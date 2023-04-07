How to Find All the Saved Wi-Fi Passwords Hidden on Your iPhone - CNET

A reliable, high-speed net connection is an integral portion of your regular life, which is why you perpetually activity retired Wi-Fi erstwhile cellular isn't capable to do nan occupation connected your iPhone. Besides your location network, you've astir apt connected to Wi-Fi astatine friends' houses, java shops, airports and libraries, but pinch truthful galore networks, it's intolerable to retrieve each these passwords.

For nan astir part, you don't request to retrieve immoderate Wi-Fi passwords -- erstwhile you link to a network, your iPhone automatically reconnects to it erstwhile it's nearby.

But location whitethorn beryllium times erstwhile you'll request to cognize nan existent password, if, for example, a friend aliases family personnel wants to link to that aforesaid web and there's nary different measurement for you to stock nan password pinch them.

Handily, your iPhone stores nan passwords for each nan Wi-Fi networks you link to -- you conscionable request to cognize wherever to find them.

View password for Wi-Fi web you're presently connected to

This first method allows you to position nan password of nan Wi-Fi web you're either presently connected to aliases person connected to successful nan past and are adjacent capable to nan router for nan web to look successful your settings.

If you meet these requirements, spell to Settings > Wi-Fi, find nan Wi-Fi web you want nan password for and pat the information icon. Next, tap Password and usage Face ID, Touch ID aliases participate your passcode to position nan Wi-Fi web password. Finally, hit Copy to prevention nan password to your clipboard.

You tin position passwords for immoderate Wi-Fi networks you've ever connected to, arsenic agelong arsenic you're presently connected to it aliases adjacent capable that it appears nether My Networks. Screenshots by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

However, arsenic mentioned, this only useful for Wi-Fi networks you're presently connected to aliases adjacent to, but location is simply a measurement to find nan passwords to each nan different Wi-Fi networks you've connected to successful nan past.

Find nan remainder of your saved Wi-Fi passwords

If you want to position each azygous stored Wi-Fi password connected your iPhone, spell to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap nan Edit fastener connected nan apical right. A database of your known networks, aliases each azygous Wi-Fi web you've ever connected to, will look successful alphabetical and numerical order.

To position a password, pat nan information icon and past hit Password.

You tin transcript nan password to your clipboard aliases person nan password spoken retired large to you. Screenshots by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

