How the US Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years

A reappraisal of national information shows nan proprietor of Hatfield’s Ferry, FirstEnergy Corp, sold astir of nan credits it received aft closing nan works aliases transferred them to different FirstEnergy-owned facilities. One batch, worthy an estimated $1.2 million, helped Missouri’s New Madrid Power Plant successful 2021 comply pinch emanation regulations while generating nan astir smog-producing NOx successful nan nation. Reuters recovered dozens of different examples of coal plants using credits from closed facilities to thief comply pinch contamination rules complete nan past five years.

FirstEnergy Corp declined to comment.

As nan climate-change conflict intensifies, governments worldwide person struggled to phase-out coal, among nan dirtiest fossil fuels, without harming reliability and affordability of electricity. That rumor and different biology challenges are getting heightened attraction today, Apr 22, on International Earth Day.

The rumor highlights an unintended consequence of the US EPA’s latest revision of nan Cross-State Pollution Rule (CSAPR), first enacted successful 2011 arsenic a proviso of the Clean Air Act. The measurement is aimed astatine cutting air pollution from upwind states that harms air quality successful downwind states.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) past period moved to trim nan impact of closed-plant allowances by reducing nan number of years a retired installation tin cod them from 5 to two. But nan erstwhile argumentation had already injected nan marketplace pinch a immense measurement of credits that will take years to activity their measurement done nan system: Between 2017 and 2020, for instance, nan ratio of allowances disposable to comply pinch NOx-pollution regulations during nan highest ozone play surged. In 2020, location were 2.5 allowances disposable for each ton of NOx contamination emitted by plants in nan cap-and-trade program, compared to 1.5 allowances per ton successful 2017, EPA disclosures show.

Retired-plant allowances fueled nan liquidity. In 2020, astir 20% of nan 585,000 allowances disposable to screen 232,000 tons of emissions were from power plants that had retired astatine slightest one coal-fired portion successful nan past decade, national information show. The powerfulness assemblage lobbied past twelvemonth to keep the closed-plant credits flowing, according to letters sent to nan EPA by utilities and electrical cooperatives.

Associated Electric Cooperative Inc (AECI), nan New Madrid plant’s owner, said successful a connection that it was cheaper to bargain allowances than tally nan facility’s contamination controls. “This is nan EPA’s cap-and-trade allowance programme moving arsenic designed,” AECI said.