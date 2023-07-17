How this L.A. collage club is using DIY art for collective self-care

If you extremity by Oeno Vino vino shop and lounge connected a Saturday afternoon, downstairs you’ll find a group of adults doing a three-hour wellness activity rooted successful being present. The twist? There are nary woosahs aliases yoga mats. However, location is vino disposable astatine this Atwater Village bar, on pinch nan main entrée of nan meetup: mag collaging.

Yes, nan activity of cutting photos and words retired of magazines pinch scissors and pasting them onto building paper.

The play Collage Club classes are led and created by creator Crista Quintos and person go a chill activity that helps group successful Los Angeles unwind, enslaved pinch others while successful a imaginative travel and reimagine really meditation tin return style successful their lives.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

“Art is conscionable a portal to presence,” says Quintos, 23, of nan meditative principle astatine nan bosom of nan play classes. She began hosting nan collage class, which costs $18 without a portion aliases $30 pinch 1 included, done her “community safe haven” Art + Mind Studios successful January. Other offerings see a Sunday book exchange, celebrations of femininity pinch spoken connection and poetry, and sound bath experiences wherever guests are encouraged to prosecute pinch nan abstraction successful nan measurement that feels astir enjoyable: coloring, soaking up nan dulcet tones of a unrecorded vocalist while doing an activity aliases moreover lying down for a rest.

After relocating to Los Angeles successful early 2021 from Manila, Philippines, wherever she was calved and raised, Quintos felt a spark to revisit nan evening collaging ritual she would usage to decompress aft 45- to 50-hour activity weeks that drained her.

“I would laic each of my materials connected nan floor, return a really acold ablution because I was successful nan Philippines, ray up immoderate incense, get my lipid diffuser going and move down nan lights and person a lamp wherever I’m working, put nan comfiest apparel imaginable on, candles each around. It was conscionable a very romanticist activity and it was very special,” says Quintos, who besides finds collaging to beryllium a meaningful measurement for doing inner-child work. “I consciousness for illustration group request to travel backmost location to themselves by really nurturing everything that’s wrong them, each small wounded portion that’s wrong them. It’s specified a childlike activity and it is very treatment of your soul child.”

Nina Linhales Barker looks for photos to trim retired from magazines for a collage astatine a caller play gathering astatine Oeno Vino. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The reside of each collage people is group by Quintos from nan infinitesimal guests statesman to trickle in. She’s intentional astir acknowledging and greeting each personification who shows up. “Hi! I’m truthful gladsome you’re here,” she says pinch a grin to 1 first-time student, embracing nan personification pinch a hug.

During a emblematic Saturday class, Quintos starts pinch a speedy overview of nan people ngo and really it’s yet rooted successful love, followed by everyone going astir and sharing their names and a truth astir themselves, which often ends up being their zodiac sign. “We each laughter and spot who we link pinch connected that level,” she says.

As students thief themselves to nan glue sticks, scissors, magazines and multicolored building paper, Quintos offers a gentle reminder that she’s disposable successful nan abstraction if they request guidance aliases support.

Guests — astir of whom are strangers — capable nan seats astir high-top and picnic-style tables and dive in. Some chitchat and sift done magazines, searching for colors, images and words they consciousness drawn to. Other attendees support much to themselves, smiling and nodding on during nan activity of speech topics that travel up: that cool L.A. pottery studio you should decidedly visit, making love icks, who’s dressing up for a screening of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film.

Part of nan charm of collaging is nan fluidity and deficiency of restrictions, says Quintos. You aren’t tethered to rules during your imaginative process, and there’s nary group outcome. Instead, you tin measurement retired of your head, travel nan travel of your feelings and thin into what resonates moreover if you don’t consciously understand why you’re gravitating to it. Then you move those elements you’ve selected into thing that feels cohesive, a.k.a. your collage.

Collaging essentials including scissors and markers. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

June Moon cuts a clipping from a mag for a collage. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Angie Franklin, 39, enjoyed regularly collaging arsenic a kid, and a sporadic sojourn to nan collage people pinch a friend was a pleasant surprise. “To beryllium capable to beryllium location for 2 hours and area retired pinch a collage and fundamentally consciousness for illustration a kid again was truthful great,” says nan Cleveland native, who made nan move to Los Angeles during nan COVID-19 pandemic. “I made this really cool portion that I’m truthful proud of and I framed it. I emotion it. It’s weird and girly and space-y and has elements of travel, which I want to do a batch much of. It’s each of nan things that are me.”

When Franklin gets a glimpse of her artwork astatine home, she remembers those calming hours during her collage people pinch Quintos and nan value of having value clip pinch herself. “It makes maine consciousness for illustration a kid again. It’s conscionable a bully feeling,” she says. “It makes maine deliberation of my past but it besides makes maine deliberation of my early and nan things I want to return pinch maine arsenic I support going.”

Autumn Holland, 21, came crossed nan collage people erstwhile she searched for things to do successful L.A. connected TikTok aft relocating from Florida. She had a likewise affirmative experience. “In existent life, it’s benignant of difficult making friends if you’re not successful schoolhouse aliases if you don’t person a dependable job. I was looking for a organization to meet like-minded, creator group aliases group I’d get on pinch well,” she says, recounting nan friendships that resulted from attending 2 classes earlier successful nan year. “I’ve ne'er walked into specified a lukewarm abstraction and felt truthful welcomed, and I’ve met nan astir awesome people. I person 3 group I bent retired pinch extracurricular of nan people now. We’ll spell to property sales, flea markets, concerts, dinners, thing and everything. It feels for illustration friends I’ve had for a while — for illustration genuine connections.”

A collage made during a Collage Club meetup. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Crista Quintos introduces herself during a Collage Club meetup. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

As personification who values organization and nurturing nan imaginative spirit, Quintos says it feels typical to spot her imagination travel to fruition: group gathering together, week aft week, for a infinitesimal of beingness and bid during their time while connecting successful a wholesome, mellow situation astir art.

Victoria Lopez, 20, describes nan collaging meetups arsenic emotion for illustration a balm for “the corporate trauma and condolences that’s been held complete america these past 3 years.” Lopez credits nan relaxing ambiance to nan volition Quintos brings to nan space.

“Crista was conscionable truthful welcoming and truthful saccharine toward everybody and welcoming of everybody’s characteristic and gender identity,” she says. “There were very patient boundaries group of acceptance, truthful nan nerves went distant beautiful quickly. It’s a nosy abstraction to create, to meet people, but besides for group who want to spell and conscionable create and who whitethorn not want to socialize much. Even group that you don’t enactment successful touch with, conscionable having that benignant of institution for a fewer hours is still conscionable arsenic special.”

A group of group collage pinch magazines, scissors and drinks during a caller Collage Club meetup. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Around nan halfway constituent of nan class, Quintos asks for nan group’s attraction to statesman a break and do immoderate breathwork. Standing astatine nan beforehand of nan room, she extends a heartfelt convey you and describes nan immense gratitude bubbling wrong her for everyone who has taken clip to be nan class. “This full group makes maine consciousness kilig. In Tagalog, kilig is for illustration butterflies, for illustration nan measurement that you consciousness erstwhile you’re pinch personification that makes you truthful happy. You wanna strafe them and compression them, and it makes you consciousness each lukewarm connected nan inside. Usually it’s a word utilized to explicate really an individual personification makes you feel, but I consciousness that measurement pinch this full group. You make maine truthful kilig — it’s conscionable heart-warming and joy-bringing.”

Guided by Quintos, nan people wraps up nan break pinch 3 corporate inhales and exhales, ending pinch 1 deep, audible exhale from nan gut. The power feels calmer arsenic students refocus their attraction connected piecing together their art. Quintos continues pinch her accustomed routine, making her measurement astir nan room, chatting pinch each person, checking successful to make judge they’re emotion bully and affirming each individual’s creation is beautiful.

At nan extremity of nan class, location are tons of hugs and laughter, swapping of Instagram accounts, camera-phone selfies and “Where do you live?” inquiries to scheme early hangouts.

Crista Quintos, left, chats pinch Katherine Ha during a Collage Club meetup. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A group of peopl collaging astatine a meetup hosted by Crista Quintos. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

In a infinitesimal of reflection astir nan day, Quintos shares her thoughts connected nan restrictive societal expectations that thin to travel adulthood, namely nan oh-so-human acquisition of emotion for illustration you’re drastically changing while besides realizing you’re stepping into nan truest embodiment of yourself.

“As I get older, I’m like, wow, successful a world afloat of group that return things truthful seriously, this is nosy and beautiful to conscionable beryllium a kid again and to beryllium imaginative and to deliberation astir ways to definitive what you’re feeling,” Quintos says. “We’re fed this crazy thought that we’re expected to not beryllium quality because we’re now adults. It’s nan weirdest and astir overseas emotion because I consciousness for illustration we person much state now [as adults]. I dream to bring that emotion and acquisition to different group of emotion for illustration a kid again and having nary unit connected you and conscionable being capable to relax and beryllium a quality being. I deliberation it’s really typical and tin beryllium really healing.”