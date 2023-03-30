How to Create an Address in Solana using JavaScript

Hello reader! Welcome to QuickNode’s first Solana guide. Solana is an up-and-coming blockchain that seeks to lick nan scalability issues that Ethereum has been handling. You will locomotion done step-by-step really to create a Solana reside utilizing nan @solana/web3.js room successful this guide. Prerequisites:

NodeJS installed

Terminal/CLI familiarity

Text editor

Solana’s extremity is singular successful nature. That extremity is to standard nan blockchain for world adoption. Solana Labs, nan developers of nan Solana Protocol, are doing a fewer different things to execute that dream. Blockchain exertion has a fewer knobs erstwhile it comes to tuning performance. One of which is nan statement mechanism. This is really nodes pass together to get astatine an identical conclusion.

Bitcoin uses Proof of Work aliases PoW. BNB Smart Chain, besides known arsenic BSC, uses a Proof of Staked Authority aliases PoSA. And Ethereum is migrating to Proof of Stake aka PoS. As you tin tell, statement is by nary intends a solved crippled astatine this constituent successful time. Solana uses a statement called Proof of History. Proof of History useful done a time-stamping solution; each transaction has a clip stamp allocated to it that allows it to beryllium verified arsenic a morganatic transaction by nan remainder of nan web successful specified fractions of a second. Solana has a breakdown of nan eight technologies that they judge position themselves arsenic nan fastest, astir scalable, and unafraid blockchain successful nan game.

You could usage immoderate node to link to nan Solana Blockchain. However, if you were to tally your ain node, you would request to meet Solana’s validator hardware requirements, which is nary mini task. To meet nan minimum requirements, you’ll request 128GB of ram.

QuickNode offers Solana nodes starting astatine $9.00/Mo to make it easier connected nan mean developer. You tin commencement pinch a free trial to spell done this tutorial and spot if it’s a bully fresh for you.

After mounting up your account, you tin prime nan scheme that you would like. Then prime nan Solana node and whichever web you would for illustration to use. We will not beryllium penning immoderate information to nan blockchain successful this tutorial, which intends we won’t require immoderate fees aliases different transaction costs associated pinch penning to a blockchain. For this guide, we will usage a mainnet node. The process will beryllium nan aforesaid for immoderate web connected Solana.

With your node setup, transcript your HTTP provider.

That is each it takes to group up a node connected Solana utilizing QuickNode! With a node to use, you request to a book to link it to.

You person each of nan devices that you request to make an reside connected Solana. The first point you request to do is link your book to nan Solana Node you created successful nan erstwhile section.

We request to create a task directory. Feel free to usage a different directory name.

mkdir SolanaAddressJavaScript

cd SolanaAddressJavaScript

In this caller directory, you will request to instal nan limitations required for our project. Execute nan pursuing commands to do so.

npm instal --save @solana/web3.js

touch solana.js

With your limitations configured, unfastened nan solana.js record you created a infinitesimal ago.



const solanaWeb3 = require('@solana/web3.js'); //solana.jsconst solanaWeb3 = require('@solana/web3.js'); const Solana = caller solanaWeb3.Connection(

"YOUR_QUICKNODE_HTTP_PROVIDER__HERE"

);

Code Breakdown:

Line 1: Importing nan Solana web3.js library.

Note: All of nan @solana/web3.js room is typed if you for illustration to constitute successful TypeScript instead.

Line 3–5: Connecting to nan Solana Node. Copy your HTTP Provider from Quicknode and paste it arsenic a drawstring into nan solanaWeb3.Connection().

You conscionable connected your book to nan Solana Network! To trial your connection, you tin return a look astatine nan astir caller blockchain accusation by adding nan pursuing to nan bottommost of your script:

//solana.js

const getRecentBlockInfo = async () => {

const recentInfo = await Solana.getEpochInfo()

console.log("~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~EPOCH INFO~~~~~~~~~~~~

", recentInfo);

}

getRecentBlockInfo();

Code Breakdown:

Line 1: Creating an asynchronous usability allows you to usage nan await keyword needed for nan pursuing web3 method.

Line 2: Calling nan getEpochInfo() method from nan solana/web3.js library. We shop this successful nan recentInfo constant.

Line 3: We people retired nan info stored successful nan recentInfo variable, on pinch a ample drawstring that should make it instrumentality retired successful nan console.

With your updated script, tally nan pursuing from your guidelines directory:

node solana.js

Upon moving this command, you will spot an output akin to this:

If you person a akin output to nan image above, you are now successfully connected to nan Solana Network! With a successful relationship established, we tin now create an reside to nonstop and person funds.

Creating an reside successful Solana is simply a spot different than different libraries, arsenic it will expose nan earthy Uint8Array for you to manipulate. There are respective methods that you tin look astatine complete here. However, we will only beryllium going complete really to make a keypair arsenic each of nan remaining methods are based disconnected having a pre-existing concealed key.

To create a caller cardinal pair, you will request to telephone precisely 1 function. This is nan Keypair.generate() method attached to nan Solana Client we initialized earlier. Modify your book to look for illustration this, and you will beryllium each done.

const solanaWeb3 = require("@solana/web3.js"); const Solana = caller solanaWeb3.Connection(

"YOUR_QUICKNODE_HTTP_PROVIDER__HERE"

); const firstBlock = async () => {

const recentBlock = await Solana.getEpochInfo();

console.log("~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~NEW BLOCK~~~~~~~~~~~~

", recentBlock);

const keyPair = solanaWeb3.Keypair.generate(); console.log("Public Key:", keyPair.publicKey.toString());

console.log("Secret Key:",keyPair.secretKey)

}; firstBlock();

This is nan aforesaid book from earlier, but pinch 3 lines added:

Line 10: Calling nan Keypair.generate() function, which gives america entree to our nationalist and backstage keys.

Line 11–12: Printing retired nan nationalist and backstage key.

With this put together, your book will people retired nan existent artifact accusation and make a caller keyPair; past people retired some nan nationalist and concealed key. If you would for illustration to support nan aforesaid key, you will request to transcript nan concealed cardinal and usage 1 of nan methods from nan archiving that we linked to above.

Run nan pursuing to spot nan fruits of your labor:

node solana.js

This will show an output for illustration this:

The first information is nan existent artifact information. The 2nd conception is your nationalist cardinal outputted successful nan acquainted reside format of a agelong drawstring of random characters. Along pinch nan nationalist cardinal is your concealed key. The concealed cardinal is nan array of numbers. Be judge not to stock that pinch anyone, arsenic they would person afloat entree to your funds.

Congrats connected making it to nan end! By doing so, you person now successfully connected a book to nan Solana web and moreover generated an reside to motion transactions and clasp funds. With this caller address, you are fresh to task distant into nan caller frontier that Solana is building. There are galore cool projects, and nan ecosystem is ripe for information should you person nan wherewithal to return advantage.

