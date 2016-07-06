How to Catch Alolan Exeggutor In Pokémon GO

To drawback Alolan Exeggutor, Pokémon GO Trainers must sojourn Gyms during nan Spring into Spring arena and hit nan Coconut Pokemon successful a Raid Battle.

Alolan Exeggutor’s overseas and alternatively wacky creation has won complete galore fans since its debut, and Pokémon GO Trainers now person nan opportunity to adhd nan uncommon Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon to their Pokédexes. Unlike successful nan games, wherever Trainers tin get Alolan Exeggutor by evolving Exeggcute successful nan Alola Region, Trainers successful Pokémon GO request to adopt a different attack to cod nan Coconut Pokémon’s bizarre alternate form.

Exeggcute tin beryllium caught successful nan chaotic successful Pokémon GO, and Trainers tin usage Candy to make it evolve. However, it will germinate into Kantoan Exeggutor alternatively than its tall-necked Alolan counterpart. Additionally, Alolan Exeggutor is besides not recovered successful nan chaotic extracurricular of typical events. Trainers could germinate Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor during erstwhile limited-time events, which provided a mini model wherever Trainers could take betwixt Exeggutor’s 2 forms. However, Trainers cannot usually germinate Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor.

How To Find & Catch Alolan Exeggutor In Pokémon GO

Currently, nan only measurement to find Alolan Exeggutor is to challenge and conclusion it successful 1 of Pokémon GO’s three-star Raid Battles. However, according to nan Pokémon GO website, Alolan Exeggutor will look arsenic a Raid Boss during nan Spring into Spring event, which runs betwixt April 4th and April 10th, 2023. During this event, Trainers will beryllium capable to find Alolan Exeggutor astatine their section Gyms, wherever they tin combine a statement of Pokémon to conflict and conclusion it.

Skilled Trainers pinch a statement of high-CP Pokémon should beryllium capable to return Alolan Exeggutor head-on, arsenic knowledgeable solo players tin mostly hit three-star Raid Battles. However, it’s mostly champion for Trainers to bring successful friends aliases ambush partners to make Raid Battles arsenic easy arsenic possible. After defeating Alolan Exeggutor, Trainers will beryllium allowed to drawback it.

Pokémon GO’s Remote Raid Passes are changing, truthful players should beryllium observant astir utilizing their passes to situation Alolan Exeggutor via Remote Raids.

How To Defeat Alolan Exeggutor In Pokémon GO

Unlike its Kantoan Form, Alolan Exeggutor is simply a dual Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon, which makes it anemic to a wide assortment of move types. This includes Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, and Poison-type moves. Trainers who want to guarantee triumph should prioritize their best Ice-type Pokémon and moves, arsenic nan Grass and Dragon-types are anemic to nan Ice-type. This gives Alolan Exeggutor a glaring weakness that Trainers should exploit.

Players should debar utilizing Grass-, Electric-, Ground-, and Water-type moves arsenic Alolan Exeggutor resists each of these types.

There are galore strong Ice-type successful Pokémon GO that Trainers tin section against Alolan Exeggutor. Despite that, Trainers should support successful mind that their chosen Pokémon will still beryllium deed by powerful Dragon and Grass-type moves, which tin do plentifulness of harm to an unprepared aliases underpowered team. However, pinch nan correct Pokémon and movesets, Trainers should beryllium capable to conclusion Alolan Exeggutor and adhd 1 of Pokémon GO’s oddest pouch monsters to their collections.

