch NOx-pollution regulations during nan highest ozone play surged. In 2020, location were 2.5 allowances disposable for each ton of NOx contamination emitted by plants in nan cap-and-trade program, compared to 1.5 allowances per ton successful 2017, EPA disclosures show.
Retired-plant allowances fueled nan liquidity. In 2020, astir 20% of nan 585,000 allowances disposable to screen 232,000 tons of emissions were from power plants that had retired astatine slightest one coal-fired portion successful nan past decade, national information show. The powerfulness assemblage lobbied past twelvemonth to keep the closed-plant credits flowing, according to letters sent to nan EPA by utilities and electrical cooperatives.
Associated Electric Cooperative Inc (AECI), nan New Madrid plant’s owner, said successful a connection that it was cheaper to bargain allowances than tally nan facility’s contamination controls. “This is nan EPA’s cap-and-trade allowance programme moving arsenic designed,” AECI said.
CREDIT ‘GLUT’
But nan programme wasn’t moving arsenic nan EPA intended. In 2021, nan agency reduced allowances for power plants in 12 states to curb an oversupply successful nan NOx-credit market, according to norm changes published by nan EPA.
The EPA took respective much steps past period to trim what it has described arsenic a in installments “glut,” nan agency explained successful a archive detailing nan changes. The problem: The oversupply depressed in installments prices, encouraging works owners to idle their contamination controls and usage inexpensive credits for compliance, according to nan document.
In consequence to questions, nan EPA said nan credits for closed plants had nary effect connected nan full number of credits fixed to all US plants or nan nation’s overall coal pollution. Overall contamination is capped, nan agency said, by “the full measurement of disposable allowances each ozone play and different creation components.”
The EPA did not reply questions astir why it continues to assistance retired-facility allowances astatine each and why it chose to shorten nan clip frame.
The agency, however, said successful disclosures explaining this year’s argumentation changes that nan cheap-credit glut contributed to a surge successful emissions at coal plants that person precocious contamination controls betwixt 2017 and 2020. Constellation Energy Corp, which generates energy from renewable sources and oil-fired power plants, blamed allocations to retired plants in a June 2022 missive to nan EPA: “Continuing to allocate allowances to a retired portion inappropriately saturates nan allowance market, deterring emissions reductions.”
The rumor persisted past year, EPA information show, erstwhile a 3rd of nan 121 coal plants with nan astir precocious contamination controls produced NOx supra what nan agency calls an optimal level.
The EPA has agelong maintained that nan retired-plant credits incentivize owners to adjacent inefficient facilities. But now, pinch abundant authorities and marketplace incentives to nutrient renewable energy, nan other credits will person minimal power connected shutdown decisions, nan EPA said successful its finalized March rule.
Elena Krieger, who oversees technological investigation astatine PSE Healthy Energy, a California-based argumentation institute, was shocked erstwhile she learned astir nan retired-plant credits. She fears that trading of these allowances enables active plants to boost NOx emissions, harming nationalist wellness successful adjacent and downwind communities.
“I was unaware of nan believe and americium somewhat horrified,” Krieger said.
DIRTY DEALS
In its 2021 deal, Hatfield’s Ferry traded much than 5,000 allowances to New Madrid’s owner, AECI, according to EPA transaction data. The waste position were not disclosed, but NOx allowances traded astatine astir $225 per ton astatine nan time, according to S&P Global’s Market Intelligence.
That’s a bargain for coal plants with nan astir precocious contamination controls, which would different walk $900 to $1,600 to region a ton of NOx pinch their equipment, according to EPA estimates.
New Madrid trim backmost its contamination controls and chuffed retired NOx astatine a precocious complaint during that period, utilizing credits to support compliance. During nan 2021 ozone season, New Madrid’s contamination was 5 times higher than mean among coal plants participating successful nan NOx-reduction program, EPA information show. Over nan past five years, New Madrid has produced much NOx than immoderate other US powerfulness plant.
AECI said precocious NOx-pollution controls specified arsenic selective catalytic simplification (SCR) tin limit a plant’s energy production. The cooperative acknowledged it has taken New Madrid’s SCR offline to boost output, which it argues improves grid stability.
The New Madrid works appears to beryllium taking steps to trim pollution. AECI agreed pinch Missouri regulators successful October 2022 to run its SCR contamination controls astatine slightest 95% of nan clip during nan peak-ozone season, extending from May 1 to Sept 30. The EPA is reviewing nan statement for approval.
Still, AECI contends national regulators are moving excessively accelerated successful nan renewable-energy transition. The institution said nan hurried modulation comes “at nan disbursal of unchangeable and reliable electricity” pinch perchance “very superior consequences” during severe-weather powerfulness outages.
RED-STATE PROTESTS
Utilities and lawmakers successful Republican-controlled states person pushed difficult against curbs on coal pollution, including nan EPA’s latest NOx-reduction regulations.
“We stay concerned nan norm will origin a ample number of premature coal retirements that will summation nan consequence of energy shortages,” said Michelle Bloodworth, CEO of America’s Power, a coal-industry waste and acquisition group.
Ken Ivory, a Republican authorities lawmaker successful Utah, said: “It really is conscionable mind-numbing that nan biggest obstacle to reliable energy successful our authorities is our national government.”
The EPA’s latest update to cross-state emissions regulations, dubbed nan Good Neighbor rule, caps nan yearly percent of allowances that tin beryllium banked for early usage successful each authorities astatine 21%, different measurement aimed astatine gutting nan pollution-credit glut.
That and different argumentation changes person sparked a monolithic summation successful allowance prices, which are now moving astatine astir $10,000 apiece, according to Roman Kramarchuk, caput of early power outlooks astatine S&P Global Commodity Insights.
But moreover astatine that price, NOx allowances will find buyers among coal plants, including those that run astatine precocious contamination rates. When earthy state and wholesale powerfulness prices spike, some plants can still make money pinch allowance prices supra $30,000, according to S&P.