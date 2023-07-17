How to Cut Watermelon { 4 ways }

Do you ever wonderment really to trim watermelon connected that’s easy to eat? Or really to portion watermelon successful a measurement that’s elemental to service for parties? We person 4 elemental ways to operation up your ripe watermelon routine. But before you study the different ways, let’s talk a spot astir watermelon preparation.

How to prime a bully watermelon? Some group opportunity to “thump it”, we opportunity to “spank it” .

The cardinal is to clasp nan watermelon successful your different manus erstwhile you spank it, truthful you tin consciousness nan vibrations done nan watermelon. A tighter vibration should beryllium reflective of a crisp texture while a mealy watermelon will person a overmuch softer vibration. It should not person a hollow sound.

Look for nan “field spot”. Yellow creamy colour spot connected nan bottommost intends that it was resting connected nan crushed and sweetened connected nan vine. This “field spot” should beryllium a rich | yellowish colour indicating it had plentifulness of clip to laic successful nan section and sweeten successful nan sun. Avoid nan greenish each complete melons arsenic they were usually picked excessively soon and didn’t get to ripen successful nan fields.

Here’s each our photos to show how to prime a watermelon details and communicative down our inspiration.

Video: Best ways to portion and trim Watermelon for easiest eating

How To Cut watermelon Safely (Prep) Use these no gaffe cutting boards aliases similar. This will thief you portion into nan watermelon securely without nan committee underneath slipping connected you. Or you tin usage a crockery towel to spot nether your cutting committee to support it from slipping.

If wet, barren nan crisp knife, committee and watermelon to guarantee minimal slipping.

A mean to ample crisp chef’s weapon pinch a heavy blade.

Make judge to person a unafraid clasp connected nan watermelon to support it from rolling.

Don’t effort to trim nan full watermelon successful half astatine once. Cut done nan rind 1 one broadside and activity your measurement astir nan watermelon. Insert nan weapon extremity into nan watermelon and past trim into it a 3 aliases 4 inches deep. Cut done nan rind, rotating nan watermelon to trim nan circumference. Finally, erstwhile nan rind it trim through, nan interior of nan watermelon pinch break to abstracted into halves.

Take it slow and debar immoderate injury!

How to trim watermelon successful triangle shapes or watermelon wedges

How to trim watermelon successful sticks for easy serving Cutting Watermelon Cubes for Salads Once you person your sticks trim to length, chop them up for immoderate type of salads. From consequence salads to our celebrated Summer watermelon crockery look with arugula and mint aliases different herbs. This is nan cleanable wound size pieces for easy eating. You tin besides usage a melon baller to make h2o melon balls. But we consciousness that this method is wasteful erstwhile you scoop mini balls of watermelon. The remaining watermelon tin beryllium eaten, but it’s still wasteful.

How To Cut Watermelon Yield: 10 servings Total Time: 10 minutes mins Here's an easy measurement to trim watermelon into sticks aliases cubes. Great for parties aliases snacking. See constitute up supra for further ways to trim watermelon and different tips. Options for Serving chili salt, lime wedges, honey, balsamic vinegar Halve nan watermelon and portion nan apical end.

Trim nan sides by slicing disconnected nan rind, exposing nan fruit.

Cut heavy slices down and crossed nan melon.

Turn and portion again crossed to create sticks. For cubes, stack nan watermelon sticks (don't skewer them), and past portion nan stacks of watermelon sticks into cubes.

Place vessel complete nan trimmed watermelon.

Flip nan cutting committee which will expose each nan level sides of nan sticks.

Add skewers into each instrumentality and service pinch immoderate optional accompaniments if desired. Calories: 82kcal, Carbohydrates: 21g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 1g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 3mg, Potassium: 305mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 17g, Vitamin A: 1549IU, Vitamin C: 22mg, Calcium: 19mg, Iron: 1mg Course: Appetizer, Dessert, Side Dish, Snack Cuisine: American Calories: 82

How to Store Cut Watermelon

Watermelon tin past for a fewer days of stored successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan fridge. If you want to frost watermelon it’s champion to usage it if you’re going to blend it into smoothies aliases drinks. Thawing watermelon makes it soggy if it’s antecedently frozen. We don’t urge freezing watermelon to effort to eat it fresh. The freezer method for preserving watermelon is only bully for drinks.