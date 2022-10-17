How to Create a Solana NFT Collection using Candy Machine V3 and TypeScript

Are you fresh to motorboat your NFT postulation connected Solana? If so, you’ve travel to nan correct place! We’ll research Metaplex’s caller JS SDK which brings nan powerfulness of Candy Machine to your JavaScript and TypeScript applications to let for speedy and easy minting. Metaplex has added respective caller features, notably Candy Guards (a instrumentality for restricting aliases limiting entree to NFT mints) which we’ll instrumentality successful this guide.

What You Will Do​

In this guide, you will create a caller V3 Candy Machine done your ain TypeScript application. Specifically, you will:

Create a Candy Machine Add items to nan Candy Machine Implement a Candy Guard for your Candy Machine Mint an NFT!

What You Will Need​

Nodejs (version 16.15 aliases higher) installed

Typescript acquisition and nan latest type of ts-node installed (you tin update to nan latest by entering npm update -g typescript ts-node successful nan terminal)

Experience pinch Candy Machine and Solana NFTs is adjuvant but not required. Review our Guide: How to Deploy an NFT Collection connected Solana Using Sugar (Candy Machine) for much information.

Create a caller task directory successful your terminal pinch nan following:

mkdir cm-v3-demo

cd cm-v3-demo

Create a record for your app, app.ts:

echo > app.ts

Initialize your task pinch nan “yes” emblem to usage default values for your caller package:

yarn init --yes

#or

npm init --yes

Create a tsconfig.json pinch .json importing enabled:

tsc -init --resolveJsonModule true

Install Solana Web3 Dependency​

We will request to adhd nan Solana Web3 and SPL Token libraries for this exercise. Additionally, we will usage Metaplex’s JS SDK. In your terminal, type:

yarn adhd @solana/web3.js @metaplex-foundation/js

#or

npm instal @solana/web3.js @metaplex-foundation/js

Add Your Wallet and Airdrop SOL​

Open nan cm-v3-demo directory successful your codification editor of prime (we’re utilizing VSCode). To travel this guide, you will request nan aforesaid Solana File System Wallet (keypair written to a guideSecret.json file) that is nan authority of your NFT. If you do not already person an NFT aliases an NFT’s authority wallet, create 1 by pursuing our Guide: How to Mint an NFT connected Solana utilizing Typescript aliases conscionable drawback nan root codification straight (from this GitHub repository).

Make judge you prevention your wallet to your task directory arsenic guideSecret.json (you tin transcript this straight from your mint-nft task directory).

You will besides request to guarantee your wallet has immoderate devnet SOL. You tin get immoderate astatine nan QuickNode Multi-Chain Faucet by pasting your wallet reside and selecting Solana Devnet:

After group up, your situation should look thing for illustration this:

Import Necessary Dependencies​

Open app.ts, and paste nan pursuing imports connected line 1:

import { Connection, Keypair, PublicKey } from "@solana/web3.js";

import { Metaplex, keypairIdentity, bundlrStorage, toMetaplexFile, toBigNumber, CreateCandyMachineInput, DefaultCandyGuardSettings, CandyMachineItem, toDateTime, sol, TransactionBuilder, CreateCandyMachineBuilderContext } from "@metaplex-foundation/js";

import concealed from './guideSecret.json';

In summation to nan wallet we created successful nan erstwhile step, we are besides importing a fewer basal methods and classes from nan Solana Web3 and Metaplex JS libraries.

Set Up Your QuickNode Endpoint​

To build connected Solana, you’ll request an API endpoint to link pinch nan network. You’re invited to usage nationalist nodes aliases deploy and negociate your ain infrastructure; however, if you’d for illustration 8x faster consequence times, you tin time off nan dense lifting to us. See why complete 50% of projects connected Solana take QuickNode and motion up for a free relationship here. We’re going to usage a Solana Devnet node.

Copy nan HTTP Provider link:

Inside app.ts nether your import statements, state your RPC and found your Connection to Solana:

const QUICKNODE_RPC = 'https://example.solana-devnet.quiknode.pro/0123456/'; // 👈 Replace pinch your QuickNode Solana Devnet HTTP Endpoint

const SESSION_HASH = 'QNDEMO'+Math.ceil(Math.random() * 1e9); // Random unsocial identifier for your session

const SOLANA_CONNECTION = caller Connection(QUICKNODE_RPC, { commitment: 'finalized' , httpHeaders: {"x-session-hash": SESSION_HASH}});

Note that we person besides added an httpHeader. This is conscionable a random drawstring that will create stickiness to 1 node. This will thief amended nan likelihood that our Metaplex calls to nan Solana web will deed nan aforesaid node connected each petition and trim nan consequence of latency gaps betwixt nodes.

Declare Variables​

You will request to state a fewer much variables to tally your script:

Your root wallet (a keypair derived from your concealed key).

A root NFT metadata URL (note: successful this guide, we will attraction connected nan mechanics of nan Candy Machine, truthful we will reuse an already uploaded NFT metadata and image. You’re invited to incorporated image and metadata uploading into this workout — for much accusation connected uploading to Arweave utilizing nan Metaplex JS SDK, cheque retired our guideline connected How to Mint an NFT connected Solana utilizing Typescript).

The mint reside for nan NFT you would for illustration to usage arsenic your Collection NFT (this is nan screen image you mightiness spot for nan postulation successful a wallet aliases exchange. More accusation astatine Metaplex.com).

A placeholder for your Candy Machine ID (we will update this later).

A Metaplex instance.

Add nan pursuing declarations beneath SOLANA_CONNECTION to found nan wallet we will beryllium utilizing and placeholders for nan NFT metadata and nan Candy Machine ID:

const WALLET = Keypair.fromSecretKey(new Uint8Array(secret));

const NFT_METADATA = 'https://mfp2m2qzszjbowdjl2vofmto5aq6rtlfilkcqdtx2nskls2gnnsa.arweave.net/YV-mahmWUhdYaV6q4rJu6CHozWVC1CgOd9NkpctGa2Q';

const COLLECTION_NFT_MINT = '';

const CANDY_MACHINE_ID = '';

Establish a caller Metaplex lawsuit by calling our SOLANA_CONNECTION successful Metaplex.make(). Our lawsuit will usage nan Keypair we conscionable created:

const METAPLEX = Metaplex.make(SOLANA_CONNECTION)

.use(keypairIdentity(WALLET));

By including our web relationship and wallet, nan API will make it easy for america to taxable transactions to nan Solana network.

Note: you will request to see an further .use() telephone for a retention way if you intend to upload your ain images and metadata (not basal to travel this demo):

.use(bundlrStorage({

address: 'https://devnet.bundlr.network',

providerUrl: QUICKNODE_RPC,

timeout: 60000,

}))

Candy Machine utilizes a feature, Metaplex Certified Collections, successful bid to verify collections connected chain. Verification makes it easy for 3rd parties (e.g., exchanges) to group and way sets of NFTs and forestall fakes. To create our Candy Machine, we must first create a Collection NFT. This will service arsenic a nan “cover image” that you mightiness spot connected an speech aliases wallet (e.g., Magic Eden aliases Phantom).

All we request to do is create a caller NFT using, nfts().create(). Create a caller function, createCollectionNft:



const { nft: collectionNft } = await METAPLEX.nfts().create({

name: "QuickNode Demo NFT Collection",

uri: NFT_METADATA,

sellerFeeBasisPoints: 0,

isCollection: true,

updateAuthority: WALLET,

}); async usability createCollectionNft() {const { nft: collectionNft } = await METAPLEX.nfts().create({name: "QuickNode Demo NFT Collection",uri: NFT_METADATA,sellerFeeBasisPoints: 0,isCollection: true,updateAuthority: WALLET,}); console.log(`✅ - Minted Collection NFT: ${collectionNft.address.toString()}`);

console.log(` https://explorer.solana.com/address/${collectionNft.address.toString()}?cluster=devnet`);

}

Make judge to group isCollection arsenic true, arsenic this will statement that this NFT is being utilized to specify a collection.

Mint your NFT. At nan extremity of your app, telephone createCollectionNft():

createCollectionNft();

And then, successful your terminal, run:

ts-node app

Copy nan MINT ID and update your COLLECTION_NFT_MINT adaptable (on statement 11 for us):

const COLLECTION_NFT_MINT = 'GWWhaWp7kJ3WKLkQTKyy5DEEGGF4TnCfHXXKxsBSbcwg';

Before moving on, delete aliases remark retired your telephone to createCollectionNft() arsenic we will nary longer request it.

The Metaplex SDK allows you to initiate a Candy Machine pinch a azygous statement of codification 🤯:

const { candyMachine } = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().create(candyMachineSettings);

As you tin see, however, we must first group immoderate settings for our Candy Machine. Create a caller function, generateCandyMachine, wherever we specify our Candy Machine settings and past telephone candyMachines().create():

async usability generateCandyMachine() {

const candyMachineSettings: CreateCandyMachineInput<DefaultCandyGuardSettings> =

{

itemsAvailable: toBigNumber(3), // Collection Size: 3

sellerFeeBasisPoints: 1000, // 10% Royalties connected Collection

symbol: "DEMO",

maxEditionSupply: toBigNumber(0), // 0 reproductions of each NFT allowed

isMutable: true,

creators: [

{ address: WALLET.publicKey, share: 100 },

],

collection: {

address: caller PublicKey(COLLECTION_NFT_MINT), // Can switch pinch your ain NFT aliases upload a caller one

updateAuthority: WALLET,

},

};

const { candyMachine } = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().create(candyMachineSettings);

console.log(`✅ - Created Candy Machine: ${candyMachine.address.toString()}`);

console.log(` https://explorer.solana.com/address/${candyMachine.address.toString()}?cluster=devnet`);

}

Candy Machine settings specify nan size of nan postulation and cardinal information points that are nan aforesaid for each NFT (e.g., royalties, creators, symbol, mutability). We person defined immoderate values for this illustration — consciousness free to modify them somewhat to meet your ain needs. A elaborate overview of Candy Machine settings is disposable astatine Metaplex.com. Note that you tin see Candy Guards astatine this measurement — we will adhd them adjacent successful a abstracted measurement to fto you locomotion done nan process of really to update a Candy Machine.

Go up and initiate your Candy Machine. At nan extremity of your app, telephone generateCandyMachine():

generateCandyMachine();

And then, successful your terminal, run:

ts-node app

You should spot a Candy Machine ID and nexus to it connected Solana Explorer:

Copy nan Candy Machine ID and update your CANDY_MACHINE_ID adaptable (on statement 11 for us):

const CANDY_MACHINE_ID = 'D2ARG7rXosZfnZwVBx3v7piG3H2tcYvWyw5YJCPuEpBU';

If you’re getting an correction aliases person questions, sprout america a statement connected Discord, and we will beryllium happy to help.

Before moving on, delete aliases remark retired your telephone to generateCandyMachine() arsenic we will nary longer request it.

Candy Machine V3 includes a nifty caller characteristic called “Candy Guards” (or conscionable Guards for short). Guards are modular pieces of codification that tin restrict entree to nan mint of a Candy Machine and moreover adhd caller features to it! (Source: Metaplex.com). As of November 2022, Metaplex has 16 different Guards available:

Address Gate: Restricts nan mint to a azygous address.

Allow List: Uses a wallet reside database to find who is allowed to mint.

Bot Tax: Configurable taxation to complaint invalid transactions.

End Date: Determines a day to extremity nan mint.

Gatekeeper: Restricts minting via a Gatekeeper Network, e.g., Captcha integration.

Mint Limit: Specifies a limit connected nan number of mints per wallet.

Nft Burn: Restricts nan mint to holders of a specified collection, requiring a pain of nan NFT.

Nft Gate: Restricts nan mint to holders of a specified collection.

Nft Payment: Set nan value of nan mint arsenic an NFT of a specified collection.

Redeemed Amount: Determines nan extremity of nan mint based connected nan full magnitude minted.

Sol Payment: Set nan value of nan mint successful SOL.

Start Date: Determines nan commencement day of nan mint.

Third-Party Signer: Requires an further signer connected nan transaction.

Token Burn: Restricts nan mint to holders of a specified token, requiring a pain of nan tokens.

Token Gate: Restricts nan mint to holders of a specified token.

Token Payment: Set nan value of nan mint successful token amount. (Source: Metaplex.com)

Metaplex allows you to mix, match, and stack aggregate Guards to customize your NFT’s mint. You tin moreover create various “Guard Groups” to create civilization mint experiences for different users.

For our mint, we will group a Start Date, a Sol Payment, and a Limit of 2 mints per user. Create a caller function, updateCandyMachine():



const candyMachine = await METAPLEX

.candyMachines()

.findByAddress({ address: caller PublicKey(CANDY_MACHINE_ID) }); async usability updateCandyMachine() {const candyMachine = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().findByAddress({ address: caller PublicKey(CANDY_MACHINE_ID) }); const { consequence } = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().update({

candyMachine,

guards: {

startDate: { date: toDateTime("2022-10-17T16:00:00Z") },

mintLimit: {

id: 1,

limit: 2,

},

solPayment: {

amount: sol(0.1),

destination: METAPLEX.identity().publicKey,

},

}

}) console.log(`✅ - Updated Candy Machine: ${CANDY_MACHINE_ID}`);

console.log(` https://explorer.solana.com/tx/${response.signature}?cluster=devnet`);

}

Our usability does 3 things:

Fetch our Candy Machine: look up our Candy Machine by ID and return a CandyMachine entity by calling .candyMachines().findByAddress(). Update our Candy Machine by calling candyMachines().update(). We first walk our candyMachine from measurement 1 and past specify our guards. Each defender has a circumstantial Object Key pinch unsocial GuardSettings. Settings for each Candy Guard tin beryllium recovered astatine Metaplex.com.

Start Date: walk a commencement date utilizing Metaplex’s toDateTime method.

Mint Limit: walk a unsocial id for this defender (necessary to let different limits to beryllium tracked utilizing Guard Groups) and a limit amount.

Sol Payment: walk an amount of SOL to cod utilizing Metaplex’s sol method and nan destination Public Key (your mint’s treasury).

3. Log a nexus to nan transaction connected Solana Explorer.

Add your Candy Guards by calling updateCandyMachine(). At nan extremity of your app, adhd nan following:

updateCandyMachine();

And then, successful your terminal, run:

ts-node app

You should spot thing for illustration this successful your terminal:

Nice job. Before moving on, delete aliases remark retired your telephone to updateCandyMachine() arsenic we will nary longer request it.

Let’s adhd immoderate items to our Candy Machine!

Adding items to your Candy Machine is really akin to updating it. Instead of .update(), however, we request to invoke .insertItems(). Create a caller function, addItems() and adhd nan pursuing code:



const candyMachine = await METAPLEX

.candyMachines()

.findByAddress({ address: caller PublicKey(CANDY_MACHINE_ID) });

const items = [];

for (let one = 0; one < 3; i++ ) { // Add 3 NFTs (the size of our collection)

items.push({

name: `QuickNode Demo NFT # ${i+1}`,

uri: NFT_METADATA

})

}

const { consequence } = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().insertItems({

candyMachine,

items: items,

},{commitment:'finalized'}); async usability addItems() {const candyMachine = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().findByAddress({ address: caller PublicKey(CANDY_MACHINE_ID) });const items = [];for (let one = 0; one < 3; i++ ) { // Add 3 NFTs (the size of our collection)items.push({name: `QuickNode Demo NFT # ${i+1}`,uri: NFT_METADATA})const { consequence } = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().insertItems({candyMachine,items: items,},{commitment:'finalized'}); console.log(`✅ - Items added to Candy Machine: ${CANDY_MACHINE_ID}`);

console.log(` https://explorer.solana.com/tx/${response.signature}?cluster=devnet`);

}

Our usability does 3 things:

Fetches our Candy Machine: look up our Candy Machine by ID and return a CandyMachine entity by calling .candyMachines().findByAddress(). Creates an Array of Items to Add: nan insertItems() method requires america to walk an items array that includes nan name and uri of each point to beryllium added to nan Candy Machine. Since we group nan size of our Candy Machine arsenic 3 successful our “Initiate Candy Machine” step, we will adhd 3 items utilizing a elemental for loop. If you are adding unsocial NFTs, adhd your civilization logic here. Because Solana transaction sizes are limited, we tin only walk a constricted number of items per call. “The number of items we tin insert per transaction will dangle connected nan Name Length and URI Length attributes defined successful nan Config Line Settings. The shorter our names and URIs are, nan much we tin fresh into a transaction.” (Metaplex.com). Inserts Items into Candy Machine by Calling candyMachines().insertItems(): We first walk our candyMachine from measurement 1, and past walk our items defined successful Step 2. Logs a nexus to nan transaction connected Solana Explorer.

Go up and adhd your items by calling addItems(). At nan extremity of your app, adhd nan following:

addItems();

And then, successful your terminal, run:

ts-node app

You should spot thing for illustration this successful your terminal:

Before moving on, delete aliases remark retired your telephone to addItems() arsenic we will nary longer request it.

You should now person a loaded Candy Machine pinch guards successful place. Let’s trial it out!

Much for illustration our erstwhile steps, we will request to fetch our Candy Machine and telephone a caller method, candyMachines().mint(). Create a caller function, mintNft():



const candyMachine = await METAPLEX

.candyMachines()

.findByAddress({ address: caller PublicKey(CANDY_MACHINE_ID) });

fto { nft, consequence } = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().mint({

candyMachine,

collectionUpdateAuthority: WALLET.publicKey,

},{commitment:'finalized'}) async usability mintNft() {const candyMachine = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().findByAddress({ address: caller PublicKey(CANDY_MACHINE_ID) });fto { nft, consequence } = await METAPLEX.candyMachines().mint({candyMachine,collectionUpdateAuthority: WALLET.publicKey,},{commitment:'finalized'}) console.log(`✅ - Minted NFT: ${nft.address.toString()}`);

console.log(` https://explorer.solana.com/address/${nft.address.toString()}?cluster=devnet`);

console.log(` https://explorer.solana.com/tx/${response.signature}?cluster=devnet`);

}

This codification should beryllium starting to look beautiful acquainted — here’s what it does:

Fetches our Candy Machine: look up our Candy Machine by ID and return a CandyMachine entity by calling .candyMachines().findByAddress(). Mints an NFT by calling candyMachines().mint(): We first walk our candyMachine from measurement 1, and past walk our wallet’s nationalist cardinal arsenic nan collectionUpdateAuthority (required because “this accusation does not unrecorded successful nan candyMachine exemplary and it is required by nan underlying mint instructions” Source: Metaplex.com). Logs a nexus to nan mint and transaction connected Solana Explorer.

Finally, mint an NFT by calling mintNft(). At nan extremity of your app, adhd nan following:

mintNft();

And then, successful your terminal, run:

ts-node app

You should spot thing for illustration this successful your terminal:

Nice job! Let’s trial retired 1 of our Candy Guards. Rerun your script. You should spot a akin consequence and mint a 2nd NFT to your wallet. Then effort it a 3rd time.

The 3rd effort should springiness you immoderate problems. Why? Well, if you excavation into your correction code, you should spot thing for illustration this:

title: CandyGuardProgram > The maximum number of allowed mints was reached,

problem: The programme [CandyGuardProgram] astatine reside [Guard1JwRhJkVH6XZhzoYxeBVQe872VH6QggF4BWmS9g] raised an correction of codification [6029] that translates to The maximum number of allowed mints was reached.

If you recall, we created a mintLimit Candy Guard that limits immoderate wallet to only beryllium capable to mint 2 NFTs, truthful nan defender is preventing america from minting a third! Pretty cool, huh?

