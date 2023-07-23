11 hours ago

How to download songs from Spotify

One of nan benefits of Spotify Premium is that users tin download their favourite songs, playlists, and podcasts for offline listening.

If you're going connected a agelong travel successful an airplane aliases heading to an area pinch spotty internet, downloading opus to usage arsenic a soundtrack will thief you create a seamless listening experience.

Though Spotify doesn't let users to download individual songs from playlists, it is beautiful easy to quickly create a playlist pinch each your favourite tracks and download them together for offline listening.

Here's how:

What You Need Spotify App

internet connection

phone aliases laptop Step 1: Open nan Spotify app connected your telephone aliases laptop and log into your Spotify Premium account. It is presently priced astatine $9.99/month. Credit: Spotify screenshot Step 2: Find nan medium aliases opus that you want to download and click connected it. Step 3: Now, click connected nan 3 dots connected nan apical correct of nan surface and prime + Add to playlist. Credit: Spotify screenshot Step 4: A dropdown paper will look pinch a database of each your playlists. To create a caller playlist for each nan tracks you want to download, click connected New Playlist and sanction it. Add each nan songs you want to download to this playlist. Credit: Spotify screenshot Step 5: Then spell backmost to nan app's main surface and click connected Your Library astatine nan little correct area of nan screen. Click connected nan playlist you conscionable made and past property nan download fastener which looks for illustration a down pointing arrow enclosed successful a circle. Credit: Spotify screenshot

That's each you request to do to download tracks for offline playback. If you want to download full albums, location is nary request to create a abstracted playlist. Just click connected nan download fastener beneath nan medium screen to download it. The aforesaid process useful for podcasts.

Use this speedy and easy process for a breezy euphony listening acquisition nary matter wherever you spell connected this planet.