How to Disable / Enable NSFW Content in Twitter

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

You tin alteration aliases disable NSFW aliases "sensitive content" connected Twitter by logging into a Twitter relationship utilizing a web browser, and past clicking More > Settings and Support > Settings and Privacy. On nan paper that appears, take Privacy & information > Content you see, and toggle the "Display media that whitethorn incorporate delicate content" checkbox.

Are you tired of Twitter informing you astir perchance sensitive, not-safe-for-work content? You tin get free of these warnings by changing 1 setting. If you’re antecedently turned disconnected delicate contented warnings, you tin alteration nan aforesaid mounting to region entree to NSFW content.

Enable aliases Disable Twitter NSFW “Sensitive Content”

To alteration NSFW contented connected Twitter, you’ll request to registry for a Twitter account. There’s nary measurement to region delicate contented warnings without a Twitter account.

Start by logging successful to your Twitter relationship utilizing a web browser connected nan Twitter homepage. Once logged in, click “More” successful nan sidebar followed by Settings and Support > Settings and Privacy.

From nan database of options that appear, click connected “Privacy & safety” and past take “Content you see” from nan database connected nan right-hand broadside of nan screen.

You tin now cheque aliases uncheck nan “Display media that whitethorn incorporate delicate content” checkbox. If you disable this action you’ll spot warnings successful your provender astir imaginable NFSW content. If you alteration it, these warnings will beryllium removed.

While you’re successful this menu, you tin besides toggle delicate contented wrong hunt results. Click connected “Search settings” and a caller group of options will appear. Disable nan “Hide delicate content” checkbox to let NSFW content and accounts to look successful hunt results.

Can You Toggle Twitter Sensitive Content connected Mobile?

Even though nan Twitter app has an almost identical group of settings and options (accessible by tapping connected your floor plan image and past selecting “Settings and privacy” from nan sidebar), you can’t enable delicate content utilizing Twitter’s mobile apps connected iPhone, Android, aliases iPad.

Instead, nan mobile app will reflector immoderate settings changes you person made connected nan web type of Twitter. So, to alteration this mounting connected a mobile device, you will person to unfastened nan Twitter website successful a web browser—either connected a phone, tablet, aliases a computer—and alteration nan mounting for your account.

Keep successful mind that choosing to show imaginable NFSW contented connected your desktop provender will besides origin that contented to look successful your Twitter provender connected mobile apps too.

NSFW Twitter Accounts Must Be Marked arsenic Such

You tin publication Twitter’s delicate media policy to get a bully knowing of nan type of contented that nan societal media web whitethorn take to obscure. Generally speaking, Twitter regards “graphic contented and big nudity and intersexual behavior” arsenic delicate content.

Twitter notes that accounts sharing media that autumn into this class must beryllium marked arsenic specified nether Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Safety > Your Tweets utilizing nan “Mark media you Tweet arsenic containing worldly that whitethorn beryllium sensitive” checkbox.

Even pinch this mounting enabled, users are prohibited from sharing specified contented wrong a unrecorded video, floor plan header, List banner images, and Community screen photos. This isn’t a black-and-white policy, pinch immoderate contented banned outright. Violations of Twitter’s argumentation whitethorn consequence successful nan contented being removed and nan relationship being permanently suspended.

If you deliberation contented violates Twitter’s policy, you tin study nan Tweet using nan modular method of reporting content. Click aliases pat connected nan 3 dots “…” to nan correct of a Tweet’s content, past take “Report Tweet” and travel nan instructions.

From takeovers to bluish checkmarks, Twitter has gone done a batch of changes (and not each of them for nan better.) If you’re complete Twitter, you tin ever delete your account and join a rival work for illustration Mastodon instead.