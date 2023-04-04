How to Check if Games Are Steam Deck Compatible

Marcus Mears III / How-To Geek

Valve's Your Library connected Deck page scans your Steam room and shows you which games are compatible pinch nan Steam Deck. You tin besides cheque nan Steam Deck Verified Games List to spot a database of Steam games that activity awesome connected nan Steam Deck, including games you don't yet own.

Valve’s Steam Deck runs SteamOS, but it tin besides tally a batch of your favourite Windows PC games. However, not everything runs connected SteamOS—and nan Steam Deck’s hardware whitethorn not beryllium powerful capable to tally immoderate high-end, graphically demanding games. Here’s really to cheque what’s compatible.

How to Use nan Steam Deck Compatibility Checker

Valve has an charismatic Steam web page lets you spot precisely which of nan games successful your room are compatible pinch nan Steam Deck. Visit nan Your Library connected Deck page and motion successful pinch your Steam relationship to study more.

Valve says nan Steam Deck Review Team is moving regular to trial games and spot if they’re compatible. You whitethorn want to cheque backmost regularly to spot if much of nan games successful your room person been added to nan verified list.

How to Find Out Which of Your Games Are Steam Deck Verified

Compatibility pinch nan Steam Deck isn’t conscionable a “yes aliases no” answer. Some games person been afloat verified, while others are only “playable.” Some games successful your room will be unsupported aliases untested for Steam Deck compatibility. Here’s what each of these position means:

Verified : These titles from your Steam Library are afloat functional connected nan Steam Deck and activity awesome pinch nan built-in controls and display.

: These titles from your Steam Library are afloat functional connected nan Steam Deck and activity awesome pinch nan built-in controls and display. Playable : These titles from your Steam Library are functional connected nan Steam Deck but mightiness require other effort to interact pinch aliases configure.

: These titles from your Steam Library are functional connected nan Steam Deck but mightiness require other effort to interact pinch aliases configure. Unsupported : These games successful your Steam Library person been tested but presently don’t usability connected nan Steam Deck (but whitethorn go compatible pinch nan Steam Deck successful nan future.)

: These games successful your Steam Library person been tested but presently don’t usability connected nan Steam Deck (but whitethorn go compatible pinch nan Steam Deck successful nan future.) Untested: Valve’s testing squad has not yet gotten to these games. (Check backmost later to spot if this has changed.)

How to Check Each of Your Games’ Steam Deck Compatibility Details

You don’t request to cheque nan compatibility specifications for verified games; they’ve been afloat tested and Valve says they are 100% playable connected nan Steam Deck. However, for nan games listed arsenic “Playable,” you should decidedly cheque retired nan specifications truthful that you cognize what features are supported and which are not.

To cheque nan compatibility specifications of playable games, scroll down to nan “Playable” conception and rodent complete nan crippled you want to check. When you do, you’ll spot a mini pop-up model pinch a fastener containing nan matter “Steam Deck Compatibility.” Click this fastener to bring up nan compatibility details.

After clicking this button, astir of nan model will darken while a mini matter container appears that lists which functions of nan crippled activity connected nan Steam Deck and which do not.

In this supra example, we tin spot that for nan crippled FTL, location is sometimes an rumor wherever nan crippled shows mouse, keyboard, aliases non-Steam Deck controller icons.

How to See nan Steam Deck Verified Games List

Conveniently, Steam has a webpage dedicated to showing you every crippled that’s presently afloat verified to activity connected nan Steam Deck. There is simply a database of celebrated titles, different genre categories, and nan accustomed important tags (New & Trending, Top Sellers, Top Rated, and more).

If you’re wondering astir future games to buy aft getting a Steam Deck, this is nan spot to check! This conception of Steam’s website (and desktop client) gets updated regularly, truthful cheque backmost often to find much and much games that are compatible pinch nan Steam Deck.

