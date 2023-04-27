How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Reddit

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

Toggle NSFW contented connected Reddit connected nan web by clicking connected your personification icon past selecting User Settings > Feed Settings and checking nan "Adult content" toggle. You tin do nan aforesaid connected iPhone and iPad nether Settings > Reddit utilizing nan "Show NSFW Content (18+)" toggle. On Android, entree your personification settings wrong nan Reddit app by tapping connected your personification icon past accessing User Settings > View Options and toggling nan "Show NSFW Content (I’m complete 18)" setting.

To position contented marked arsenic not safe for activity connected Reddit, you’ll request to motion up for an relationship and alteration your personification settings. If you don’t do this, you’ll spot a informing successful spot of nan content. Here’s really to alteration these settings to disable (or enable) NSFW content.

Toggle NSFW Reddit Content connected nan Web

You’ll request to registry for a Reddit relationship to view NSFW content on Reddit, since there’s nary measurement to region these warnings without one.

After registering, log successful to your relationship utilizing a web browser connected nan Reddit location page. Now click connected your personification icon successful nan top-right area of nan page and prime “User Settings” from nan paper that appears.

On nan settings page, click connected nan “Feed Settings” tab astatine nan apical of nan screen.

On nan Feed Settings tab, alteration aliases disable nan “Adult content” toggle, depending connected whether you want to spot aliases not spot NSFW posts. Turn it connected to spot NSFW contented and move it disconnected to hide NSFW content.

You tin besides alteration “Safe browsing mode” to blur thumbnails and media previews connected perchance NSFW content. You’ll beryllium capable to region nan blur erstwhile you click connected nan contented successful question.

If you usage nan classical old.reddit.com version of Reddit, you tin make this alteration by logging successful and clicking “Preferences” successful nan top-right area of nan page, and past scrolling down to “Content Options” to toggle nan “I americium complete eighteen years aged and consenting to position big content” checkbox connected aliases off.

Toggle NSFW Reddit Content connected Mobile

Enabling NSFW connected mobile is simply a abstracted toggle, which intends you tin time off NSFW contented disconnected connected mobile while still being capable to spot it connected nan modular browser type of Reddit.

The instructions for changing this mounting alteration depending connected whether you person nan Reddit app for iPhone and iPad aliases Android. Instructions for third-party apps vary, though arsenic a norm of thumb, enabling NSFW contented connected nan web type of Reddit should alteration this contented wrong third-party apps too.

Enable NSFW Reddit Content connected iPhone and iPad

You tin alteration delicate contented connected Reddit for iPhone and iPad utilizing a mounting that, confusingly, isn’t visible wrong nan app itself. Before you begin, make judge you’re logged successful to nan correct relationship wrong nan Reddit app. Next, caput to Settings and scroll down until you find nan Reddit app and pat connected it.

At nan bottommost of nan list, you’ll spot a fewer options for NSFW content, including “Show NSFW Content (18+)” and “Blue NSFW Images” that you tin alteration aliases disable. You’ll request to alteration these settings if you move accounts wrong nan Reddit app.

Enable NSFW Reddit Content connected Android

To alteration aliases disable NSFW contented wrong Reddit for Android, motorboat nan app and make judge you’re logged in. Tap connected your personification icon successful nan top-left area of nan surface and entree nan “User Settings” menu. Under “View Options” alteration aliases disable nan “Show NSFW Content (I’m complete 18)” option.

What Reddit Classifies arsenic “Not Safe For Work”

Reddit has traditionally utilized an “NSFW” emblem arsenic a catch-all for perchance delicate content, including but not constricted to nudity, violence, profanity, supplier use, intoxicant and tobacco, guns and weapons, and gambling. Reddit is presently successful nan process of trialing organization contented tags successful a bid to amended categorize nan content.

Most communities will still usage nan NSFW tag to hide each aliases immoderate content. Whole subreddits and accounts tin beryllium marked arsenic NSFW. In different subreddits, users and admins will elite to only people definite posts arsenic perchance inappropriate (many of which whitethorn look innocuous but tin lead to perchance NSFW discussions.)

Reddit personification accounts will beryllium marked arsenic “NSFW” if you participate successful immoderate type of organization marked arsenic NSFW. This tin beryllium changed nether User Settings > Profile.

Do More With Reddit

Reddit is simply a hive of activity, but it tin beryllium a useful resource. Posting connected Reddit tin thief you troubleshoot your tech problems, arsenic tin searching much efficiently connected Reddit.

Don’t hide to create a throwaway Reddit account for thing you don’t want to beryllium associated pinch your main account, though.