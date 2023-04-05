How to Fix Your USB Drive Not Showing Up on Windows 10 or Windows 11

Jason Fitzpatrick / How-To Geek

To troubleshoot a USB thrust that won't show up successful Windows, first effort plugging it into a different USB larboard and a different PC, and make judge it isn't connected to a USB hub. If that doesn't work, you'll request to usage nan Disk Management instrumentality to diagnose nan problem.

USB drives should automatically look successful File Explorer erstwhile you link them to your computer. Follow these troubleshooting steps if your Windows 10 aliases Windows 11 PC doesn’t show a connected drive.

Diagnosing Why Your USB Drive Is Not Showing Up

If you connected a USB thrust and Windows doesn’t show up successful nan record manager, you should first cheque the Disk Management window.

To unfastened Disk Management connected Windows 10 aliases Windows 11, right-click nan Start fastener and prime “Disk Management.”

The Start Button connected Windows 11 looks a small different and is successful a different location, but nan functionality is nan same. Right-click it to open nan Power User Menu.

Examine nan database of disks successful nan disk guidance model and look for your outer drive. Even if it doesn’t show up successful File Explorer, it should look here. Look for a disk that matches nan size of your flash drive. Sometimes, it’ll besides beryllium marked arsenic “Removable,” but not always.

In nan screenshot below, we’ve spotted our removable thrust astatine “Disk 3.” If you spot yours, move onto nan adjacent section.

If you don’t spot the drive successful nan Disk Management model astatine all, effort these troubleshooting steps:

Power On nan Drive, if Necessary : Some outer difficult drives person their ain powerfulness switches aliases abstracted powerfulness cables. If you’re utilizing a larger drive, guarantee it doesn’t person its ain powerfulness move aliases powerfulness cablegram you request to connect.

: Some outer difficult drives person their ain powerfulness switches aliases abstracted powerfulness cables. If you’re utilizing a larger drive, guarantee it doesn’t person its ain powerfulness move aliases powerfulness cablegram you request to connect. Plug It Into a Different USB Port : Try unplugging nan outer thrust and plugging it into a different USB larboard connected your computer. It’s imaginable that 1 peculiar USB larboard connected nan machine is dead.

: Try unplugging nan outer thrust and plugging it into a different USB larboard connected your computer. It’s imaginable that 1 peculiar USB larboard connected nan machine is dead. Avoid USB Hubs : If you’re plugging nan USB thrust into a USB hub, effort plugging it straight into 1 of your computer’s USB ports instead. It’s imaginable nan USB hub doesn’t proviso capable power.

: If you’re plugging nan USB thrust into a USB hub, effort plugging it straight into 1 of your computer’s USB ports instead. It’s imaginable nan USB hub doesn’t proviso capable power. Try a Different Computer: Try plugging nan USB thrust into a different machine and see if nan different machine detects it. If nary computers spot nan thrust erstwhile you link it–even successful nan Disk Management window–the USB thrust itself is apt dead.

Hopefully, 1 of these will lick your problem. If not, move onto nan fixes outlined below.

How to Fix Your Missing USB Drive

Once you’ve performed nan supra steps, you’re successful a amended spot to hole immoderate is causing your USB thrust to not show up. Here are a fewer imaginable solutions based connected what you recovered erstwhile searching for nan thrust successful Disk Management:

If Windows Asks You to Format nan Partition When You Insert It

If Windows tin spot nan thrust but can’t publication it, it’s imaginable nan thrust was formatted pinch a file system Windows doesn’t usually support. For example, this tin hap if you format a thrust pinch nan APFS record system connected a Mac aliases pinch nan ext4 record system connected a Linux PC.

If you link a thrust pinch a overseas record system, Windows will show you it needs to format nan thrust earlier it tin usage it. Don’t format nan disk yet! This will erase immoderate files connected nan disk. If you don’t request nan files connected nan disk, you tin work together to format it — but beryllium judge nan thrust doesn’t person immoderate important files connected it earlier you do.

You will suffer immoderate information connected nan USB thrust erstwhile you format it.

To publication a thrust for illustration this one, you tin either link it to nan Mac aliases Linux PC it was made connected and transcript your files disconnected of it onto different drive, aliases you tin usage package that lets you read Mac-formatted drives aliases Linux record systems successful Windows. After you transcript nan files disconnected nan drive, you tin work together to fto Windows format (erase) nan disk. It will look arsenic an quiet thrust that is now compatible pinch Windows.

RELATED: What File System Should I Use for My USB Drive?

If Other Windows PCs Can See nan Drive, But Your Current One Can’t

If different computers observe nan thrust erstwhile you plug it in, but your existent machine doesn’t, it’s imaginable there’s a driver problem successful Windows.

To cheque for this, unfastened the Device Manager. On Windows 10 aliases Windows 11, right-click nan Start fastener and prime “Device Manager.”

Expand nan “Disk Drives” and “USB Serial Bus controllers” sections and look for immoderate devices pinch a yellowish exclamation people connected their icon. If you spot a instrumentality pinch an correction icon, right-click it and prime “Properties.” You’ll spot an correction connection pinch much information. Search nan web for this correction connection to find much information.

To hole driver problems, you whitethorn want to right-click nan device, take Properties, and caput to nan Driver tab. Use nan “Update Driver” fastener to effort to instal an updated driver, click “Roll Back Driver” to rotation backmost nan driver to a erstwhile 1 if it conscionable stopped working, aliases usage nan “Uninstall” fastener to uninstall nan driver and dream Windows automatically reinstalls 1 that will work.

RELATED: How to Use nan Windows Device Manager for Troubleshooting

If You See nan Drive successful Disk Management, and It Has Partitions

If nan thrust appears successful Disk Management and you spot 1 aliases much partitions on nan thrust — pinch a bluish barroom on nan apical — it whitethorn not look successful File Explorer because it needs to beryllium assigned drive letters.

To do this, right-click nan partition connected nan thrust successful Disk Management and prime “Change Drive Letter and Paths.” If you can’t click “Change Drive Letter and Paths,” that’s because Windows doesn’t support nan record strategy connected nan partition — spot beneath for much information.

You whitethorn spot that nan partition has nary thrust missive assigned to it. Assign a thrust letter, and it should conscionable work.

To delegate a thrust letter, click nan “Add” fastener and delegate a thrust missive of your prime to nan drive. Click “OK,” and it will look successful File Explorer aliases File Explorer pinch that thrust letter.

If You See nan Drive successful Disk Management, But It’s Empty

If you spot nan thrust successful Disk Management, but it says “Unallocated” — pinch a achromatic barroom on nan apical — that intends that nan thrust is wholly quiet and unformatted. To format it truthful Windows tin usage it, conscionable right-click nan unallocated abstraction successful Disk Management and prime “New Simple Volume.”

RELATED: What File System Should I Use for My USB Drive?

Choose nan maximum imaginable size for nan partition and delegate a thrust missive — you tin fto Windows automatically take a thrust letter. If you want nan thrust to beryllium compatible pinch arsenic galore different operating systems and devices arsenic possible, format it pinch the exFAT record system erstwhile Windows asks. Otherwise, if you’re only utilizing it connected Windows machines, NTFS is fine. After it’s done, nan thrust should beryllium usable.

If You See nan Drive successful Disk Management, But You Can’t Format It

In immoderate cases, nan thrust whitethorn person a very messy partition scheme. You whitethorn moreover spot “protected” partitions that you can’t delete from wrong Disk Management. Or, nan partition connected nan thrust whitethorn beryllium excessively mini because nan thrust has protected partitions wasting abstraction connected it.

You tin “clean” nan thrust to cleanable up that mess, wiping each nan files and partition accusation from nan thrust and making it usable erstwhile more. First, back up immoderate important information connected nan drive if nan thrust has important information connected it. The cleaning process will swipe nan drive.

To cleanable nan drive, you’ll request to open a Command Prompt model arsenic Administrator and usage nan diskpart bid to “clean” nan due drive. Cleaning a flash drive (or immoderate drive) will swipe each of nan data, truthful beryllium observant that you prime nan correct drive.

RELATED: How to "Clean" a Flash Drive, SD Card, aliases Internal Drive to Fix Partition and Capacity Problems

You tin past create partitions connected nan quiet drive.

With immoderate luck, aft pursuing these steps, your thrust will beryllium successful bully moving information again.

If nary of that works, and nan thrust isn’t recognized successful different computers, location is simply a existent anticipation that your USB thrust is wholly dead. Any number of beingness aliases electrical problems could origin a thrust to die, but erstwhile it does, nary magnitude of finicking pinch Windows will ever bring it back. If nan thrust has important information connected it, it might be imaginable for a master to hole it and retrieve your data, but that occupation requires specialized equipment, knowledge, and training. In astir cases, you’re amended disconnected conscionable picking up a caller erstwhile — particularly since flash retention is truthful inexpensive now.