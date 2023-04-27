How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Twitter

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Science
  3. How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Twitter
Justin Duino / How-To Geek

You tin alteration aliases disable NSFW aliases "sensitive content" connected Twitter by logging into a Twitter relationship utilizing a web browser, and past clicking More > Settings and Support > Settings and Privacy. On nan paper that appears, take Privacy & information > Content you see, and toggle the "Display media that whitethorn incorporate delicate content" checkbox.

Are you tired of Twitter informing you astir perchance sensitive, not-safe-for-work content? You tin get free of these warnings by changing 1 setting. If you’re antecedently turned disconnected delicate contented warnings, you tin alteration nan aforesaid mounting to region entree to NSFW content.

Enable aliases Disable Twitter NSFW “Sensitive Content”

To alteration NSFW contented connected Twitter, you’ll request to registry for a Twitter account. There’s nary measurement to region delicate contented warnings without a Twitter account.

Start by logging successful to your Twitter relationship utilizing a web browser connected nan Twitter homepage. Once logged in, click “More” successful nan sidebar followed by Settings and Support > Settings and Privacy.

Access Twitter settings from nan location page

From nan database of options that appear, click connected “Privacy & safety” and past take “Content you see” from nan database connected nan right-hand broadside of nan screen.

View Twitter's contented settings

You tin now cheque aliases uncheck nan “Display media that whitethorn incorporate delicate content” checkbox. If you disable this action you’ll spot warnings successful your provender astir imaginable NFSW content. If you alteration it, these warnings will beryllium removed.

Enable aliases disable delicate (NFSW) contented wrong your Twitter feed

While you’re successful this menu, you tin besides toggle delicate contented wrong hunt results. Click connected “Search settings” and a caller group of options will appear. Disable nan “Hide delicate content” checkbox to let NSFW content and accounts to look successful hunt results.

Toggle perchance NFSW hunt results connected aliases off

Can You Toggle Twitter Sensitive Content connected Mobile?

Even though nan Twitter app has an almost identical group of settings and options (accessible by tapping connected your floor plan image and past selecting “Settings and privacy” from nan sidebar), you can’t enable delicate content utilizing Twitter’s mobile apps connected iPhone, Android, aliases iPad.

Instead, nan mobile app will reflector immoderate settings changes you person made connected nan web type of Twitter. So, to alteration this mounting connected a mobile device, you will person to unfastened nan Twitter website successful a web browser—either connected a phone, tablet, aliases a computer—and alteration nan mounting for your account.

Keep successful mind that choosing to show imaginable NFSW contented connected your desktop provender will besides origin that contented to look successful your Twitter provender connected mobile apps too.

NSFW Twitter Accounts Must Be Marked arsenic Such

You tin publication Twitter’s delicate media policy to get a bully knowing of nan type of contented that nan societal media web whitethorn take to obscure. Generally speaking, Twitter regards “graphic contented and big nudity and intersexual behavior” arsenic delicate content.

Twitter notes that accounts sharing media that autumn into this class must beryllium marked arsenic specified nether Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Safety > Your Tweets utilizing nan “Mark media you Tweet arsenic containing worldly that whitethorn beryllium sensitive” checkbox.

Even pinch this mounting enabled, users are prohibited from sharing specified contented wrong a unrecorded video, floor plan header, List banner images, and Community screen photos. This isn’t a black-and-white policy, pinch immoderate contented banned outright. Violations of Twitter’s argumentation whitethorn consequence successful nan contented being removed and nan relationship being permanently suspended.

If you deliberation contented violates Twitter’s policy, you tin study nan Tweet using nan modular method of reporting content. Click aliases pat connected nan 3 dots “…” to nan correct of a Tweet’s content, past take “Report Tweet” and travel nan instructions.

From takeovers to bluish checkmarks, Twitter has gone done a batch of changes (and not each of them for nan better.) If you’re complete Twitter, you tin ever delete your account and join a rival work for illustration Mastodon instead.

More
Source Howtogeek

Related Article

How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Reddit

How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Reddit

1 hour ago
You Can Now Link Your iPhone to Your Windows 11 PC

You Can Now Link Your iPhone to Your Windows 11 PC

1 hour ago
How to Get the Best Transfer Speeds from Your NAS Device

How to Get the Best Transfer Speeds from Your NAS Device

1 hour ago
Onyx's Latest E Ink Tablet Might Be the Perfect Comic Book Reader

Onyx's Latest E Ink Tablet Might Be the Perfect Comic Book Reader

2 hours ago
After nearly two years, Virgin Galactic’s space plane returns to the sky

After nearly two years, Virgin Galactic’s space plane returns to the sky

2 hours ago
Microsoft 365 Web Apps Are Moving to a New Home

Microsoft 365 Web Apps Are Moving to a New Home

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

12 hours ago
Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

17 hours ago
5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

12 hours ago
McCarthy's debt-ceiling bill tests unity of U.S. House Republicans

McCarthy's debt-ceiling bill tests unity of U.S. House Republicans

12 hours ago
Prediksi Manchester City vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Jadwal, Berita Terkini Tim, H2H, dan Formasi

Prediksi Manchester City vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Jadwal, Berita Terkini Tim, H2H, dan Formasi

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.